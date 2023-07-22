COURIER OPINION: Keir Starmer can’t afford to keep handing the SNP open goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Keir Starmer can’t afford to keep handing the SNP open goals

Keir Starmer had a grim week after he said Labour wouldn't reverse an austerity-era policy limiting how many children families could claim benefits for.

Keir Starmer Labour Leader
The SNP launched a relentless attack on Labour's reversal on the two-child benefit cap.
By The Courier

As he attempts to convince voters he is ready for government, Sir Keir Starmer gifted his opponents an easy attack line with his two-child benefit cap U-turn this week.

Just weeks after his own shadow welfare secretary described the policy as “heinous”, the Labour leader ruled out a reversal of the austerity-era policy.

Insiders say the announcement prompted a chorus of opposition internally, but Sir Keir has insisted the decision is one of many “tough choices” a future Labour government would have to make.

There is no doubt the policy has caused immense damage and is considered obscene by the vast majority of rank-and-file activists who the Labour Party relies on to get its message out day-in and day-out.

Affecting around 1.5 million children in the UK – and thousands across Tayside and Fife – experts say ending the two-child cap would lift 250,000 children out of poverty.

Mercedes Villalba
Scottish Labour’s Mercedes Villalba was among those who criticised the Labour leader. Image: DC Thomson.

The Labour leader’s reluctance to follow his party’s instincts reveals how, even with a confident poll majority, he faces a gruelling uphill battle before he can be confident of victory at the next general election.

Electoral maths makes it near impossible for the party to get anywhere near Number 10 without unseating a chunk of SNP MPs, many of whom enjoy comfortable majorities.

With Edinburgh MP Ian Murray currently the party’s sole voice from Scotland in the House of Commons, that challenge shouldn’t be underestimated.

Sensing trouble, the SNP quickly launched a relentless, effective attack; publishing new analysis on the impact of the two-child limit in Scotland and forcing Scottish Labour politicians to scramble to create distance between them and the man they want to become prime minister over the issue.

Stephen Flynn used his weekly appearance at PMQs to challenge Labour.

Stephen Flynn also used his weekly slot at Prime Minister’s Questions to take on both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer – showing that he and the SNP keenly understand who they are really competing with at the next election.

Rather than trying to unseat Conservative MPs, the SNP know their recent electoral successes could be reversed, leaving its candidates fighting off Labour in most constituencies.

Equally though, Labour know these are constituencies it must win to avoid having to make post-election deals with the SNP and other parties.

To do that they will have to carefully balance attempts to woo Conservative voters in England sceptical about party’s record on the economy with a campaign that challenges the SNP over their record on child poverty and the NHS in Scotland.

‘Keir Starmer will have to do better at speak to different voters’

While it will be by no means impossible, the row over the two-child benefit cap is a vivid illustration of the difficulties of reconciling these competing priorities.

Sir Keir will have to do much better at speaking to different groups of voters when it comes to those “difficult choices”.

Keir Starmer wants voters to know he’s serious about becoming Prime Minister. That will involve convincing voters he can be trusted on the economy without handing the SNP quite as many open goals as he did this week.

