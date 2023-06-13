JIM SPENCE: Pride Month theatrics are turning off people like me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Pride Month theatrics are turning off people like me

When did sexuality become something to be flaunted? And has Pride Month gone too far if elements are now alienating people like Jim?

Man on Pride march wearing leather dog mask and bondage gear.
Do some Pride marchers go too far? Image: Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock.
By Jim Spence

I’m wearying of the arm-twisting demands that I must constantly celebrate other folks’ diversity, gender, sexuality, and every other aspect of their lives.

And I’m not sure where the tipping point comes in alienating folk from causes they might previously have supported or sympathised with.

But once it has been reached there’s a danger that once hard-won rights become not a cause for celebration but something to be ignored.

I think we may be close to that point in several areas.

The writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "I'm not sure how the sexuality of individuals became a matter of public pageantry to be danced about in the streets and shouted from the rooftops."

I have no interest in how other people live. But I’m tiring of the insistence that I should clutch to my bosom their particular causes.

Or that those causes should be acknowledged by the rest of us in a kind of breathless hush.

On that note I wonder if Pride is one such movement that is pushing it too far in indulging in a whole month of celebration.

Dundee Pride has held on to support but others have gone too far

First, I’m glad the Dundee Pride weekend wasn’t hijacked in the way that some such events have been in recent times.

The photos and news reports suggested a family-friendly, positive gathering with a focus on inclusivity.

Three children with rainbow flags and clothes in this year's Dundee Pride.
Children taking part in this year’s Dundee Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Large group of people with rainbow flags and banners walking through Dundee city centre during this year's Pride.
The Pride procession makes its way through Dundee city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But increasingly, I sense some none-too-gentle persuasion, where the wider public feels compelled and coerced into saluting the cornucopia of concoctions which now make up the rainbow coalition.

I’m not sure how the sexuality of individuals became a matter of public pageantry to be danced about in the streets and shouted from the rooftops.

And I’m unclear as to why we’ve raised the sexual orientation and preferences of one part of our community to a level which appears to demand religious-like devotion?

Who or what folk are attracted to is a matter for them. But the increasingly narcissistic theatricals and the hedonism on display at some events are in danger of turning what was once a very vital reminder of the bigotry which the gay community historically faced into a circus.

The public parading of the various fetishes of men and women in bondage gear, or on dog leads, or in nappies, and their desire that we applaud their ‘brave individualism’ is simply extracting the urine.

Man in leather shorts and vest and dog mask kneeling down in the street at London Pride in previous years.
Brave or brazen? A different vibe at London’s Pride march a few years ago. Image: Shutterstock.

This exhibitionism and self-indulgent flaunting by a very small element is the embodiment of individual identity reigning supreme, untrammelled by any notions of common decency or decorum.

And some Pride events have morphed from bona fide appreciation of the prejudices faced by the LGBT community into demands that we genuflect before some outlandish folk who’ve hijacked them.

Equality and special treatment are not the same

I’m not interested in what consenting adults believe, or do, in the privacy of their homes or lives.

But the Rubicon is in danger of being crossed with some aspects of both the behaviour and the duration of the event.

The notion that we should observe heightened amounts of acclaim for some folk on the basis of their sexual orientation, or gender, or indeed race, religion, or any other characteristic is now in danger of fracturing the idea of equality.

Everyone is different in some way

If we regard each other in society as equals, then the insistence on celebrating only some sections of the community is fundamentally at odds with that principle.

Everyone is different in some way from everyone else. That’s a simple fact of life. So why the pressing need to insist on differentiating between us?

Being ‘different’ doesn’t make anyone special, it just makes them different.

And this insistence on proclaiming such distinctness is somehow an achievement, or an accomplishment demanding approval and appreciation, is in danger of backfiring.

The law offers equality for everyone, and indeed more equality for some groups now than others.

There are bigger battles to be won against poverty, ill health and homelessness – to name a few – than in seeking to secure special status and artificial uniqueness for some but not others.

