Plans lodged for 50MW battery storage facility near Star Inn Farm off A90

Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council for a battery storage facility at Star Inn Farm off the A90.

The proposed development, which if approved would be built on land at the farm north of Invergowrie, includes plans for 30 containerised battery units

Fifteen power conversion systems would also be built within separate containers.

The infrastructure will have capacity of 50 megawatts.

The site would be spread over an area measuring approximately one acre and would be protected by a two metre high steel security fence, as well as six CCTV cameras.

It’s planned the renewable energy infrastructure will last 40 years, with proposals to decommission the site and return it to agricultural use after the four decades.

More battery facilities planned

The Star Inn Farm plans are the latest in a series of battery storage facilities that have been built, or are in development, in Dundee and neighbouring areas.

In June, a £20 million site on South Road, near Lynch Sports Centre, became operational for the first time.

And in May, plans were lodged with Angus Council for three battery plants – in Birkhill, Tealing and Arbroath – capable of storing power for tens of thousands of homes.

Battery storage plants can help address intermittent power generation from renewable sources.

And developers behind the latest project – England based Sunshine Project 01 Limited – say the infrastructure will enable the local grid network to operate more efficiently.

A supporting statement submitted with the application said: “Battery storage, both now and into the future, will play a vital role in maintaining grid stability as we switch our energy generation to renewable sources.

“To prevent events such as power surges and outages, both of which are very damaging to electrical infrastructure, battery storage will assist.

“Without such infrastructure power supply becomes unreliable and it will be virtually impossible to switch our energy generation to an entirely green and clean production.”