STEVE FINAN: Do Dundee City councillors remember who put them there?

Dear Dundee City councillors. I have news for you. I’m going to tell you something you maybe didn’t know.

I realise some of you may be a little naïve, lacking in real life experience. It’s a common fault in this era of career politicians who don’t remember, or have never known, how it feels to work in the real world doing real jobs alongside real people.

Increasingly, we live in a time when people who have been to university and studied political science go straight into politics. Or study law and walk straight into a political party’s apparatus.

The common mistake these politicians make is to think that if they use language that sounds clever and authoritative it’s enough to fool the wee people.

I’m afraid that doesn’t work in places like Dundee though. Real people see through it because they know something the careerists don’t.

They’ve experienced the real world, in a real job. If a mistake is made, there’s no hiding place.

Because while politicians’ bosses are the voting public – who they can ignore once they have their vote – in a real workplace there are real bosses.

Further (and this will really blow your mind councillors) they have to account for their actions.

Dundee City councillors could start with the Olympia

Sometimes, at the end of a project, real workplaces have “lessons learned” sessions where everyone gets to say what did and didn’t go well.

Hah, imagine if councillors on Dundee City Council’s SNP Group were free to talk about, for example, the good and bad things about the Olympia build.

Imagine if one them came out and said what they really think!

I know, it’s a mad idea isn’t it? Taking responsibility for your actions.

But, honestly, real life experience is useful.

Now I’ve explained this, can you understand the reaction from real people when you so blatantly don’t act like real workers in real jobs?

When you spend Dundee people’s money, and you make mistakes, won’t explain, won’t let anyone examine the process, and won’t answer questions about it – that makes real people angry.

This is because they compare it to the way everyone else has to operate.

‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor and MSPhttps://t.co/zhw9Rjb7ES — Derek Healey (@DerekHealey_) April 4, 2023

If you read the Tele’s letters page, or social media comments, you’ll see what I mean. People are scathing about your performance.

These are the “real people” I was speaking about, remember?

They might stick in your mind better if you think of them as your bosses. Because, actually, that’s what they are.

The real people, and I know you don’t agree but I must insist on this, are worth listening to.

Here’s your homework this week. Have a look to see what real people think.

Not the sycophants who say only what you want to hear, not relatives full of sympathy, not each other. Real people.