ANDREW BATCHELOR: £3M City Quay plans are great news for Dundee dockland – but why stop there?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: £3M City Quay plans are great news for Dundee dockland – but why stop there?

City Quay could be a jewel in Dundee's crown, with a little imagination. It's time for this neglected corner of the city to shine.

aerial view of City Quay, Dundee with city skyline behind.
Dundee's City Quay has so much more potential. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Andrew Batchelor

I was delighted by the news that more investment is being made into Dundee’s City Quay area.

The £3 million project, announced earlier this month, will create a new multi-purpose events space, complete with a visual effects technology lab spearheaded by Abertay University.

The centre, in the Water’s Edge building, will advance our tech industries to another level.

And it’s particularly heartening to see the focus on Dundee’s quayside. Because, compared to other parts of the city, this area has long felt underfunded and overlooked.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "We need to seize the opportunity of what we can do at City Quay, as well as on the Tay itself."

Dundee’s City Quay is a place that holds some fond memories for me. For a lot of Dundonians I expect.

It was where I ran with the Queen’s Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and where I made visits to HMS Unicorn as a kid.

It’s a fascinating corner of the city, and it’s a shame it’s been left to feel neglected as other parts of Dundee have blossomed.

City Quay activity is a welcome step for Dundee

I visited the area recently after a meeting and was sad to find it deserted.

But this new investment, from Chroma Ventures, headed by Chris van der Kuyl, gives us an opportunity to bring more life into the area and hopefully spark more opportunities in the future.

artist's impression of Dundee City Quay area, showing marina, pleasure craft, bridges and pedestrians.
How City Quay could look as part of the Water’s Edge Dundee investment. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios.

Until now, the City Quay revival plan has been focused on housing, with new apartments being built opposite HMS Unicorn.

That’s great. It’s making more properties available. However,  the Victoria and Camperdown Docks are desperately in need of attention too.

It has been great to see small signs of a revival of Victoria Dock, thanks to the Wild Shore Dundee water sports centre which opened in 2017.

I’ve written previously about how Dundee needs to seize the opportunities of the cruise liner market.

Aerial photo of the Ambassador Ambition cruise liner in the River Tay at Dundee, with the Tay bridges in the background.
The Ambition cruise liner docked in Dundee recently. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Artist's impression showing the Dundee Eden Project at the city docks. The old industrial area is transformed with green spaces.
The Eden Project Dundee is planned for the former gas works at Dundee docks.

And Eden Project will, hopefully, play a crucial role in the redevelopment of the docks in the years to come.

However, plans for a marina don’t seem to have progressed much.

And this is where one of the main goals of the ongoing Dundee waterfront regeneration – to “reconnect Dundee back to the water” – could really start to take shape.

City Quay and the Tay can connect Dundee to a world of opportunity

Outdoor Explore’s Dundee Tay Estuary kayak tour is one of the few activities at the moment which make full use of the River Tay.

But there’s so much more we could be doing with this amazing resource.

Harr resting on the Tay.
The River Tay is one of Dundee’s greatest assets.

Remember the plans to run water taxis from Dundee to Perth? They didn’t come to much either. But imagine City Quay as a base for a water taxis terminal, connecting the city with Fife and Perth.

Cities across Europe and around the world can do it, so why not Dundee?

We need to seize the opportunity of what we can do at City Quay, as well as on the Tay itself.

By connecting back to the water, we can build on Dundee’s promise as the city continues to evolve.

More from The Courier

Drum Major Alister Walker leads the Atholl Highlanders pipe band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years
General view of Caledonian House, Greenmarket, Dundee.
Student accommodation plans for Dundee's Caledonian House
Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Dog owner left 'sobbing' as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery
A disappointed Theo Bair in action for St Johnstone
Theo Bair leaves St Johnstone by mutual consent following disappointing Perth stint
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Edinburgh to Dundee train line reopens after lorry hits bridge
Pipe band at St Andrews Harbour Gala in 2022. Image: Marion Mason
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organisers hoping for glorious weather
Quern-stones
3,000-year-old Bronze Age artefact stolen from Perthshire property
Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Perth beggar who kicked off in Aldi jailed after flouting latest court order
Jamie McCunnie on refereeing duty and as a player for Dunfermline
Former Dundee United kid Jamie McCunnie: I was a NIGHTMARE for referees — then…