JIM SPENCE: My advice to Humza Yousaf? Heal indy rifts or yield to Labour

It’s good to see fellow Courier columnist Kevin Pringle appointed as the First Minister’s ‘official spokesman’.

Let’s hope that, having appointed someone who understands the power and importance of lucid communication, the people paying his wages will actually listen to him.

It is a clear indication that the Scottish Government knows it needs a serious professional in the post.

And it would be an abdication of responsibility not to give the new head of communications and strategic political adviser full latitude to do the job that he’s been hired for.

In a world where coherent communication is vital, this is not a role for wet behind the ears enthusiasts and amateurs with social media accounts.

But that been the vibe since Humza Yousaf was appointed.

Scotland is in a parlous state. And the current SNP administration is facing ambush at every corner from political foes who sense blood in the air.

Kevin has been there before and knows the road well.

This time round though, he has inherited a novice First Minister in Humza Yousaf, and a party that is less sure-footed than it once appeared.

Those who have become used to exercising untrammelled power must be prepared to listen to advice they might not like.

Wise counsel doesn’t tell the paymaster what it wants to hear. It tells it what it needs to hear.

And that can be uncomfortably disconcerting for people who have grown used to calling the shots unhindered.

Many have lost faith with SNP

Pringle was Alex Salmond’s advisor when he led the SNP close to achieving independence.

Whatever Salmond’s faults, he understood that politics is a broad tent which has to be capable of accommodating many views.

In recent times the SNP and their partners the Greens have come to resemble the last days of Stalin when anyone with an alternative viewpoint faced banishment to the outer reaches.

A political party needs discipline but it also requires humanity and a soul.

And the current breach in the independence movement is evident in the rise of the breakaway Alba party now led by Salmond.

Many others have lost faith with the SNP.

It is a breach that needs to be healed if there’s to be a realistic chance of building a revitalised independence campaign.

Peace overtures to those excommunicated and feeling betrayed must be made.

If not, the movement will fail to recapture the heights it previously occupied.

SNP cannot ignore Labour resurgence

While the SNP falters, Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party is waiting in the wings.

It has revived the spirits of many in Scotland, who now sense there may finally be hope of jettisoning the Conservatives from Downing Street.

How Pringle tackles the absolute drivel emanating from some SNP mouthpieces suggesting Labour and the Tories are the same creature may be instructive.

Many of us who left Labour, repelled by the worst of Conservative policies and attracted by a possible fairer Scotland, know instinctively that such a claim is bigoted nonsense.

And it leaves those issuing it looking like fools.

The Labour party has changed, as have all parties – including the SNP. But deep within the soul of those with enough brains to recognise the truth there still lies the soul of the movement which gave us the NHS and the welfare state.

🔵 Tories imposed Brexit, crashed the economy and are attacking our democracy. 🔴 Labour backs Brexit, follows the Tories and lurches to the right. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Only the SNP offers a progressive alternative and stands up for Scotland’s democracy. Join us: https://t.co/xGvo9t7lCq pic.twitter.com/vrZzcrQgHu — The SNP (@theSNP) June 2, 2023

It is a movement which gave our forebears hope and respite from grinding poverty and illness.

And that great legacy may still fuel a party which has growing appeal.

Eighty years ago the Beveridge report became the founding document of the modern welfare state, aimed at eradicating the evils of want, disease, ignorance, squalor and idleness.

These still exist today. And if Labour commits to tackling them UK-wide, the party may still appeal to enough Scots who put the common good before a flag and the still ill-defined economic policies and promises of the SNP.