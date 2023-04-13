‘Very warm sunshine’ on way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures set to double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Very warm sunshine’ on way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures set to double

Inland areas could see highs of up to 17°C on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Spring is finally here with daffodils at Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
Spring is finally here with daffodils at Riverside Park in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Very warm sunshine” is on its way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures are set to double in the coming days.

Inland areas could see highs of up to 17°C on Monday – just days after many parts of Tayside and Fife struggled to get above 8°C.

Perth looks set to benefit from the highest temperatures with the likes of central Fife and Highland Perthshire hitting 16°C.

Coastal areas will be slightly cooler with highs of 14°C expected in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

The mercury will also rise into double figures on Saturday and Sunday during the day.

It comes as some overnight temperatures on Thursday into Friday will be as cold as 2°C.

A Met Office map showing temperatures for 4pm on Thursday (correct as of 11am on Thursday).
A Met Office map showing temperatures for 4pm on Thursday (correct as of 11am on Thursday). Image: Met Office
the map showing the forecast for 4pm on Monday - though locally temperatures could be even higher (correct as of 11am on Thursday).
And the map showing the forecast for 4pm on Monday – though locally temperatures could be even higher (correct as of 11am on Thursday). Image: Met Office

The Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife – covering Monday until April 26 – says: “A ridge of high pressure will likely develop resulting in fine and dry conditions for many, with sunny spells, especially to the lee of high ground.

“These settled conditions are expected to continue… with frequent dry weather for most, perhaps with the odd shower.”

It adds: “In general, there is a greater chance of a settled weather regime, maintaining the likelihood of clearer and drier conditions.

Temperatures above average in Tayside and Fife

“The chance of showers increasing later, especially in the south-west.

“Temperatures generally above average throughout the period, and locally very warm in the sunshine at times.”

Further ahead, the Met Office says confidence in the forecast heading towards May is “low” – but there is a “greater chance” of clearer and drier conditions with above-average temperatures likely.

