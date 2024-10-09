STEVE FINAN: The travesty at the heart of Dundee council by-elections

The SNP took both seats in last week’s Dundee council by-elections – that’s a pity.

All the other candidates of all the other parties, I didn’t want them to win either.

It’s a travesty there were no independents on either ballot.

I don’t see the point of national political ideology on a local council.

What does an opinion on independence matter when deciding where bus stops are sited?

How does Labour, Tory or Lib Dem doctrine affect potholes?

‘Dundee should be priority’

I don’t want a councillor who owes loyalty to a party and seeks to promote that party.

Their first and only thought should be for Dundee.

I expect a councillor to vote the way their conscience directs, not the way democratic centralism orders them to.

Look at the way big issues are handled in Dundee.

How many times has a member of any of the groups broken ranks and not voted with the rest of their party?

Can’t they think for themselves, not think only what their party’s internal Ministry of Truth allows them to?

I couldn’t bear that. If I didn’t agree with a motion, I wouldn’t vote for it no matter who told me to.

In fact, I despise any who claim to be city representatives but who only nod when told to nod and bleat what they’re told to bleat.

‘Candidates selected on subservience’

To any current councillor, unless you can point to occasions where you took an individual stance and fought for it, and have the voting history to prove it, you’re a symptom of the illness.

We had the pitiful situation of not one councillor on the SNP group saying a thing about the Olympia debacle, then they voted (after their leader about-faced) in favour of an inquiry.

Did they all change their minds, at exactly the same time, from “nothing to see” to “something needs done”?

No. These puppets were directed what to think and told when they could think it.

The flaw in the local government system, nationwide, is that parties select candidates based on how loyal they are.

Party managers know the vast majority of wannabes will never have high-flying political careers so they don’t look for talent, intelligence or individuality – they look for subservience.

They can’t have anyone with initiative or creativity digging their heels in with a non-sanctioned stand at local level and embarrassing the high-ups.

The result is a collection of people with weak characters who aren’t too bright and are easily herded into line – a perfect description of the milksops on Dundee council.

It’s a kakistocracy: government by the least suitable or competent.

‘Don’t be afraid to have an opinion’

The next local council elections are 2027.

If you are a feisty, strong-minded and public-spirited individual with some life experience and a bit of common sense (that would be a novelty!) and could take on a part-time job paying £22k – start preparing.

Divest yourself of other temporary or voluntary posts and be ready to stand as an independent who isn’t afraid to have an opinion.

There’s no need for party politics in local government.