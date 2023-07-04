Dog owner left ‘sobbing’ as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery

A Perthshire dog owner has told of her shock after going to visit her pet’s grave – only to find that the cemetery has been turned into a paddock.

Debbie Dunn – who used to live in Abernyte but now resides in Turriff, Aberdeenshire – made a seven-hour round trip to tend to her late Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Ruby’s memorial at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

The Comrie park had a pet cemetery from 2009 to 2021, when it was taken over by current owner Alexa Reid.

Unfortunately the site’s cemetery license had expired, and it was decided to turn the area into a paddock for grazing.

Debbie tried to contact owners, but there were no formal burial records – meaning dozens of pet owners may be unaware of the change.

Animal lover Debbie, who buried Ruby 13 years ago, had no idea and was distraught.

She said: “I arrived with my garden gloves, as well as some solar-powered lights and some plants to leave by Ruby’s grave.

“When I got there I thought I got my bearings wrong.

“The grass was untidy, the ferns were up to my waist.

“I then realised that I was at the right place but they had taken down all the gravestones and chucked them over the fence. I was mortified.

“People paid good money for these marble gravestones, just like you’d use for humans, and they’ve been ripped out of the ground and dumped to the side.

Owner ‘felt like she had let dog down’

“It took me around 40 minutes to locate Ruby’s grave. I was sobbing. I feel like I’ve let her down.”

Debbie, 59, says the current owners should have been “more caring” – but the park told The Courier they are also “annoyed” at the attitude of the previous owners and aware of the upset caused.

She added: “There would have been people who had their pets buried here long before Ruby who may not be around anymore.

“There definitely has been people who have arrived since too.

“It used to be such a beautiful location and it was a lovely place to go and remember your time with your pet.

“I couldn’t sleep for two nights after I got back, I was so gutted for Ruby.

“Every pet we have had since has been laid to rest at Flatfield, near Inchture. It is a stunning area and I’m sad that Ruby couldn’t be there too.

“I’ve kept the solar lights at home to remind of her. She was my world.”

“The owners of the wildlife park really should have been a bit more caring.”

Auchingarrich owner says park put in ‘very difficult’ situation

Park owner Alexa Reid responded: “It’s a very difficult situation regarding the pet cemetery.

“When we purchased Auchingarrich the owners didn’t keep any records of any of the burials.

“There was no longer a licence for the cemetery either at that point. We did make several enquiries with the local council about what we should do.

“Our solicitor also made enquiries but with no records it was impossible to make contact with anyone to let them know that there was no longer a licence and therefore no longer a cemetery.

“We did put a post on Facebook many months ago and had a couple of people respond.

“The area is now a paddock and is being grazed by the animals.

“We thought it would be insensitive to dig up any of the animals and wanted them to just rest in peace.

“We did make an effort to find the graves. Everything was very overgrown so we are still trying to find any hidden or buried stones or crosses.

“Our plan is when the forest is harvested and replanted we will create a tranquil and peaceful area with a seat and the grave stones that we can find so that people can visit their beloved pets.

“This has caused great upset to many people and is very frustrating for us also.

“We are very annoyed at the attitude of the previous owners but there is very little we can do.”