Wednesday court round-up — Pitchfork panic

An Angus thief as admitted stealing a foodbank charity bucket from a Brechin supermarket.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how callous Jamie McArthur helped himself to the collection tin at the Trinity Road Co-op on January 4.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the stolen money was never recovered.

McArthur appeared in the dock to admit the theft.

He further pled guilty to stealing car keys from an unlocked vehicle parked on St David Street on June 11 last year.

It cost the company which owed the vehicle £700 to replace, the court heard.

McArthur, 34, of Market Street, Brechin, will be sentenced later this month.

Sheriff Krista Johnston released him on bail and warned him: “Good behaviour in the meantime.”

Garden fork threat

A Kirkcaldy man brandished a garden fork during a falling out with his ex.

Shane Wren became irate following a disagreement on July 9, the town’s sheriff court heard.

The 32-year-old, of Millar Street, has a previous conviction for hauling a child’s pet rabbit from its hutch and threatening to “slaughter” it as the toddler watched on from an upstairs window.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Wren had challenged police officers who attended at the scene.

He said: “At 7.25pm, the complainer was within her home address.

“She noticed the accused at the window in her front garden.”

He shouted through the window but was told he couldn’t come in.

The woman telephoned police, who arrived shortly afterwards and found Wren in the garden.

Mr Robertson continued: “He was holding a three or four foot long garden fork.

“He challenged police.

“He threatened he would ‘run through’ one of the police constables.”

Further officers were called to the garden.

The incident was brought under control when Wren was tasered by a trained officer.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said that when Wren was denied access, he had “reacted very badly.”

He said when police arrived he had “reacted very, very badly”.

Mr Bell said that Wren had since personally apologised to each police officer.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Praise for women who helped cage rapist

A mother whose daughter testified against Logan Doig has hailed the strength of the women who stood up to the serial rapist in court.

Doig, 23, was this week handed a 12-and-a-half year extended sentence after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting four young women, and sexually assaulting a fifth.

The attacks took place in Forfar, Kirriemuir, Dundee and Edinburgh.

In total, he was convicted of 12 separate offences which took place between 2015 and 2020, when he was aged between 15 and 21.

Doig, of Kirriemuir, Angus, was condemned by judge Lord Clark for blaming his accusers and refusing to accept responsibility for his sexual crimes.

He will serve nine-and-a-half years in prison.

Bid to claw back cash from dealer

A paedophile drug dealer is facing a proceeds of crime confiscation hearing.

Reece Boyle admitted downloading indecent images of children between September 6 2018 and November 30 2021.

He also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 26 2020 and December 1 2021.

More than 1,040 images and 10 videos – with a running time of nearly seven minutes – were found on the cracked iPhone.

A bag of white powder, which later tested positive as cocaine worth £5,213, was found stashed in his room. Around £2,000 in cash was also recovered.

Boyle’s case was adjourned following a brief hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court this week.

The 26-year-old, of Findhorn Street, will return to court on August 8.

Dealer caught after drug deaths

A dealer supplied cocaine and heroin at locations in Fife but had no involvement in two drug-related deaths, a court has heard.

Logan Carroll was quizzed by police as part of an investigation into the sudden deaths of a young woman in May 2022, and a man in November 2021.

Carroll, from Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at an address in School Street, Markinch, and elsewhere on May 10, last year.

And the 22-year-old pled guilty to supplying cocaine at Pitcairn Avenue, Glenrothes and elsewhere on October 27, 2021.

He will be sentenced next month.

