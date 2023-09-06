MARTEL MAXWELL: Perth Road encounter served as reminder of vaping risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Perth Road encounter served as reminder of vaping risks

I took myself for a coffee to have a think. Am I forgetting what life was like when I was a kid?

Disposable vapes face Dundee crackdown.
By Martel Maxwell

Crossing Dundee’s Perth Road towards the Spar this week I realised a boy on a bike was speaking to me.

“Will you buy me a vape?” he said.

“No”, I answered.

“Why not?”

“Because I have three boys and I wouldn’t want anyone buying one for them. It’s not good for you.”

“I’m desperate,” he said, “I really need it.”

The boy, I’d say around 14 years old, held my gaze. I shook my head.

I felt a bit intimidated and, ridiculously, the need to justify myself to this teenager.

I told him I wasn’t being mean – I’d help him if he was in need, but this would be giving something that would do him no good.

He glared. Then, foot on pedal, he pushed himself a few feet forward to the next person.

“‘Scuse me, would you buy me a vape?”

Reflecting on teenage life

We associate vapes as a positive step for adults to wean themselves off cigarettes.

But the odd anecdote or headline points to a whole other group – kids who have never smoked who learn the art of puffing with a ‘harmless’ vape.

How can it be bad for you when it tastes of blueberry, watermelon, strawberry or cherry?

But experts agree that although almost certainly significantly less harmful than smoking tobacco, they aren’t risk free and in many respects, the jury’s still out.

Most contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, as well as other ingredients such as propylene glycol, glycerine and flavourings.

There have also been claims from users that they can cause a condition called popcorn lung which makes breathing difficult (Note – several health agencies dispute this claim).

The Courier’s disposable vape headlines. Image: DC Thomson design team.

At this point in writing this column, I took myself for a coffee to have a think. Am I forgetting what life was like when I was a kid?

The truth is, in our early teens we would hang around the Kiosk on the Arbroath Road – and other shops – and ask adults to buy a ‘single’ fag, or the taller ones would try to act old enough to be served themselves.

Can you believe singles were once sold? Affordable even for a youngster’s pocket money.

Gateway to addiction

The marketing of cigarettes started young – we were still in nursery when we were offered our first sweetie cigarettes, remember them?

Three year olds offering friends a candy cig from their pack.

So smoking in our youth, in whatever guise, isn’t new. But, even though the dangers of smoking are now better known, we all knew we shouldn’t be doing it.

Martel Maxwell.

It left a bad taste in your mouth and you needed a bottle of Febreze to hide the smell.

The murky mid-ground of vaping (First Minister Humza Yousaf has promised a crackdown on single-use or disposable vapes) is that they’re as tasty as bubble gum and touted as the saviour to cigarette addiction.

But that’s no use if you’re a child with no habit in the first place – and they serve as a gateway to a lifetime of addiction.

Conversation