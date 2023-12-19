Best pictures of ‘mother of pearl’ nacreous clouds spotted in Tayside and Fife

A rare and beautiful phenomenon was visible in the skies over Tayside and Fife as the sun began to set on Tuesday.

Local residents were given a chance to witness nacreous clouds with many people asking what they were seeing.

Nacreous clouds are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.

The clouds are extremely rare as they only tend to form in very cold conditions, high in the atmosphere

They are often referred to as ‘mother of pearl’ clouds, due to their glistening colours, which are created from sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the cloud.

‘Strange’ cloud shapes in the sky

Kirkcaldy-based amateur photographer, who captured several photos of the clouds said: ” I saw these strange cloud shapes in the sky so immediately grabbed my camera.

“It was about 4.15pm just after sunset and I’d never seen anything like them before.

“They only lasted about 10 minutes if that and then it went overcast again and they disappeared completely.”

Here’s a selection of photographs of the clouds taken by Courier readers from across the area.