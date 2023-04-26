STEVE FINAN: Let’s pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United’s 1983 league victory in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Let’s pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United’s 1983 league victory in style

It's 40 years since Jim McLean's Dundee United won the league and fans went wild to celebrate, so maybe it's time to do it all over again...

black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
Jim Mclean and Dundee United players celebrate their 1983 league victory with supporters.
By Steve Finan

I hear Dundee City Council might be planning an event to celebrate the achievements, 40 years ago, of the Dundee United players who won the league in 1983.

That’s a great idea, I applaud the council for showing initiative.

Whatever the event is, I hope it is as fulsome as that planned by Aberdeen City Council, who are awarding the freedom of the city to every member of the team who won the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

I also think Dundee City Council should have done something last year to mark the 60th anniversary of Dundee FC winning the league. There are only a few members of that team left. It would have been a nice gesture to the players and club to have marked their famous day.

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "It is a chance for the Arab legions to express their thanks for the incredible achievement of the boys of 1983 after all these years."

Still, I have a suggestion for the Dundee United anniversary, on Sunday May 14. And I think it is important that the supporters are involved.

It’s something I don’t think has ever been done before. It would be a Scottish football “first”.

It is this – re-enact the appearance of the United players showing the league trophy to supporters in the city square from the balcony of the city chambers, exactly as was done 40 years ago.

Dundee United fans can re-live 1983

The council could ask if Barrie Hunter (the actor who was so brilliant when portraying Jim McLean in Smile at The Rep) was available.

Dundee United celebrate with Jim McLean after winning the league
Dundee United celebrate with Jim McLean after winning the league.
Barrie Hunter, on stage at Dundee Rep, playing Jim McLean
Barrie Hunter as Jim McLean, in Smile at Dundee Rep.

At four minutes past 3pm, give Barrie a megaphone to intone from the balcony: “On the fourteenth of May, 1983, four minutes into the half. The ball soared over Kelly’s head…” (the crowd will sing it from here) “and it was happy birthday Ralph!”

Thereafter the gathered Arabs would laud the players, sing, cheer, exult, fly the flag – just as they did 40 years ago.

The players could show the trophy (there is a replica in the Tannadice boardroom).

I’d certainly attend, and sing my heart out. I’ve got tears in my eyes just imagining it.

Black and white photo of Dundee United players Ralph Milne and John Reilly in 1983.
Dundee Utd players Ralph Milne and John Reilly.

The thousands of United supporters who were in the square 40 years ago would have the chance to relive the experience.

Younger fans would be able to time-travel (sort of!) to celebrate the greatest achievement in the club’s history.

It would be a unique, innovative, magical occasion. What city or team do you know that has ever done something like this?

Can Dundee United fans pull off hat trick for 1983 reunion?

Football nostalgia is a powerful thing. So this, I think, would be an event that would pull at the heartstrings of United supporters.

It’s also possible that such an unusual event might draw nationwide media attention.

Most importantly, it is a chance for the Arab legions to express their thanks for the incredible achievement of the boys of 1983 after all these years.

Now there might be policing, health and safety, or other unforeseen difficulties. But surely any problems could be overcome.

And it would have to be widely publicised to United supporters.

Oh, and someone has to make a big cardboard hat for Davie Dodds.

