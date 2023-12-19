MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?

The next time a stranger in a shop queue ask if you're ready for the festivities, it might just be easier to lie and say 'yes'.

By Martel Maxwell

THIS time next week, Santa will have been and we’ll need an elasticated waist to get through the rest of December.

I smiled at this thought and then I stopped dead in the realisation that this meant there are only a few days left to do, well, everything.

Nothing a To Do list can’t sort, I muttered while waiting for tea to cook.

Right. Pen and paper poised, I was ready to regain control.

Pantos, shopping, school concerts and food shopping are all high on the list of priorities Picture by Image: Mihaela Bodlovic

Overwhelmed

In two days – school panto trip. Packed lunch needed. Get rolls.
Oh and Christmas jumper day. Would last years do? Or were they from two years ago? Way too small. And a pound donation for charity per child.
“Anyone got any coins. Anyone?”

Monty: “Mum, I’d like to wear a suit for my school party.”

Me: “But we don’t have a suit. When for?”

Monty: “Tomorrow.”

Me: “WHAT?”

Chester: “Oh and I forgot my pound donation last time. I need cash.”

Me (wailing slightly) “I don’t have cash. Or a suit. Or rolls.”

Guthrie: “What does sponsor mean?”

Me: “Not now.”

Guthrie: “But I said I’d sponsor my friend. I promised. He’s eating Digestives.”

Husband: “Did you write those Christmas cards and get washing tablets? And coffee?”

“NO. I don’t have cash, a suit, rolls, cards, washing tablets, coffee. I AM OVERWHELMED.”

Guthrie: “What does overwhelmed mean and also, what does raffle mean? I’ve heard you say ‘go raffle your donut’ but I don’t think that’s real English – and I promised to buy raffle tickets from a friend even though I don’t know what they are. But you can win a pair of socks that play Jingle Bells or soap. I think you should stop buying liquid soap

Because plastic bottles are bad for the environment.”

Monty: “The Little Mermaid on ice was brilliant but can we go to a panto as a family? Have you left it too late? I think you have. Oh mum, I smell burning. I think it’s the oven.”

Little Mermaid on Ice at Dundee Ice Arena . Supplied by Derek Gerrard

Time vortex

Fast forward to the next morning. A nice lady in the queue at Starbucks in the Overgate asked if I was all set for Christmas.

She was only being friendly – indulging in the kind of festive chit-chat that’s rather pleasant at this time of year.

She was no doubt expecting something like ‘a few bits and bobs left but almost there.”

Instead, she found herself listening to a lady with slightly matted hair and far-off stare telling her that no, she was far from all set.

A woman pondering if something funny has happened to time; if it’s sped up since ..well, maybe since lockdown..and how, yes we all say that when we get older..but even the kids think Christmas has come round fast.

And how maybe we’ve entered some sort of vortex where time has speeded up and we’re actually still in May. That would explain a lot of things.

And I realised that this woman had a slightly blank look on her face – brought on perhaps panic, fear or confusion. No matter the ‘why’, I’d lost the crowd.

“Sorry, I’m whittering. How about you? Ready?” I chirped with false cheerfulness.

“Yes, she said. Done and dusted weeks ago. Well anyway, nice talking. Merry Christmas.”

And I decided there and then that the next person to ask if I was ‘all set’ would be greeted with a smile and a “oh you know, just about” or perhaps even a straightforward “yes.” Just smile and say yes.

Because on balance, a lie for pleasantries sake is more palatable than deranged stranger. Maybe that’s it – everyone is pretending to be organised rather than tell the messy truth. What an uplifting, hopeful thought.

May your Christmas be merry when it comes, pals. Remember the important things and let’s not stress about the details.

