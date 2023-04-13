STEVE FINAN: Do Dundee City councillors remember who put them there?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Do Dundee City councillors remember who put them there?

Workers in the real world have to account for their actions, says Steve Finan. Dundee City councillors might want to consider that as the Olympia pool fiasco drags on.

The closed Olympia pool in Dundee.
The public want answers from Dundee City councillors over the Olympia pool saga. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
By Steve Finan

Dear Dundee City councillors. I have news for you. I’m going to tell you something you maybe didn’t know.

I realise some of you may be a little naïve, lacking in real life experience. It’s a common fault in this era of career politicians who don’t remember, or have never known, how it feels to work in the real world doing real jobs alongside real people.

Increasingly, we live in a time when people who have been to university and studied political science go straight into politics. Or study law and walk straight into a political party’s apparatus.

The common mistake these politicians make is to think that if they use language that sounds clever and authoritative it’s enough to fool the wee people.

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "It’s a mad idea isn’t it? Taking responsibility for your actions. But, honestly, real life experience is useful."

I’m afraid that doesn’t work in places like Dundee though. Real people see through it because they know something the careerists don’t.

They’ve experienced the real world, in a real job. If a mistake is made, there’s no hiding place.

Because while politicians’ bosses are the voting public – who they can ignore once they have their vote – in a real workplace there are real bosses.

Further (and this will really blow your mind councillors) they have to account for their actions.

Dundee City councillors could start with the Olympia

Sometimes, at the end of a project, real workplaces have “lessons learned” sessions where everyone gets to say what did and didn’t go well.

Hah, imagine if councillors on Dundee City Council’s SNP Group were free to talk about, for example, the good and bad things about the Olympia build.

'Footpath closed' barriers outside the Olympia leisure pool in Dundee
The Olympia leisure pool has been closed since October 2021 and the cost of repairs is set to top £6 million. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Imagine if one them came out and said what they really think!

I know, it’s a mad idea isn’t it? Taking responsibility for your actions.

But, honestly, real life experience is useful.

Now I’ve explained this, can you understand the reaction from real people when you so blatantly don’t act like real workers in real jobs?

When you spend Dundee people’s money, and you make mistakes, won’t explain, won’t let anyone examine the process, and won’t answer questions about it – that makes real people angry.

This is because they compare it to the way everyone else has to operate.

If you read the Tele’s letters page, or social media comments, you’ll see what I mean. People are scathing about your performance.

These are the “real people” I was speaking about, remember?

They might stick in your mind better if you think of them as your bosses. Because, actually, that’s what they are.

The real people, and I know you don’t agree but I must insist on this, are worth listening to.

Here’s your homework this week. Have a look to see what real people think.

Not the sycophants who say only what you want to hear, not relatives full of sympathy, not each other. Real people.

