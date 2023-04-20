LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a TikTok sensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a TikTok sensation

Take one dog, one bride and one 1980s dancefloor classic, and you might well have the recipe for overnight TikTok success.

bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
Bring a dog to your wedding and you may have to share the limelight. Image: Shutterstock.
By Lynne Hoggan

I caved and joined Tiktok just under a year ago. Not to post, you understand. But a lot of the videos I was seeing elsewhere were being shared from there, so it seemed like the place to be.

I’ve been enjoying other people’s videos – food stuff, funny Scottish moments and, of course, folk doing dances to Lizzo, Beyonce and whatever the latest trend is. But I’d never really posted on there myself.

Recently though, I’ve been thinking it’s time I started doing more.

Being in radio used to be about playing music and talking in between the records. But you have to move with the times, and Tiktok is where a lot of the music action is happening these days.

So, a few weeks ago I seized my big chance.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "I have a gig in Perth this weekend. Maybe I should make it clear that unless you're dancing with your dog I can't continue."

I was DJing at a wedding at Comrie Croft, near Crieff, where the bride and groom had brought their dog.

It was a very relaxed family affair. The dance floor was pretty full all night. And then I stuck on Erasure’s A Little Respect, and that’s when the magic happened.

The beautiful bride lifted her dog and started dancing.

That’s how the TikTok magic is made

It was cute and funny. The dog’s face was a picture. It almost looked embarrassed to be up dancing in front of all those people.

So I picked up my phone and recorded the two of them. And that’s how I came to post my debut video of this bride and her dancing dog on Tiktok.

@lynneontheradio

When ones of the guests at a wedding youre djing at is a cute AF dog! #dogsoftiktok #weddingdj #weddingtiktok #wedding #bride #dancing #comriecroft #perthshire #dj #radiodj #erasure #myfirsttiktok #tiktokdebut #scottishtiktok #scottishwedding #hwfg #cutedog #dancingdog @Comrie Croft Weddings

♬ original sound – Lynne Hoggan

People really like their dogs, right? So I reckoned I might get a couple of likes.

Turns out it did better than that. It’s currently sitting at just under half a million views.

People are commenting on it from all over the world. Someone said it was mentioned on Australian radio the other day.

Imagine that? A five-second Tiktok video of a bride and her dog filmed from behind a DJ booth near Crieff is now being discussed everywhere. It’s pretty amazing when you think about it.

But now I’m wondering if I’ve peaked too early?

No dogs, no DJ set

Does this mean every time I DJ now I need people to bring their dogs onto the dance floor to guarantee me another viral hit?

small dog on its hind legs in dance pose.
Yes sir, I can bow wow boogie. Image: Shutterstock.

I have a gig in Perth this weekend. Maybe I should make it clear that unless you’re dancing with your dog I can’t continue.

I’ve got a TikTok account to feed and care for now. I need that viral content.

Dogs at weddings are becoming much more popular these days.

Maybe we should just make it acceptable to take our dogs anywhere. Asda, the hair salon, the dentist…

Just remember to smile wherever you’re out and about with your dog in the Tayside area from now on though. I might just be looking for my next internet sensation.

