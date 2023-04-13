‘Very warm sunshine’ on way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures set to double

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Very warm sunshine” is on its way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures are set to double in the coming days.

Inland areas could see highs of up to 17°C on Monday – just days after many parts of Tayside and Fife struggled to get above 8°C.

Perth looks set to benefit from the highest temperatures with the likes of central Fife and Highland Perthshire hitting 16°C.

Coastal areas will be slightly cooler with highs of 14°C expected in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

The mercury will also rise into double figures on Saturday and Sunday during the day.

It comes as some overnight temperatures on Thursday into Friday will be as cold as 2°C.

The Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife – covering Monday until April 26 – says: “A ridge of high pressure will likely develop resulting in fine and dry conditions for many, with sunny spells, especially to the lee of high ground.

“These settled conditions are expected to continue… with frequent dry weather for most, perhaps with the odd shower.”

It adds: “In general, there is a greater chance of a settled weather regime, maintaining the likelihood of clearer and drier conditions.

Temperatures above average in Tayside and Fife

“The chance of showers increasing later, especially in the south-west.

“Temperatures generally above average throughout the period, and locally very warm in the sunshine at times.”

Further ahead, the Met Office says confidence in the forecast heading towards May is “low” – but there is a “greater chance” of clearer and drier conditions with above-average temperatures likely.