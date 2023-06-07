Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
JIM SPENCE: My advice to Humza Yousaf? Heal indy rifts or yield to Labour

In the week another Courier columnist went to work for the First Minister, Jim Spence dispenses some wisdom of his own.

Humza Yousaf speaking on stage at a public event.
Humza Yousaf faces many challenges, not least the potential loss of votes to a strengthened Labour party.. Image: Jeff Mitchell/PA Wire.
By Jim Spence

It’s good to see fellow Courier columnist Kevin Pringle appointed as the First Minister’s ‘official spokesman’.

Let’s hope that, having appointed someone who understands the power and importance of lucid communication, the people paying his wages will actually listen to him.

It is a clear indication that the Scottish Government knows it needs a serious professional in the post.

And it would be an abdication of responsibility not to give the new head of communications and strategic political adviser full latitude to do the job that he’s been hired for.

In a world where coherent communication is vital, this is not a role for wet behind the ears enthusiasts and amateurs with social media accounts.

But that been the vibe since Humza Yousaf was appointed.

The writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "The Labour party has changed, as have all parties - including the SNP."

Scotland is in a parlous state. And the current SNP administration is facing ambush at every corner from political foes who sense blood in the air.

Kevin has been there before and knows the road well.

This time round though, he has inherited a novice First Minister in Humza Yousaf, and a party that is less sure-footed than it once appeared.

Those who have become used to exercising untrammelled power must be prepared to listen to advice they might not like.

Wise counsel doesn’t tell the paymaster what it wants to hear. It tells it what it needs to hear.

Humza Yousaf with the Green Party's Lorna Slater and deputy first minister Shona Robison in the Scottish Parliament.
Humza Yousaf must govern with the Greens, as well as the SNP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

And that can be uncomfortably disconcerting for people who have grown used to calling the shots unhindered.

Many have lost faith with SNP

Pringle was Alex Salmond’s advisor when he led the SNP close to achieving independence.

Whatever Salmond’s faults, he understood that politics is a broad tent which has to be capable of accommodating many views.

In recent times the SNP and their partners the Greens have come to resemble the last days of Stalin when anyone with an alternative viewpoint faced banishment to the outer reaches.

Kevin Pringle and Alex Salmond.
Kevin Pringle and Alex Salmond. Image: Alan Milligan.

A political party needs discipline but it also requires humanity and a soul.

And the current breach in the independence movement is evident in the rise of the breakaway Alba party now led by Salmond.

Many others have lost faith with the SNP.

It is a breach that needs to be healed if there’s to be a realistic chance of building a revitalised independence campaign.

Peace overtures to those excommunicated and feeling betrayed must be made.

If not, the movement will fail to recapture the heights it previously occupied.

SNP cannot ignore Labour resurgence

While the SNP falters, Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party is waiting in the wings.

Keir Starmer on the esplanade at Kirkcaldy.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a recent visit to Kirkcaldy, Fife. Image: PA.

It has revived the spirits of many in Scotland, who now sense there may finally be hope of jettisoning the Conservatives from Downing Street.

How Pringle tackles the absolute drivel emanating from some SNP mouthpieces suggesting Labour and the Tories are the same creature may be instructive.

Many of us who left Labour, repelled by the worst of Conservative policies and attracted by a possible fairer Scotland, know instinctively that such a claim is bigoted nonsense.

And it leaves those issuing it looking like fools.

The Labour party has changed, as have all parties – including the SNP. But deep within the soul of those with enough brains to recognise the truth there still lies the soul of the movement which gave us the NHS and the welfare state.

It is a movement which gave our forebears hope and respite from grinding poverty and illness.

And that great legacy may still fuel a party which has growing appeal.

Eighty years ago the Beveridge report became the founding document of the modern welfare state, aimed at eradicating the evils of want, disease, ignorance, squalor and idleness.

These still exist today. And if Labour commits to tackling them UK-wide, the party may still appeal to enough Scots who put the common good before a flag and the still ill-defined economic policies and promises of the SNP.

