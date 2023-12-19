Best pictures of ‘mother of pearl’ nacreous clouds spotted in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Best pictures of ‘mother of pearl’ nacreous clouds spotted in Tayside and Fife

The rare phenomenon was visible at sunset on Tuesday

nacreous clouds
Image: Jenny Traill, Arbroath
By Lindsey Hamilton

A rare and beautiful phenomenon was visible in the skies over Tayside and Fife as the sun began to set on Tuesday.

Local residents were given a chance to witness nacreous clouds with many people asking what they were seeing.

Nacreous clouds are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.

The clouds are extremely rare as they only tend to form in very cold conditions, high in the atmosphere

They are often referred to as ‘mother of pearl’ clouds, due to their glistening colours, which are created from sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the cloud.

‘Strange’ cloud shapes in the sky

Kirkcaldy-based amateur photographer, who captured several photos of the clouds said: ” I saw these strange cloud shapes in the sky so immediately grabbed my camera.

“It was about 4.15pm just after sunset  and I’d never seen anything like them before.

“They only lasted about 10 minutes if that and then it went overcast again and they disappeared completely.”

Here’s a selection of photographs of the clouds taken by Courier readers from across the area.

nacreous clouds
Image: Neil Rodwell, Arbroath
nacreous clouds
Bryndis Blackadder, St Andrews
nacreous clouds
Image: Brian McLaren, Leven
nacreous clouds
Image: Lynsey Mccd, Buckhaven
nacreous clouds
Image: Karen Smith, Crossgates
nacreous clouds
Image: Chris Waugh, Inverkeithing
nacreous clouds
Image: Danielle Bruce, Monifieth
nacreous clouds
Image: Pierre Bernard, Forfar
nacreous clouds
Image: Andy Lafferty, Kirkcaldy
nacreous clouds
Image: Gary Chalmers, St Andrews

