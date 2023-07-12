STUART NICOLSON: Block, delay, obstruct – why the Scottish Tories’ tactics won’t halt Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STUART NICOLSON: Block, delay, obstruct – why the Scottish Tories’ tactics won’t halt Holyrood

The Scottish Conservatives at Holyrood have been acting as if they want the parliament to fail. It's short-sighted and they won't succeed.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross in the Scottish Parliament building.
Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross at Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Stuart Nicolson

There’s not much in common, at first glance, between the gender reform legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament and the, now shelved, plans for a deposit return scheme.

Nor is there a great deal which is obvious to compare when it comes to the politics of Holyrood and the politics of Stormont.

Not least when the latter remains moribund as part of the seemingly interminable series of stand-offs and false dawns that have come to characterise Northern Ireland in the quarter century since the Good Friday Agreement.

However, all of these disparate things may have more to connect them than at first seems apparent.

A prominent commentator remarked of the Scottish Tories a few years ago that there was more than a “whiff of Paisleyism” about what was then Ruth Davidson’s party – a comparison to the more combative strands of Ulster unionism, embodied by the late founder of the DUP.

The writer Stuart Nicolson next to a quote: "It's worth asking if the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party wants the Scottish Parliament to even exist."

And whatever quibbles there may be with the post-Brexit Protocol in Northern Ireland, it is transparent that the principal reason the Assembly remains suspended is because the DUP cannot bear the thought of entering government for the first time as a junior partner to a nationalist-led executive.

The political tactic employed by the DUP is clear. Namely to try to delegitimise the institution itself given it is one they no longer command.

Here, it is not within the Scottish Conservatives’ gift to collapse Holyrood just because there is a pro-independence government and majority in place.

So instead there is a concerted attempt by them to delegitimise Holyrood as a legislature.

Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson speaking in front of a Scottish Conservative and Unionist background.
Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson.

And that’s where the recent battles over gender law and the deposit return scheme come into play.

Holyrood stalemates suit Scottish Conservatives

This is not about the respective merits of these policies, which have been debated endlessly elsewhere.

This is about the way in which they have been thwarted by the UK Tory government – egged on by their subordinates in Edinburgh.

In one case this involved the deployment of a never before used piece of legal small print. In the other it took a late moving of the goalposts.

The result in the case of the deposit return scheme was to turn an ambitious and valuable but ultimately workaday piece of legislation – of a kind already enacted in much of the developed world – into an overblown circus, so that no mention of it was possible without the prefix “controversial”.

The irony is that the Scottish Tories say they want devolution to function. They claim to want the Scottish Parliament to work properly.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna SLater talking in the Scottish Parliament, while First Minister Humza Yousaf looks on.
The deposit return scheme has proved tricky for the SNP and their Scottish Green colleagues in the Scottish Government. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Indeed, they are full of puffed-up, righteous indignation on a seemingly daily basis about some slight, oversight or calumny supposedly perpetrated by the governing benches at Holyrood.

No debate or First Minister’s Questions sessions seems complete these days without some point of order, however spurious, more often than not from the Tory benches.

But do the Scottish Conservatives really want Holyrood to work well?

Or does it suit their agenda for it to be mired in angry, process-driven acrimony – or at least to appear as though it is?

Would Scottish Conservatives rather see the end of Holyrood?

It’s worth asking if the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party wants the Scottish Parliament to even exist.

Of course we do, goes the official line. But among those who currently populate the Tory benches at Holyrood, it’s not unreasonable to surmise that a good number would rather the place wasn’t there at all.

exterior of Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood.
The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood. image; Shutterstock.

They might not say it out loud.

They might even be a bit unsure about saying it sotto voce with some of their colleagues who they suspect share the same view.

But they may well think it all the same.

If that is an unwarranted suspicion, then fine. Let every Scottish Conservative come out and say, without caveat or equivocation, that they believe Holyrood is here to stay, for good, and that they would always oppose any move to the contrary.

De-legitimisation is doomed in long run

Abolishing Holyrood may be a fantasy which sets a gleam in the eye of the most hard line unionists. However it is neither realistic nor achievable.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross waving a paper while addressing the Scottish Parliament, flanked by fellow Conservative MSPs.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and colleagues at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

And so, in the absence of such a plan, de-legitimisation is seen as the next best thing.

Block, delay, obstruct and stymie – basically do anything and everything you can to stop the Scottish Parliament from functioning as it should, and as – it should be remembered – people voted for overwhelmingly in the 1997 referendum.

De-legitimisation has a long and ignoble political tradition, so there’s method in the madness, some might say.

Ultimately though, it won’t work.

As a tactic it may pay short-term dividends. As a long-term strategy to halt or even reverse the process of Scottish self-government it is bereft of vision, positivity or inspiration and so is doomed to failure.

Stuart Nicolson is a former political journalist and ex-adviser to Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond.

