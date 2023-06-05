Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: RRS Discovery visit is a reminder of all the ships that made Dundee great

Dundee hosted not one but two ships named Discovery last week. How many other cities have a maritime heritage to match ours?

RRS Discovery heading up the Tay, past Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
The new RRS Discovery sails into Dundee, where its namesake has become a symbol of the city's resurgence. Image: Paul Reid.
By Andrew Batchelor

Of all the things that I expected to happen in Dundee this year, the arrival of another RRS Discovery was not on the list.

But that’s exactly what happened last week and I was lucky enough to be invited on board.

This RRS Discovery was built in 2012 and named after our own much-loved symbol of the city.

The original, built here for Scott and Shackleton’s voyage to the Antarctic in 1901, now sits at the heart of the city’s waterfront.

And the newcomer is actually the fourth ship that has been given the title.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "It's just one of a number of important milestones for Dundee's maritime heritage."

This was the first time these two ships had been in Dundee at the same time.

I had the honour of being invited on board the £75 million newcomer when it docked in the city in Friday.

I got to tour the ship and meet the crew. It was a great opportunity to find out all about their work researching the world’s deepest oceans today.

The captain, Stewart Mackay, and I talked together for some time.

He spoke about what’s involved in captaining a ship like this.

Stewart Mackay on the bridge of RRS Discovery in Dundee Harbour.
Stewart Mackay on the bridge of RRS Discovery in Dundee Harbour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

And me being me, I used the opportunity to speak highly of Dundee.

One of the highlights of the meeting was discussing our maritime heritage. And it reminded me that this is something we in Dundee need to celebrate more.

Discovery is just one symbol of Dundee’s rich maritime heritage

The main reason for the new Discovery visiting Dundee was to celebrate 100 years since our ship received its RRS (Royal Research Vessel) designation. That’s the status given to a merchant navy vessel that conducts scientific research for the UK Government.

It’s just one of a number of important milestones for Dundee’s maritime heritage.

Discovery Point’s 30th anniversary is this year too.

RRS Discovery in dry dock at Discovery Point next to the V&A Dundee.
The original RRS Discovery at Dundee waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And next year marks the bicentenary of HMS Unicorn – the third oldest ship still afloat.

Celebrations should definitely be in order and it’s a great time for people to go out and follow the Dundee Maritime Trail.

The route will take you past the Discovery, the North Carr Lightship and the Unicorn, as well as some lesser-known gems that you could easily walk past without questioning, such as the Telford Beacon.

This little lighthouse used to sit on the wharf between the tidal harbour and King William IV dock to help guide ships in past the various obstacles and hazards in the river.

The HMS Unicorn in Dundee
The HMS Unicorn in Dundee. Image: HMS Unicorn

It was moved to its current location on Black Watch Parade in 2011 to make way for the new ramps to the Tay Road Bridge.

I’ve spoken before about the importance of recognising our maritime heritage – from restoring the North Carr to celebrating our links to Titanic.

The visit of the new RRS Discovery underlines why this is so important.

It’s a reminder of how Dundee’s maritime pioneers have made their mark on the world.

And we should be shouting from the rooftops about our successes on land and at sea.

