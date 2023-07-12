Wednesday court round-up — Pitchfork panic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Pitchfork panic

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Angus thief as admitted stealing a foodbank charity bucket from a Brechin supermarket.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how callous Jamie McArthur helped himself to the collection tin at the Trinity Road Co-op on January 4.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the stolen money was never recovered.

McArthur appeared in the dock to admit the theft.

He further pled guilty to stealing car keys from an unlocked vehicle parked on St David Street on June 11 last year.

It cost the company which owed the vehicle £700 to replace, the court heard.

McArthur, 34, of Market Street, Brechin, will be sentenced later this month.

Sheriff Krista Johnston released him on bail and warned him: “Good behaviour in the meantime.”

Garden fork threat

A Kirkcaldy man brandished a garden fork during a falling out with his ex.

Shane Wren became irate following a disagreement on July 9, the town’s sheriff court heard.

The 32-year-old, of Millar Street, has a previous conviction for hauling a child’s pet rabbit from its hutch and threatening to “slaughter” it as the toddler watched on from an upstairs window.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Wren had challenged police officers who attended at the scene.

He said: “At 7.25pm, the complainer was within her home address.

“She noticed the accused at the window in her front garden.”

He shouted through the window but was told he couldn’t come in.

The woman telephoned police, who arrived shortly afterwards and found Wren in the garden.

Mr Robertson continued: “He was holding a three or four foot long garden fork.

“He challenged police.

“He threatened he would ‘run through’ one of the police constables.”

Further officers were called to the garden.

The incident was brought under control when Wren was tasered by a trained officer.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said that when Wren was denied access, he had “reacted very badly.”

He said when police arrived he had “reacted very, very badly”.

Mr Bell said that Wren had since personally apologised to each police officer.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Praise for women who helped cage rapist

A mother whose daughter testified against Logan Doig has hailed the strength of the women who stood up to the serial rapist in court.

Doig, 23, was this week handed a 12-and-a-half year extended sentence after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting four young women, and sexually assaulting a fifth.

Logan Doig

The attacks took place in Forfar, Kirriemuir, Dundee and Edinburgh.

In total, he was convicted of 12 separate offences which took place between 2015 and 2020, when he was aged between 15 and 21.

Doig, of Kirriemuir, Angus, was condemned by judge Lord Clark for blaming his accusers and refusing to accept responsibility for his sexual crimes.

He will serve nine-and-a-half years in prison.

Full story here

Bid to claw back cash from dealer

A paedophile drug dealer is facing a proceeds of crime confiscation hearing.

Reece Boyle admitted downloading indecent images of children between September 6 2018 and November 30 2021.

Reece Boyle at Dundee Sheriff Court

He also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 26 2020 and December 1 2021.

More than 1,040 images and 10 videos – with a running time of nearly seven minutes – were found on the cracked iPhone.

A bag of white powder, which later tested positive as cocaine worth £5,213, was found stashed in his room. Around £2,000 in cash was also recovered.

Boyle’s case was adjourned following a brief hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court this week.

The 26-year-old, of Findhorn Street, will return to court on August 8.

Dealer caught after drug deaths

A dealer supplied cocaine and heroin at locations in Fife but had no involvement in two drug-related deaths, a court has heard.

Logan Carroll was quizzed by police as part of an investigation into the sudden deaths of a young woman in May 2022, and a man in November 2021.

Carroll, from Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at an address in School Street, Markinch, and elsewhere on May 10, last year.

And the 22-year-old pled guilty to supplying cocaine at Pitcairn Avenue, Glenrothes and elsewhere on October 27, 2021.

He will be sentenced next month.

Full story here

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

