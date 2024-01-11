ALASDAIR CLARK: ‘Unambitious’ SNP budget brutally torn apart in landmark moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: ‘Unambitious’ SNP budget brutally torn apart in landmark moment

An anti-poverty charity boss pointed out that while financial pressures were real, the government had also made political choices in what it had chosen to cut.

Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison scottish budget
The SNP's budget is coming under tough scrutiny. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

MSPs could only watch on as the reality of the SNP’s draft budget was laid bare by the boss of a leading Scottish anti-poverty charity this week.

Holyrood committees, often dominated by the intricacies of legislation, rarely garner much attention.

But the Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s Chris Birt’s eviscerating criticism of the spending plans proved a landmark moment, setting out the stark reality of what he described as the “baffling” choices being made by Humza Yousaf’s government.

While SNP members of the committee relied on a well-worn defence, that the money it has available has been cut in real terms, Mr Birt, formerly a senior civil servant, rightly reminded them it was a budget comprised of choices.

And it was the government’s choice to slash the affordable housing budget which faced the most damning judgement from the anti-poverty expert.

Chris Birt, Scotland director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. Image: Scottish Parliament

As a reporter, rarely a week will pass without someone from across Tayside and Fife sharing a new, heartbreaking story about how the crisis has hit them.

This is especially acute in areas like Dundee and Fife, where rents have sky-rocketed and priced out people, including those who have jobs.

The situation will only worsen as housebuilders such Stewart Milne flounder and fail.

‘Ministers can’t deny carving up affordable housing budget is baffling’

Ministers should find it impossible to deny that, in the face of a serious, worsening housing crisis, the decision to carve up the budget set aside to tackle this crisis is especially baffling.

SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson, who chairs the committee meant to scrutinise the government, appeared keen to absolve his party of responsibility for the choices they had made, instead accusing Mr Birt of a “polemic”.

But he was quick to show why this argument just won’t stand up to the scrutiny of voters who will surely expect much more.

While economic reality facing the public coffers is undeniable, this makes it all the more reasonable for Scots to expect the government to justify how it chooses to spend every penny.

Poverty targets must be more than words

The committee members were reminded that they continue to run down the clock on anti-poverty and climate targets they had set.

These targets must be more than words or vague ambitions, only to be met when its easy to do so.

They place a duty on the government to demonstrate how each of its priorities will benefit the more than one million Scots battling crippling poverty.

If they cannot do this, then any attempt by the SNP or their Scottish Green coalition partners to brandish progressive credentials will not be taken seriously.

The crisis of poverty in Scotland is deepening.

The government must show how every penny will tackle worsening poverty. Image: Shutterstock

Studies suggest ministers will only be able to dream of fulfilling these hopes as the nightmare of poverty remains only too real for too many.

And yes, as Mr Gibson pointed out in his defence of the government, this will mean choices that may prove just as unpopular or prompt fierce criticism from opposition parties.

It may force the government to stall headline-grabbing capital projects, or put on hold election commitments made during a sunnier financial climate.

Government is not easy, but the true test of any leader is when hard choices are demanded from them.

If the government cannot provide leadership, they may learn that voters are eager to find it elsewhere.

