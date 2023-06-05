ANDREW BATCHELOR: RRS Discovery visit is a reminder of all the ships that made Dundee great

Of all the things that I expected to happen in Dundee this year, the arrival of another RRS Discovery was not on the list.

But that’s exactly what happened last week and I was lucky enough to be invited on board.

This RRS Discovery was built in 2012 and named after our own much-loved symbol of the city.

The original, built here for Scott and Shackleton’s voyage to the Antarctic in 1901, now sits at the heart of the city’s waterfront.

And the newcomer is actually the fourth ship that has been given the title.

This was the first time these two ships had been in Dundee at the same time.

I had the honour of being invited on board the £75 million newcomer when it docked in the city in Friday.

I got to tour the ship and meet the crew. It was a great opportunity to find out all about their work researching the world’s deepest oceans today.

The captain, Stewart Mackay, and I talked together for some time.

He spoke about what’s involved in captaining a ship like this.

And me being me, I used the opportunity to speak highly of Dundee.

One of the highlights of the meeting was discussing our maritime heritage. And it reminded me that this is something we in Dundee need to celebrate more.

Discovery is just one symbol of Dundee’s rich maritime heritage

The main reason for the new Discovery visiting Dundee was to celebrate 100 years since our ship received its RRS (Royal Research Vessel) designation. That’s the status given to a merchant navy vessel that conducts scientific research for the UK Government.

It’s just one of a number of important milestones for Dundee’s maritime heritage.

Discovery Point’s 30th anniversary is this year too.

And next year marks the bicentenary of HMS Unicorn – the third oldest ship still afloat.

Celebrations should definitely be in order and it’s a great time for people to go out and follow the Dundee Maritime Trail.

The route will take you past the Discovery, the North Carr Lightship and the Unicorn, as well as some lesser-known gems that you could easily walk past without questioning, such as the Telford Beacon.

This little lighthouse used to sit on the wharf between the tidal harbour and King William IV dock to help guide ships in past the various obstacles and hazards in the river.

It was moved to its current location on Black Watch Parade in 2011 to make way for the new ramps to the Tay Road Bridge.

I’ve spoken before about the importance of recognising our maritime heritage – from restoring the North Carr to celebrating our links to Titanic.

The visit of the new RRS Discovery underlines why this is so important.

It’s a reminder of how Dundee’s maritime pioneers have made their mark on the world.

And we should be shouting from the rooftops about our successes on land and at sea.