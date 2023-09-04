ANDREW BATCHELOR: Accolade will give me chance to promote Dundee even more

Last week I received the exciting news that I was nominated to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA).

This was met with much welcome surprise at the end of what was an incredible month and I was delighted to learn over the weekend that my fellowship has now been made official.

This is a huge accolade that I am so honoured to have – and to be joining an organisation of 30,000 change-makers globally is something I am so excited to be part of.

‘Representing younger voices’

The RSA was established in 1754 to promote creativity across the industry and develop collaborative networks.

Past and present fellows include Benjamin Franklin, Stephen Hawking, Dame Judi Dench and Sir David Attenborough.

I am so humbled to be alongside them.

Being one of the youngest people in Dundee to have a fellowship, it also gives me the chance to represent younger voices, something very important to me.

I want to see Dundee grow and flourish to be the best it can possibly be.

Seeing it reinvent itself from an industrial city which faced so many troubles at the end of last century into a place of creativity and the arts is something I am so proud of.

I like to think this accolade has come at the right time following the 10th anniversary celebrations for Dundee Culture and before the 10th anniversary celebrations of Dundee being awarded UNESCO City of Design status, the first of its kind in the UK

From a personal point of view, this fellowship allows me to have a greater opportunity to promote Dundee’s culture to other fellows, and it will allow me to meet and learn more from other fellows in the city as well.

There are many cultural events going on in the city as I start my fellowship with the RSA.

‘Making sure Dundee’s voice is heard’

This month alone is a great starting point as September marks the fifth anniversary of the V&A Dundee opening – and I was delighted to hear about the new permanent exhibition that will be placed in the main foyer of the V&A which will have a look at the construction of the museum.

This is something many have called for – and I stated previously in regard to the Tartan exhibition, I think it proves that the V&A Dundee is listening to the people.

I still want to see that Dundee Design Gallery though, which I pitched.

It’d be great to have a local element in the museum which I think could help persuade more people who have criticised the museum before to have a second take.

This and many other cultural events allow me to promote Dundee to other fellows and I believe my endless passion and dedication to the place I am so proud to be from will help me in this new role.

I’ll make sure Dundee’s voice is heard even louder.