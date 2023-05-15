Dunfermline fans react to title-winning Pars duo’s PFA awards night snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline fans react to title-winning Pars duo’s PFA awards night snub

There was surprise among supports after Calum Gallagher won the League One player of the year category.

By Craig Cairns
Kyle Benedictus and Matty Todd missed out on the PFA Scotland League One player of the year award. Images: SNS.
Kyle Benedictus and Matty Todd missed out on the PFA Scotland League One player of the year award. Images: SNS.

Pars pair Kyle Benedictus and Matty Todd missed out on the PFA Scotland League One player of the year as Airdrie striker Calum Gallagher scooped the award.

The division’s joint-top scorer was named its best player – after a vote by fellow professionals – at Sunday night’s award ceremony.

He finished level on 22 goals with Ruari Paton of Queen of the South, who was also nominated.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was up for the manager award – across all four divisions – but unsurprisingly lost out to Celtic’s treble-chasing Ange Postecoglou.

Dunfermline fans were surprised that their record-breaking side didn’t take home the League One player award though.

Fans react

Pars fan Paul Philbin tweeted, with a laughing emoji: “Benedictus absolutely robbed.”

Fellow supporter @Jimmy_Jazz1885 added: “I’ve genuinely never heard of this bloke.

“Thank god we escaped this hellhole filled with complete no marks at the first attempt and will now compete at a slightly smaller hellhole filled with complete no marks.”

Courier Sport also caught up with Pars TV commentator Jordan Burt to get his thoughts.

“I’m slightly surprised with the decision, purely on the fact I thought – maybe out of naivety or bias – that one of the Dunfermline players would get the award,” he said.

“Just because Dunfermline lost only one league over the campaign, I thought one of their players would win, but it is what it is.”

Dunfermline broke records on their way to winning League One. Image: SNS.

“I wouldn’t say that Gallagher doesn’t deserve the award – I would say any of the four would deserve it – but I was slightly surprised from a Dunfermline perspective.

“I’m sure Benedictus would say it’s been one of his tougher challenges this season.”

Airdrie ‘our toughest opponent’

During the campaign, McPake caused a bit of a stir when he claimed that Airdrie were the best team they had played.

Not everyone agreed but it was certainly reflected in the PFA team of the season which had four from Dunfermline, four from Airdrie and two from Falkirk.

“I think over the piece Airdrie have been our toughest opponent,” added Burt.

“They didn’t beat us but they ran us close so many times and were the best team we played – so their players deserve recognition.”

