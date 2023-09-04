ANDREW BATCHELOR: Accolade will give me chance to promote Dundee even more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Accolade will give me chance to promote Dundee even more

I want to see the City of Discovery grow and flourish to be the best it can possibly be.

Dundee's Waterfront taken from a distance.
Dundee's Waterfront.
By Andrew Batchelor

Last week I received the exciting news that I was nominated to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA).

This was met with much welcome surprise at the end of what was an incredible month and I was delighted to learn over the weekend that my fellowship has now been made official.

This is a huge accolade that I am so honoured to have – and to be joining an organisation of 30,000 change-makers globally is something I am so excited to be part of.

‘Representing younger voices’

The RSA was established in 1754 to promote creativity across the industry and develop collaborative networks.

Past and present fellows include Benjamin Franklin, Stephen Hawking, Dame Judi Dench and Sir David Attenborough.

I am so humbled to be alongside them.

Being one of the youngest people in Dundee to have a fellowship, it also gives me the chance to represent younger voices, something very important to me.

I want to see Dundee grow and flourish to be the best it can possibly be.

Seeing it reinvent itself from an industrial city which faced so many troubles at the end of last century into a place of creativity and the arts is something I am so proud of.

Andrew Batchelor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I like to think this accolade has come at the right time following the 10th anniversary celebrations for Dundee Culture and before the 10th anniversary celebrations of Dundee being awarded UNESCO City of Design status, the first of its kind in the UK

From a personal point of view, this fellowship allows me to have a greater opportunity to promote Dundee’s culture to other fellows, and it will allow me to meet and learn more from other fellows in the city as well.

There are many cultural events going on in the city as I start my fellowship with the RSA.

‘Making sure Dundee’s voice is heard’

This month alone is a great starting point as September marks the fifth anniversary of the V&A Dundee opening – and I was delighted to hear about the new permanent exhibition that will be placed in the main foyer of the V&A which will have a look at the construction of the museum.

This is something many have called for – and I stated previously in regard to the Tartan exhibition, I think it proves that the V&A Dundee is listening to the people.

I still want to see that Dundee Design Gallery though, which I pitched.

It’d be great to have a local element in the museum which I think could help persuade more people who have criticised the museum before to have a second take.

This and many other cultural events allow me to promote Dundee to other fellows and I believe my endless passion and dedication to the place I am so proud to be from will help me in this new role.

I’ll make sure Dundee’s voice is heard even louder.

More from Opinion

Raac is present on roof at Dundee University's Fulton Building (school of science and engineering).
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can country’s dwindling bank account cope with Raac crisis?
V&A Dundee.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why we shouldn’t fall into clumsy critiques of V&A Dundee over Sackler…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. rebecca baird gp column Picture shows; rebecca baird gp column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 01/09/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Where will turfed out patients from Park Avenue go? Dundee's got no…
Douglas Ross pictured during speech in Edinburgh,
ANDREW LIDDLE: Douglas Ross’ speech shows days of identity politics in Scotland are numbered
John Alexander with First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Keep putting Dundee above SNP John, we're on your side
Martel's sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Joys of learning new language of youth from my sons
This mural by the artist, the Rebel Bear, appeared on a wall in Dundee ahead of publication of drug death figures in 2022. The Rebel Bear/PA Wire.
JIM SPENCE: Has compassion fatigue kicked in with drug addiction?
9
Jenni Hermoso kissed by Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales after World Cup triumph. Image: BBC Sport.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I don’t know a woman who hasn’t been touched inappropriately by a…
Dundee has previously been branded the drug deaths capital of Europe.
NADIA EL-NAKLA: I know impact addiction has on families – the 38 people lost…
7
V&A Dundee.
JACK MCKEOWN: Celebrating V&A Dundee and why outgoing NHS Tayside chief should say sorry

Conversation