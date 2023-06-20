£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub

The City Quay investment will also house a start-of-the-art visual effects lab.

By Rob McLaren
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

The green light has been given to a £3 million investment to create a new events hub in Dundee.

Part of the Water’s Edge building at City Quay will be developed to become an events space.

It will also house a new visual effects technology lab announced by Abertay University last week.

Water’s Edge Dundee events hub plans

Water’s Edge owner Chroma Developments transformed one of the oldest buildings at the former Dundee docks area into high grade offices which opened in 2018 and now house several businesses.

But part of the former Shed 25 building was not developed, with the intention of it becoming a bar/restaurant.

However, the operator who planned to take the large unit backed out due to financial difficulties.

The visual effects area planned. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

In the past a two-storey extension to provide more commercial space was also considered.

Now the south end of the building will become a visual effects lab.

This will specialise in virtual production. This is a new cinematography technique using computer-generated imagery, augmented reality and motion capture to create virtual sets for the film, TV and performing arts industries.

Planning permission for the project was granted by Dundee City Council on Monday.

It is expected the development will be completed within two years.

Next phase of Water’s Edge

Stewart Clark, managing director of Chroma Developments, said: “We’ve been keen for some time to kick-start the next phase of development at Water’s Edge.

“The planning decision, coupled with the announcement of plans for the R&D lab to be based here, means we can now make that investment in creating these new facilities over the next couple of years.

“It’s really exciting to see Water’s Edge continue to take shape against the backdrop of the wider regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront.”

Chroma Development is owned by Dundee entrepreneurs Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns.

They are best known for running games firm 4J Studios, which made Minecraft a global success story.

Professor Ric Russell, of Broughty Ferry architects Nicoll Russell Studios, said he hopes the project will bring “further life into the area”.

Water’s Edge in Dundee will soon include an events hub.

He said: “The initial Water’s Edge development by Chroma Developments has proven to be extremely successful, transforming a derelict dock side transit shed into a contemporary, vibrant, high-quality workspace which has appealed to the media and digital sectors.

“Water’s Edge has been a key component in realising the bigger picture of Dundee’s Maritime Quarter vision.

“This next phase will bring even further life into the area.

“It will create a uniquely sited multipurpose facility which can provide for a range of activities and events, many of which will have significant synergy with Dundee’s digital creative industries.

“The virtual production facility will be the first in this part of the country.”

