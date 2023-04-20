LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a TikTok sensation

I caved and joined Tiktok just under a year ago. Not to post, you understand. But a lot of the videos I was seeing elsewhere were being shared from there, so it seemed like the place to be.

I’ve been enjoying other people’s videos – food stuff, funny Scottish moments and, of course, folk doing dances to Lizzo, Beyonce and whatever the latest trend is. But I’d never really posted on there myself.

Recently though, I’ve been thinking it’s time I started doing more.

Being in radio used to be about playing music and talking in between the records. But you have to move with the times, and Tiktok is where a lot of the music action is happening these days.

So, a few weeks ago I seized my big chance.

I was DJing at a wedding at Comrie Croft, near Crieff, where the bride and groom had brought their dog.

It was a very relaxed family affair. The dance floor was pretty full all night. And then I stuck on Erasure’s A Little Respect, and that’s when the magic happened.

The beautiful bride lifted her dog and started dancing.

That’s how the TikTok magic is made

It was cute and funny. The dog’s face was a picture. It almost looked embarrassed to be up dancing in front of all those people.

So I picked up my phone and recorded the two of them. And that’s how I came to post my debut video of this bride and her dancing dog on Tiktok.

People really like their dogs, right? So I reckoned I might get a couple of likes.

Turns out it did better than that. It’s currently sitting at just under half a million views.

People are commenting on it from all over the world. Someone said it was mentioned on Australian radio the other day.

Imagine that? A five-second Tiktok video of a bride and her dog filmed from behind a DJ booth near Crieff is now being discussed everywhere. It’s pretty amazing when you think about it.

But now I’m wondering if I’ve peaked too early?

No dogs, no DJ set

Does this mean every time I DJ now I need people to bring their dogs onto the dance floor to guarantee me another viral hit?

I have a gig in Perth this weekend. Maybe I should make it clear that unless you’re dancing with your dog I can’t continue.

I’ve got a TikTok account to feed and care for now. I need that viral content.

Dogs at weddings are becoming much more popular these days.

Maybe we should just make it acceptable to take our dogs anywhere. Asda, the hair salon, the dentist…

Just remember to smile wherever you’re out and about with your dog in the Tayside area from now on though. I might just be looking for my next internet sensation.