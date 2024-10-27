REBECCA BAIRD: Future of Dundee is jam, journalism and Jupiter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Future of Dundee is jam, journalism and Jupiter

The three Js should now include Jupiter, and Dundee should be proud of shooting for the stars.

Dundee components take to the skies aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the NASA Europa Clipper unmanned spacecraft. Image: Spacex/Nasa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee’s reputation in science circles is taking off this week – literally.

I was so excited to see that parts designed, made and tested in Dundee were launched on Nasa’s latest mission to Europa, one of the moons of giant planet Jupiter, the other day.

Now they’re hurtling through space on the Europa Clipper, headed out on a 1.8 billion mile journey to look for evidence of water under the moon’s icy crust, which if found, could harbour life.

In other words, Nasa’s out looking for aliens in the space-sea, and the City of Discovery helped launch the ship.

As a space nerd and former physics student, the mission itself is just really cool.

Understanding more about the bodies in our solar system is only possible through technological advancement, so it’s like watching the progress of human knowledge in real time.

And having been raised on films like ET and Lilo and Stitch, I’ve always been of the view that having an alien buddy would be excellent.

So I’m all for finding out what weird and wonderful creatures are out there. Although if our own ocean is anything to go by, ice-ocean critters might be a bit freaky.

And we’d certainly have an admin headache around defining a ‘European’ passport.

But that’s a future problem.

A lot can change by 2030

It’s hoped the Clipper reaches Jupiter by 2030, which in space mission terms, is really not a long time. Voyager 1 was launched in 1977 and she’s still out surfing the cosmos.

But down here on Earth, a lot can change in five years.

Governments, wars, globe-engulfing viruses… they change the landscape of a place with just about every trip round the Sun.

It’s hard enough to see through plans from one administration to the next, never mind waiting too see something through to the literal Jupiter moon and back.

But the way I see it, Dundee has an opportunity here to become globally renowned for its contribution to space science and the space travel industry.

Staff working at Smiths Interconnect, Dundee, 2019.
Staff working at Smiths Interconnect, Dundee, 2019. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

And make no mistake, that’s an industry which will only get bigger as the Elon Musks of the world gather others into their jet stream.

So it’s important that we use this time wisely.

Science is already one of the biggest industries in Dundee, but we don’t see the city associated with it. Yet.

There’s two likely reasons for this – one is that science often takes place behind closed doors. Smiths Interconnect, the manufacturer of the Europa Clipper parts, is tucked away at the Dunsinane Avenue Industrial Estate.

Smiths Interconnect is on the outskirts of the town, but they’ve been building space parts in Dundee for 35 years. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile Dundee University’s Life Sciences building is a glass tower filled with a flurry of white coats. Inside, the Drug Discovery Unit is working relentlessly to get new and better medicines to patients.

Dundee: City of jam, journalism and Jupiter?

The other reason is that science moves in lifetimes, not terms.

The Europa Clipper parts were shipped out of Dundee 18 months ago, and only now are they on their mission.

At the DDU, it can take 15 years for a drug to go from the research lab to the hands of a patient.

So slow is the pace of progress that it can be hard for Dundonians to see the impact that their city’s science sector is having on their day-to-day lives.

But we must make it a priority in our minds, and give it our attention, because we have a chance to make Dundee the go-to place for working scientists.

And to do that, we need to keep the jobs and the companies (and the money) here.

Medicinal Chemist Susan Davis at Dundee University’s Drug Discovery Unit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

That means shouting about all the amazing scientific work that’s already going on in the city, and having our officials celebrate it too, so that the whole world knows Dundee is where it’s at if you’re a geek with a dream.

By the time the Clipper completes its mission, Dundee will be five years further on.

By then, the Eden Project may be opening. We may have fleets of electric vehicles on our roads, as our city is currently blazing a trail in the world of sustainable transport.

It’s hard to know right now what that city will look like.

But we don’t have jute factories anymore. So maybe the future three ‘J’s of Dundee are jam, journalism and Jupiter?

