League One POTY hopeful Kyle Benedictus hails ‘team effort’ as Dunfermline captain reveals who he voted for

The defender has been nominated alongside Pars teammate Matty Todd.

By Craig Cairns
Kyle Benedictus said it has been a team effort at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
Pars skipper Kyle Benedictus was typically modest when asked about his nomination for PFA Scotland League One player of the year.

The 31-year-old is also one of four Dunfermline players to be named in the division’s team of the season.

Benedictus captained his side to the League One title after joining last summer and lead from the heart of a defence that recorded 21 clean sheets in 36 league games.

Pars teammate Matty Todd has also been nominated, as have joint-top goalscorers Calum Gallagher – who Benedictus voted for – and Ruari Paton, of Airdrie and Queen of the South, respectively.

Pars captain Kyle Benedictus and midfielder Matty Todd have both been nominated. Images: SNS.
“I’m delighted,” said Benedictus. “Personally, it’s always nice from your fellow peers for me and Matty (to be nominated).

‘It’s all about the team’ for Pars

“But I think any one of the boys could be up there with what they’ve done this season. It’s been a team effort.

“There’s no individuality out there, it’s all about the team.

The Dunfermline players celebrate their League One title win. Image: SNS.
“But on a personal note, I’m obviously delighted for myself and my family is delighted as well.

“Personally, I couldn’t ask for much more throughout the season towards the end, and to be nominated at the end.

“But Matty and the other two have had fantastic seasons as well, so we’ll see what happens.”

Dunfermline manager James McPake said earlier in the season that Airdrie were the best League One side they played against.

Kyle Benedictus and James McPake after the Pars won the league title. Image: SNS.
This was reflected in Benedictus’ choice for player of the year.

“I voted for Calum Gallagher,” said the Pars captain.

“I think throughout the season he’s probably given me my toughest game, if I’m honest.

“That’s what I based it on. Our most difficult games came against Airdrie, so that’s why I voted for him.”

Well-earned break

The Dunfermline players are now on a well-earned holiday abroad and will report back for preseason next month.

“We’re going to Benidorm for five days, four nights,” added Benedictus.

“I’m sure the boys will enjoy it and I’ll try and keep them on their best behaviour.”

Asked who is the biggest flight risk in the squad, Benedictus replied jokingly: “Rhys Breen. ****ing hell. Hands down. I’ll probably need to take care of him at some point.

The captain is joined by Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Rhys Breen and Chris Hamilton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
“He’s a good big lad, though, so I’ll let him away with it.”

