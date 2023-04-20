Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has died after being hit by a train on the railway line at Kinghorn.

Emergency services were called before 5pm on Thursday evening following reports of a 47-year-old man being hit at the train station.

Rail services have had to be diverted from the line between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy as emergency services respond at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.50pm, we received a report of a person struck by a train at Kinghorn Railway Station, Burntisland.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

“The death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Trains forced to terminate

NHS worker Sara Henderson was travelling back to Dalgety Bay from Edinburgh said passengers were told by ScotRail staff on the train that all services would be terminating at Inverkeithing due to an ‘ongoing incident’ at Kinghorn station.

She added: “Passengers were told it 5.10pm was just to an ongoing police incident on the line.

“Everyone had to exit the train at Inverkeithing.

“It was clear on arrival that a number of train services had already terminated at Inverkeithing as the station was very busy with commuters.

NEW: Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy. No trains are able to run between in the area while the emergency services respond. The line through Fife via Dunfermline isn't affected. We'll divert trains this way where we can. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/G6wim08Hd7 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 20, 2023

“Station staff confirmed that the section of the Fife Circle taking trains to Kirkcaldy and beyond had been suspended due to the incident.

“They also said the incident was ongoing and therefore was no indication of when the line would reopen could be given at this time.”

ScotRail have confirmed that services running through Fife via Dunfermline aren’t affected.

Council leader’s condolences

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “Very sad to hear that there has been a fatality on the rail line near Kirkcaldy.

“I don’t know the circumstances but irrespective, a death is a desperately sad event and my thoughts are with the family affected.”