£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub

The green light has been given to a £3 million investment to create a new events hub in Dundee.

Part of the Water’s Edge building at City Quay will be developed to become an events space.

It will also house a new visual effects technology lab announced by Abertay University last week.

Water’s Edge Dundee events hub plans

Water’s Edge owner Chroma Developments transformed one of the oldest buildings at the former Dundee docks area into high grade offices which opened in 2018 and now house several businesses.

But part of the former Shed 25 building was not developed, with the intention of it becoming a bar/restaurant.

However, the operator who planned to take the large unit backed out due to financial difficulties.

In the past a two-storey extension to provide more commercial space was also considered.

Now the south end of the building will become a visual effects lab.

This will specialise in virtual production. This is a new cinematography technique using computer-generated imagery, augmented reality and motion capture to create virtual sets for the film, TV and performing arts industries.

Planning permission for the project was granted by Dundee City Council on Monday.

It is expected the development will be completed within two years.

Next phase of Water’s Edge

Stewart Clark, managing director of Chroma Developments, said: “We’ve been keen for some time to kick-start the next phase of development at Water’s Edge.

“The planning decision, coupled with the announcement of plans for the R&D lab to be based here, means we can now make that investment in creating these new facilities over the next couple of years.

“It’s really exciting to see Water’s Edge continue to take shape against the backdrop of the wider regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront.”

Chroma Development is owned by Dundee entrepreneurs Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns.

They are best known for running games firm 4J Studios, which made Minecraft a global success story.

Professor Ric Russell, of Broughty Ferry architects Nicoll Russell Studios, said he hopes the project will bring “further life into the area”.

He said: “The initial Water’s Edge development by Chroma Developments has proven to be extremely successful, transforming a derelict dock side transit shed into a contemporary, vibrant, high-quality workspace which has appealed to the media and digital sectors.

“Water’s Edge has been a key component in realising the bigger picture of Dundee’s Maritime Quarter vision.

“This next phase will bring even further life into the area.

“It will create a uniquely sited multipurpose facility which can provide for a range of activities and events, many of which will have significant synergy with Dundee’s digital creative industries.

“The virtual production facility will be the first in this part of the country.”