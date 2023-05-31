Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Why there are two RRS Discovery ships in Dundee this week?

Locals may be seeing double as vessels with the same name are docked in the city.

By Laura Devlin
The old RRS Discovery and the new RRS Discovery are both in Dundee this week. Image: DC Thomson/Paul Reid
Dundee locals may be seeing double this week – as the city is hosting two ships with the same iconic name for the first time.

The modern-day RRS Discovery – built just over a decade ago – is in the city to visit its namesake, which is more than a century old.

The visit is taking place to celebrate 100 years since the Dundee-based Discovery was given the RRS designation.

The newer Discovery is docking in the city until Sunday, with members of the public having already snapped up tickets to take tours of the research ship.

How do the ships compare?

2012 RRS Discovery

The modern RRS Discovery, built in 2012, is a multi-disciplinary ship, specifically designed for the challenges of 21st century oceanography.

Operated by the National Oceanography Centre, it is estimated to have cost about £75m to build and is designed primarily to carry out deep ocean research.

The vessel was manufactured by Freire Shipyard (CNP Freire) in Vigo, northern Spain.

The 2012 RRS Discovery ship passing Broughty Ferry on the River Tay
The 2012 RRS Discovery passing Broughty Ferry on Wednesday. Image: Paul Reid
The 2012 RRS Discovery in the River Tay
RRS Discovery is visiting until Sunday. Image: Paul Reid

A total of 24 crew members and 28 scientists can be accommodated, with facilities including a bar-lounge, a library, a video room, a fitness centre and a hospital on board.

The ship is 99.7m long and 18m wide.

1901 RRS Discovery

The original RRS Discovery was built in Dundee in 1901 and was the first purpose-built scientific research vessel for the polar regions.

It cost £34,050 to build, plus another £10,322 to be fitted with engines and machinery, and more than £6,000 for other equipment and fittings.

The total cost was £51,000 – the equivalent of £4.1m in today’s money.

The ship is shorter than its namesake at 52m in length.

It also has a working sail area measuring at more than 12,000 sq ft.

The original RRS Discovery with the V&A in the background
The original RRS Discovery with the V&A in the background. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RRS Discovery trapped in the ice in Antarctica
RRS Discovery trapped in the ice in Antarctica. Image: Dundee Heritage Trust

Its first use was for what became known as the Discovery Expedition (1901-1904) during which the ship spent two years locked in the ice.

During this expedition, 48 officers, scientists and crew were on board.

They lived on the mess deck, which was described as having no privacy and the air “thick with the smell of damp clothes and unwashed men”.

Free kids’ entry to Discovery Point

To mark the visit of the ship, Discovery Point is offering free entry for kids between Friday and Sunday.

Youngsters need to be joined by a paying adult to qualify.

