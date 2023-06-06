Opinion KEVIN PRINGLE: Why I’ve taken the job of Humza Yousaf’s official spokesperson Courier columnist Kevin Pringle is returning to work for the Scottish Government. Here he explains why. Kevin Pringle is going to work for the Scottish Government as adviser to First Minister Humza Yousaf. By Kevin Pringle Share KEVIN PRINGLE: Why I’ve taken the job of Humza Yousaf’s official spokesperson Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/opinion/4453333/kevin-pringle-scottish-government/ Copy Link 2 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation