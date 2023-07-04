Dog owner left ‘sobbing’ as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog owner left ‘sobbing’ as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery

Debbie Dunn was shocked to discover the former burial site has been turned into a paddock.

By Ben MacDonald
Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Debbie was shocked to see gravestones removed from the cemetery. Image: Supplied/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire dog owner has told of her shock after going to visit her pet’s grave – only to find that the cemetery has been turned into a paddock.

Debbie Dunn – who used to live in Abernyte but now resides in Turriff, Aberdeenshire – made a seven-hour round trip to tend to her late Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Ruby’s memorial at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

The Comrie park had a pet cemetery from 2009 to 2021, when it was taken over by current owner Alexa Reid.

Unfortunately the site’s cemetery license had expired, and it was decided to turn the area into a paddock for grazing.

Debbie tried to contact owners, but there were no formal burial records – meaning dozens of pet owners may be unaware of the change.

Some of the gravestones and burial points have been put aside. Image: Supplied

Animal lover Debbie, who buried Ruby 13 years ago, had no idea and was distraught.

She said: “I arrived with my garden gloves, as well as some solar-powered lights and some plants to leave by Ruby’s grave.

“When I got there I thought I got my bearings wrong.

“The grass was untidy, the ferns were up to my waist.

Ruby
Ruby was laid to rest at the park 13 years ago. Image: Supplied

“I then realised that I was at the right place but they had taken down all the gravestones and chucked them over the fence. I was mortified.

“People paid good money for these marble gravestones, just like you’d use for humans, and they’ve been ripped out of the ground and dumped to the side.

Owner ‘felt like she had let dog down’

“It took me around 40 minutes to locate Ruby’s grave. I was sobbing. I feel like I’ve let her down.”

Debbie, 59,  says the current owners should have been “more caring” – but the park told The Courier they are also “annoyed” at the attitude of the previous owners and aware of the upset caused.

She added: “There would have been people who had their pets buried here long before Ruby who may not be around anymore.

“There definitely has been people who have arrived since too.

“It used to be such a beautiful location and it was a lovely place to go and remember your time with your pet.

The grass has risen above some gravestones. Image: Supplied

“I couldn’t sleep for two nights after I got back, I was so gutted for Ruby.

“Every pet we have had since has been laid to rest at Flatfield, near Inchture. It is a stunning area and I’m sad that Ruby couldn’t be there too.

“I’ve kept the solar lights at home to remind of her. She was my world.”

“The owners of the wildlife park really should have been a bit more caring.”

Auchingarrich owner says park put in ‘very difficult’ situation

Park owner Alexa Reid responded: “It’s a very difficult situation regarding the pet cemetery.

When we purchased Auchingarrich the owners didn’t keep any records of any of the burials.

“There was no longer a licence for the cemetery either at that point. We did make several enquiries with the local council about what we should do.

“Our solicitor also made enquiries but with no records it was impossible to make contact with anyone to let them know that there was no longer a licence and therefore no longer a cemetery.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park owner Alexa Reid. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

“We did put a post on Facebook many months ago and had a couple of people respond.

“The area is now a paddock and is being grazed by the animals.

“We thought it would be insensitive to dig up any of the animals and wanted them to just rest in peace.

“We did make an effort to find the graves. Everything was very overgrown so we are still trying to find any hidden or buried stones or crosses.

“Our plan is when the forest is harvested and replanted we will create a tranquil and peaceful area with a seat and the grave stones that we can find so that people can visit their beloved pets.

“This has caused great upset to many people and is very frustrating for us also.

“We are very annoyed at the attitude of the previous owners but there is very little we can do.”

