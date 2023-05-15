PAUL MALIK: Dundee heavy metal rapist Lewis Brodie is not the victim here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PAUL MALIK: Dundee heavy metal rapist Lewis Brodie is not the victim here

When rapist Lewis Brodie was accused of a series of attacks on women in Dundee, he invoked the Donald Trump and Marilyn Manson defence of conspiracy.

Donald Trump, Marilyn Manson, Lewis Brodie
Donald Trump, Marilyn Manson and convicted rapist Lewis Brodie from Monifieth all have something in common.
Paul Malik
By Paul Malik

Former President Donald Trump, cult rock star Marilyn Manson, Lewis Brodie from Monifieth. Three quite different people, all with one thing in common.

All three claim sexual assault or rape charges brought against them were the result of a “conspiracy”.

Lewis Brodie is a small timer in comparison to Trump and Manson in public status but he is a convicted rapist, nonetheless.

And all three told a similar tale last week – that it was their victims who had manipulated them into this situation, rather than their own actions.

The writer Paul Malik next to a quote: "Lord Ericht noted that had it not been for the MeToo movement, Brodie 'might have escaped justice'. Well, that and his own hubris."

Trump – who recently graced Aberdeenshire with his presence – has been ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $5 million, after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing and then defaming her in the 1990s.

The verdict is the result of a civil case, meaning the only sanction Trump will face is financial.

But it is the first time a former US president has been legally branded a sexual predator.

E Jean Carrol in a crowd of protesters waving signs with slogans such as 'Trump is on the run'.
E. Jean Carroll was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in a department store in 1996. Image: AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump.

Trump subsequently posted on social media platform Truth, proclaiming the trial a “witch-hunt”.

According to Allied Press, Manson filed a suit last year alleging former partner Evan Rachel Wood and another woman named as Illma Gore, defamed him.

The one-time shock-rocker turned defendant in a number of sexual assault cases claimed the women had intentionally caused him emotional distress and derailed his career in music, TV and film.

Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson. Image: Yui Mok / PA.

His case was thrown out by a California judge. Most of his other alleged victims have settled out-of-court.

Rapist Lewis Brodie caught by MeToo movement

Monifieth rapist Lewis Brodie was a guitar player in a metal band in Dundee, which enjoyed moderate success online.

He raped three women. One was 15. Another was drunk and withdrew consent during a sexual act. The other was vulnerable and lived in homeless accommodation.

His crimes spanned almost a decade, the first committed when he was only a youngster himself.

But Brodie unwittingly orchestrated his own downfall.

Lewis Brodie yelling into a microphone.
Rapist Lewis Brodie.

As he sentenced him to eight years in prison, Lord Ericht pointed out that he had only came to the attention of police after he made a complaint against his victims.

He was upset they were saying mean things about him online when they were, in fact, detailing what he had subjected them to.

Lord Ericht noted that had it not been for the MeToo movement, Brodie “might have escaped justice”.

Well, that and his own hubris.

Lewis Brodie – rapist and swaggering conspiracy-theorist

Brodie swaggered through the Dundee High Court building during the week of his trial.

He uploaded his music to social media sites in the days and weeks leading up to it, seemingly oblivious to his fate.

Lewis Brodies in headphones singing into a microphone.
Serial rapist Lewis Brodie has been jailed for eight years. Image: YouTube.

He still believes there was a conspiracy against him – that three women all decided to reveal their darkest secrets to a court, that they volunteered to be placed under extreme scrutiny and pressure by defence counsel – accused of lying or exaggerating or that consent had been given – rather than the truth.

The truth, the jury concluded, is that Brodie is a sex-offender, a manipulator, a serial rapist.

In his eyes he is the “victim”.

But in less than eight years, he will be released from Perth Prison.

The real victims will have to live with his actions for life.

Men are not the victims here

Brodie’s persistent claims of innocence, his z-list status in a heavy metal band, and the fact he landed himself in it meant this case got much more attention than it might have otherwise.

It might lead to the impression Brodie’s conviction was commonplace.

But figures released by the Scottish Government in May 2021 showed almost a quarter of trials for rape or attempted rape resulted in a not proven verdict.

Only 51% of rape and attempted rape trials result in a conviction, compared to a 91% overall conviction rate.

In 2020-21 there were 2,176 rapes and attempted rapes reported to the police, but only 152 prosecutions and just 78 convictions, according to Rape Crisis Scotland.

The statistics are the main driver for controversial reform of rape legislation, including a Scottish Government plan for juryless trials.

We live in a post-truth age.

And if there is a conspiracy, these men are not its victims.

Paul Malik is a court reporter with The Courier.

