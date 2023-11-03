REBECCA BAIRD: Ditching Dundee displays doesn’t make Bonfire Night any safer, so why not bring fireworks back?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Ditching Dundee displays doesn’t make Bonfire Night any safer, so why not bring fireworks back?

Dundee City Council axed the annual Lochee and Baxter park displays in 2022.

Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Let’s be real – life is pretty bleak right now.

As the long, dark night of winter stretches out ahead, many of us have face-melting heating bills, chaotic commutes at the mercy of relentless storms, and a nice big helping of seasonal depression to look forward to.

From the barbaric conflicts raging in the Middle East to the moronic rioters in Kirkton, there’s a pervasive sense of low mood, both nationally and locally.

So the way I see it, joy is the most priceless commodity our communities can have right now.

And you know what brings me joy?

Fireworks.

I know, I know – they’re bad for the environment, they scare the animals, they’re a non-essential expense. I get all that.

But the child inside me just really wants to see some Catherine Wheels, OK? Sue me.

Remember, remember… why we ditched the fifth of November?

To me, there’s no better cure for the pre-Christmas gloom than a poke of chips drowned in enough vinegar to pickle your tongue and fifteen minutes spent staring at pretty lights in the sky with a couple of thousand strangers.

Plumes of icy breath, wee ones running around with glow-sticks, a stiff neck from craning skywards and the crack of a rocket that rattles your ribcage… it’s pure nostalgia, and you canni beat it.

Top it all off with a cosy up on the couch with some homemade hot chocolate and a screening of V For Vendetta, and you’ve got the perfect evening.

Kai and Sonny McIntosh enjoying the firework display for Guy Fawkes night at Lochee Park back in 2017. Image: DC Thomson.
Woolly hats abound as Dundee turns out for the 2016 fireworks at Baxter Park. Image: DC Thomson.

So it’s gutting that this will be the second year running with no firework displays in Dundee.

In 2022, the city council ditched the displays citing ‘safety reasons’ first, and then doubling down by saying the expense of the displays wasn’t worthwhile.

The safety thing was a slap in the face, given that we’d just come through two years of Covid panic and a firework display is one of the rare occasions that already takes place outdoors, with folk able to space out.

Not only that, but since scrapping the organised displays, the council still hasn’t implemented a ban on the sale of fireworks to individuals, despite two consecutive Halloween night riots in Kirkton, where rioters used them to incite fear and cause havoc across the area.

Police officers watch the street fires in Kirkton
Police officers watch the street fires after youths in Kirkton set fires and let off fireworks on Halloween night for the second year running. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Surely it’s safer to curb individual sales and provide an organised display in a controlled environment instead, for folk who appreciate a bit of artful pyrotechnics?

Which leads to the real reason for the cuts – money.

‘£100k display? Do it for £10k’

It was said last year the Dundee displays cost “around £100k” and that money would be better spent elsewhere during our cost-of-living crisis.

Hard to disagree with the sentiment – but now instead of fireworks, we appear to have some rather odd light installations in the city centre, with the promise of “a full month of Christmas activities”.

Yippee.

Fireworks at Baxter Park, 1998. Image DC Thomson.

Not to mention the fact that other large towns (such as Falkirk, which has a district population of 160,000 people, compared to Dundee’s 147,000) are providing firework displays for a more realistic-sounding £10k.

A drop in the ocean for Dundee City Council. Certainly, £10k isn’t going to make a dent in warming our homes.

So why not just warm our hearts a little bit instead?

One little girl enjoys her sparkler in Lochee Park, 2017. Image: DC Thomson.

For fifteen minutes, on one measly night of the year, burn that money on a bonfire and some spectacular rockets, and let us all get lost in the lights for a bit.

After all, you can’t buy happiness – but it’s worth spending on joy.

More from Opinion

Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: There is little for Nicola Sturgeon’s apologists to reflect on fondly
3
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween 2023.
Reporter Lindsey Hamilton on the night 'mob culture took over Kirkton' - again
6
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: Insulating homes will do more for climate change – and saving lives…
9
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Chris Law heckling at pro-Palestine protest in Dundee confirms world I knew…
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Halloween is one of my favourite parts of parenthood
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: What I learned on a day out with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Bereaved families of Covid victims matter more than red-faced politicians
3
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
LINDSAY BRUCE: Hearing of Matthew Perry’s death was like finding out friend from school…
Firework displays at Baxter Park have been sorely missed by Rebecca. Image: DC Thomson.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Ash Regan’s constituents have every right to ponder how they will be…
2
A boy looks out of a window, onto a city scene.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Are special needs school leavers in Tayside and Fife being abandoned?

Conversation