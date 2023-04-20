Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn

Police Scotland have confirmed that the 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Ben MacDonald
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris

A person has died after being hit by a train on the railway line at Kinghorn.

Emergency services were called before 5pm on Thursday evening following reports of a 47-year-old man being hit at the train station.

Rail services have had to be diverted from the line between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy as emergency services respond at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.50pm, we received a report of a person struck by a train at Kinghorn Railway Station, Burntisland.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

“The death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Trains forced to terminate

NHS worker Sara Henderson was travelling back to Dalgety Bay from Edinburgh said passengers were told by ScotRail staff on the train that all services would be terminating at Inverkeithing due to an ‘ongoing incident’ at Kinghorn station.

She added: “Passengers were told it 5.10pm was just to an ongoing police incident on the line.

“Everyone had to exit the train at Inverkeithing.

“It was clear on arrival that a number of train services had already terminated at Inverkeithing as the station was very busy with commuters.

“Station staff confirmed that the section of the Fife Circle taking trains to Kirkcaldy and beyond had been suspended due to the incident.

“They also said the incident was ongoing and therefore was no indication of when the line would reopen could be given at this time.”

ScotRail have confirmed that services running through Fife via Dunfermline aren’t affected.

Council leader’s condolences

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “Very sad to hear that there has been a fatality on the rail line near Kirkcaldy.

“I don’t know the circumstances but irrespective, a death is a desperately sad event and my thoughts are with the family affected.”

