Dunfermline fans react to title-winning Pars duo’s PFA awards night snub

Pars pair Kyle Benedictus and Matty Todd missed out on the PFA Scotland League One player of the year as Airdrie striker Calum Gallagher scooped the award.

The division’s joint-top scorer was named its best player – after a vote by fellow professionals – at Sunday night’s award ceremony.

He finished level on 22 goals with Ruari Paton of Queen of the South, who was also nominated.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was up for the manager award – across all four divisions – but unsurprisingly lost out to Celtic’s treble-chasing Ange Postecoglou.

Dunfermline fans were surprised that their record-breaking side didn’t take home the League One player award though.

Fans react

Pars fan Paul Philbin tweeted, with a laughing emoji: “Benedictus absolutely robbed.”

Fellow supporter @Jimmy_Jazz1885 added: “I’ve genuinely never heard of this bloke.

“Thank god we escaped this hellhole filled with complete no marks at the first attempt and will now compete at a slightly smaller hellhole filled with complete no marks.”

Courier Sport also caught up with Pars TV commentator Jordan Burt to get his thoughts.

“I’m slightly surprised with the decision, purely on the fact I thought – maybe out of naivety or bias – that one of the Dunfermline players would get the award,” he said.

“Just because Dunfermline lost only one league over the campaign, I thought one of their players would win, but it is what it is.”

“I wouldn’t say that Gallagher doesn’t deserve the award – I would say any of the four would deserve it – but I was slightly surprised from a Dunfermline perspective.

“I’m sure Benedictus would say it’s been one of his tougher challenges this season.”

Airdrie ‘our toughest opponent’

During the campaign, McPake caused a bit of a stir when he claimed that Airdrie were the best team they had played.

Not everyone agreed but it was certainly reflected in the PFA team of the season which had four from Dunfermline, four from Airdrie and two from Falkirk.

Your PFA Scotland League 1 Team of the Year – as voted for by the players ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T1bhnat585 — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) May 8, 2023

“I think over the piece Airdrie have been our toughest opponent,” added Burt.

“They didn’t beat us but they ran us close so many times and were the best team we played – so their players deserve recognition.”