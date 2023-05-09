Daughter’s novel shares mother’s story of abuse and rape in Dundee in 1930s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter’s novel shares mother’s story of abuse and rape in Dundee in 1930s

Pamela Morrison will launch her book at The Vine Function Centre, Magdalen Yard Road, in Dundee, on Sunday.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Pamela Morrison will launch her book on Sunday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pamela Morrison will launch her book on Sunday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A daughter has shared her mother’s heartbreaking story as a victim of child sex abuse and rape in Dundee in the 1930s.

Pamela Morrison, 71, discovered the depths of her mother’s trauma when she uncovered a journal belonging to her mother, Sheila, after her death in 1997.

Sheila, who was aged 72 when she died, had written about physical and sexual abuse she suffered as a young child from a grown man.

The journal also revealed a later incident where she was raped by another man when she was 19-years-old and gave birth to a baby boy as a result, only to have the baby taken from her, never to meet him again.

It has taken Pamela more than 20 years to begin writing her mother’s story into a novel but she has finally done so in the hope it will help other trauma survivors.

Pamela Morrison has written a book on her mother’s compelling story of growing up in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

She said: “I was both horrified and inspired by what my mother went through – what she had written was an attempt to heal herself.

“Through that she learned forgiveness. She learned to forgive (her abusers) and to forgive herself.”

Pamela explained that following forgiveness, Sheila was able to emotionally move on and support other women dealing with unexpected pregnancy.

“Mum’s story was difficult but it became very positive,” Pamela said.

“She learned how to show love, married my father and raised three children of her own.

Sheila Morrison with her husband in 1968 after they had emigrated to Australia. Image supplied by Pamela Morrison.

“I hope that by sharing her story it will give hope to other people who are suffering abuse or who have suffered abuse in the past, and show them that there is a way out.

“It’s about choice, a choice to love, and she made that choice every day of her life.”

Baby on the doorstep

Sheila was only six weeks old when her own mother left her on the doorstep of a Dundee home in 1925.

Throughout her childhood she was subjected to physical abuse which turned sexual for about two years, according to her journal.

She wrote that the sexual abuse stopped around the age of 12 but the physical abuse carried on for many years, and then was raped by another man.

Pamela said: “She thought that she would keep the baby but he was taken away from her and adopted.

In those days you didn’t have any choice.”

Pamela Morrison

“In those days you didn’t have any choice, that’s why she had to forgive herself.

“The secrets she kept for all those years and how damaging that was to her mental health – she was depressed but it wasn’t recognised in those days.”

The Morrison family laving Waverley Station, Edinburgh, bound for Australia. Image supplied by Pamela Morrison.

In 1965 Sheila, her husband and her children, including Pamela, emigrated to Australia when Pamela was aged 13 and Sheila was in her 40s.

But the pain followed Sheila, who spent many years returning to the UK and searching for her lost son, to no avail.

“She had a letter for him asking for his forgiveness. It’s still sealed because she was never able to find him.”

Pamela, her brother Sandy, 73, and sister Catherine, 64, still live in Australia, as did Sheila until her death, having been diagnosed with dementia eight years earlier.

Pamela is visiting Scotland to launch her book in Dundee, in honour of her mother’s connections with the city.

The book launch of Sheila: “There’s no use crying over spilt milk”  takes place at 2pm on Sunday May 14 at The Vine Function Centre, Magdalen Yard Road, in Dundee.

