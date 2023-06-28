STEVE FINAN: Don’t let Dundee Low Emission Zone turn our city centre into a ghost town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Don’t let Dundee Low Emission Zone turn our city centre into a ghost town

Have the planners who drew up the Dundee Low Emission Zone ever visited the city? The many flaws in the scheme suggest that's not the case.

congested traffic in Dundee city centre, where the Dundee Low Emission Zone is due to be enforced next year.
The Dundee Low Emission Zone is intended to tackle congestion and air pollution in the city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Steve Finan

I’ve taken my time, read widely, and given it thought. Dundee’s Low Emission Zone plan has several flaws.

Being honest, it is to a degree window-dressing. We’re rushing to keep up with other cities, trilling: “We’re green! We’ve got an LEZ.”

But the increasing number of electric cars and buses is already reducing air pollution.

And in any case, a little more Dundee-specific thinking should have been applied.

What is this LEZ going to do?

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "I honestly wonder if the people who dream up these plans ever visit Dundee or understand the city and its people."

It isn’t really a green policy because it doesn’t make pollution go away. It just shifts where it is.

Lochee Road isn’t included, despite its pollution levels. A health scheme for some residents but not others is unfair.

And wise Dundee heads won’t be surprised by what will actually happen when the Low Emission Zone is activated.

Because it is a small area, with a continuous route around it, if anyone is going into town to visit (for instance) the last remaining branch of their bank, they’ll be dropped off while their “lift” circles the ring road. Same at night for anyone being picked up from a pub.

Heavy traffic on Lochee Road in Dundee, which sits outside the new low emissions zone for the city.
Dundee’s congested Lochee Road is not part of the Low Emission Zone plan. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Emissions on the inner ring will get worse.

And we won’t stop taking the car and rely on buses. They don’t come on time, they often don’t come at all. And when they do turn up they are mobile gang huts.

Simple alternative to Dundee Low Emission Zone

The existing Dundee traffic layout hasn’t been taken into account by the Low Emission Zone planners. It’s already impossible to drive through the centre, one side to the other.

So we could have achieved better results for air quality with just two measures that wouldn’t drastically alter the way traffic already moves:

1. Make the Seagate car-free between Commercial Street and East Marketgait.

2. Make the Nethergate car-free between West Marketgait and Crighton Street.

Map showing Dundee city centre, with two stretches of Seagate and Nethergate highlighted. These are the areas which the writer Steve Finan proposes closing to cars.

Of course, that wouldn’t allow a song and virtue-signalling dance to be made of our “proper” LEZ. But no loss there.

Will Dundee Low Emission Zone lead to ghost town?

Our streets are disfigured with boarded-up shops, leaving the heart of shopping in Dundee as the Overgate Centre.

Belief, in the form of hard cash, has been shown in its viability by Mike Ashley. We should all show belief in the heart of the city.

It doesn’t take much medical training to understand that if you cut the main artery to the heart, the patient dies.

Therefore, one change surely must be made before we implement this anti-car scheme.

Split image. Businessman Mike Ashley on one side, exterior of the Overgate shopping centre in Dundee on the other side.
Mike Ashley has bought the Overgate centre in Dundee. Image: PA/DC Thomson.

We have to retain all-vehicle access to the Overgate car park – down North Lindsay Street, along Willison Street. No one lives in those streets to breathe fumes anyway.

I’ll say it again because it’s important: protect the Overgate at all costs.

Anything that discourages shoppers is another step towards a ghost town. What’s the point of clean air if no one goes to the centre to breathe it?

I honestly wonder if the people who dream up these plans ever visit Dundee or understand the city and its people.

If we’re all to be healthier, that’s great. But make a Low Emission Zone to fit Dundee, not a Dundee that fits a Low Emission Zone.

