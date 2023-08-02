STUART NICOLSON: UK government intervention in Nigel Farage de-banking row should give everyone serious pause for thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STUART NICOLSON: UK government intervention in Nigel Farage de-banking row should give everyone serious pause for thought

Can it be right that a leading financial institution should effectively have its decisions dictated by the government of the day?

Nigel Farage de-banking row brought down NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose.
Nigel Farage de-banking row brought down NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose.
By Stuart Nicolson

Who’d be a banker?

Never a profession to top the list in the popularity stakes, especially in recent times, the sector’s reputation has taken another hit amid the fallout from the Nigel Farage-Coutts episode.

Or at least it has among that section of the population for whom the former UKIP leader is still a hero, and for whom the actions of Coutts and its parent company NatWest are beyond the pale for having jettisoned Farage as a customer, supposedly for his political views.

The fact the saga has seen the downfall of the chief executive of one of the UK’s biggest banks is remarkable in many respects.

It is also an object lesson in how a political story and corporate communications crisis can quickly spiral out of control.

Niche story becomes firestorm

What started off as a relatively niche story about Farage when he claimed he had been “de-banked” for his political views – at that point with little if any hard evidence to back up the claim – rapidly escalated into an uncontrollable firestorm which left Dane Alison Rose with little real option but to quit her post.

It’s ironic that many of the same commentators and media outlets professing outrage at Farage’s treatment would doubtless have remained utterly silent had politicians of some other persuasions been the customer involved.

Indeed, it’s no stretch to suggest that in those circumstances there may well have been a chorus along the lines of “banks must be free to pick and choose who they accept as customers”.

But there is one aspect of this row which hasn’t perhaps received the attention it deserves and that is the direct political influence which was seemingly brought to bear in the demise of Dame Alison in her post.

Dame Alison Rose.

The NatWest board insisted they had confidence in their chief executive but that position rapidly crumbled and in the very early hours of the following morning the bank’s boss was confirmed to have left her post.

The reason for the volte-face seems very clear.

The key event in the sequence was the reported intervention of the UK Government.

The bank backed its chief until the intervention of “Downing Street sources” indicating Number 10’s disapproval.

And that should give everyone some serious pause for thought over the extent of political influence on such matters.

‘Extraordinary statements’

Can it be right that an independent company and leading financial institution should effectively have its decisions dictated by the government of the day?

Once again, the suspicion is that many of those nodding in approval at the outcome in the Farage case would normally be on the side of the argument which says governments should have no business in seeking to call the shots – implicitly or explicitly – to major corporations on whom they should employ.

Thus far, the “Downing Street sources” seem to have managed to keep silent and resist the temptation to further take up the cudgels on behalf of Farage – never one to miss an opportunity when he senses he has the advantage – in his calls for the whole NatWest board to resign.

But this episode isn’t the only one which prompts serious questions about the role of the Tory Government in approving or vetoing leading appointments.

When the BBC was in the process of appointing a new political editor last year, there was widespread media commentary to the effect that whoever was appointed would “have to be acceptable” to Number 10, or words to that effect.

Nigel Farage.

It is worth pausing for a moment to ponder just how extraordinary statements like that are.

That it should be considered not just normal, but appropriate, for the UK Government to be attempting to wield a veto on a key journalistic appointment suggests there is something deeply wrong in the extent of their influence.

I should say at this point that I know Chris Mason, the man who was appointed as the BBC’s political editor, and he is a fine journalist, fiercely and rightly protective of his undoubted impartiality and integrity.

But the point remains that the UK Government still believes it is appropriate for it to try to exercise such power.

‘Not the Scottish Government approach’

Perhaps the best way to illustrate how inappropriate this behaviour actually is would be to try and imagine the reaction should it be replicated here in Scotland when it comes to the most senior journalistic or corporate appointments.

The Scottish Government does not, and has never in my experience, try to influence things in such a way.

If it did, the airwaves and column inches would be filled, not altogether unjustifiably, with furious condemnation about a government that had drastically overstepped the mark in trying to bully independent corporations.

As it is, the UK Government continues to engage in such behaviour with barely a murmur of disapproval heard or eyebrow raised.

Stuart Nicolson is a former political journalist and ex-adviser to Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond.

More from Opinion

It is now too late to consult on a fireworks ban before Bonfire Night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Failure to ban fireworks in Dundee risks repeat of Kirkton riots
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
JIM SPENCE: Rishi Sunak snared Stephen Flynn and wrong-footed SNP like Messi ghosting past…
An artist's impression of LEZ signs in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Dirty Dundee air is linked to 70 deaths every year - why we should…
Kirsty Strickland says the Scottish Government must do more.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: 25% rent hike means I may have to say goodbye to walls…
'I watch enviously as wolves reclaim old footholds on the land all across Western Europe.'
JIM CRUMLEY: Just when you think Scotland is making progress with nature, reality kicks…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Blend closure column Picture shows; Melanie Ward, manager of Blend Dundee. Blend Reform Street. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why Dundee coffee shop closure is not just another high street casualty
Chloe Burrell, Harrison Porritt, Leah Menzies and Melissa Thomson enjoy a beer garden in the sun. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.
CHLOE BURRELL: Perthshire Brass helped me feel at home in Fair City
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Independence is finished as an issue – and that’s a serious problem…
An artist's impression of LEZ signs in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Hold a Dundee referendum on Low Emission Zone
Martel Maxwell says there's nobody quite like Billy Boyle. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: 'Maverick' Dundee solicitor Billy Boyle was a trailblazer, mischief-maker and best company