STEVE FINAN: The travesty at the heart of Dundee council by-elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: The travesty at the heart of Dundee council by-elections

'I don’t see the point of national political ideology on a local council.'

First Minister John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

The SNP took both seats in last week’s Dundee council by-elections – that’s a pity.

All the other candidates of all the other parties, I didn’t want them to win either.

It’s a travesty there were no independents on either ballot.

I don’t see the point of national political ideology on a local council.

What does an opinion on independence matter when deciding where bus stops are sited?

How does Labour, Tory or Lib Dem doctrine affect potholes?

‘Dundee should be priority’

I don’t want a councillor who owes loyalty to a party and seeks to promote that party.

Their first and only thought should be for Dundee.

I expect a councillor to vote the way their conscience directs, not the way democratic centralism orders them to.

Look at the way big issues are handled in Dundee.

The SNP celebrated a double victory in Thursday’s by-elections. Image: Paul Reid.

How many times has a member of any of the groups broken ranks and not voted with the rest of their party?

Can’t they think for themselves, not think only what their party’s internal Ministry of Truth allows them to?

I couldn’t bear that. If I didn’t agree with a motion, I wouldn’t vote for it no matter who told me to.

In fact, I despise any who claim to be city representatives but who only nod when told to nod and bleat what they’re told to bleat.

‘Candidates selected on subservience’

To any current councillor, unless you can point to occasions where you took an individual stance and fought for it, and have the voting history to prove it, you’re a symptom of the illness.

We had the pitiful situation of not one councillor on the SNP group saying a thing about the Olympia debacle, then they voted (after their leader about-faced) in favour of an inquiry.

Did they all change their minds, at exactly the same time, from “nothing to see” to “something needs done”?

No. These puppets were directed what to think and told when they could think it.

The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The flaw in the local government system, nationwide, is that parties select candidates based on how loyal they are.

Party managers know the vast majority of wannabes will never have high-flying political careers so they don’t look for talent, intelligence or individuality – they look for subservience.

They can’t have anyone with initiative or creativity digging their heels in with a non-sanctioned stand at local level and embarrassing the high-ups.

The result is a collection of people with weak characters who aren’t too bright and are easily herded into line – a perfect description of the milksops on Dundee council.

It’s a kakistocracy: government by the least suitable or competent.

‘Don’t be afraid to have an opinion’

The next local council elections are 2027.

If you are a feisty, strong-minded and public-spirited individual with some life experience and a bit of common sense (that would be a novelty!) and could take on a part-time job paying £22k – start preparing.

Divest yourself of other temporary or voluntary posts and be ready to stand as an independent who isn’t afraid to have an opinion.

There’s no need for party politics in local government.

More from Opinion

Michael Alexander (second left) with members of his Scottish family and members of the Polish Kulesa family, including bride, groom and bride's parents, at the September 2024 wedding reception in Poland. Image: Michael Alexander
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: My journey from Fife to Poland in search of my refugee grandad's…
The SNP celebrated a double victory in Thursday's by-elections. Image: Paul Reid.
KEZIA DUGDALE: What I learned from Dundee by-elections
16
The results will be a blunt reality check to new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer
5
Ozempic has exploded in popularity across the world.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Ozempic boom is real and it’s here in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Will Young column Picture shows; Will Young Gardyne Theatre RB column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson/Supplied. Date; 03/10/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Will Young was right to leave Dundee stage – would you stand…
12
Steve Finan has had his say on Dundee's boundaries.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab
23
Peak Rail Fares Scotrail Train
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP's return of eye-watering peak rail fares reveals how party has lost…
7
Recent protest outside Birnam Library. Image: Euan Wilding.
JIM CRUMLEY: My solution to library predicament facing Perth and Kinross culture chiefs
Perth Leisure Pool.
COURIER OPINION: Perth leisure centre fiasco is sign of council in chaos
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Dundee Design Festival column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird at Dundee Design Festival. Michelin Innovation Parc. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 27/09/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee Design Festival wasn't what I expected – it was better
2

Conversation