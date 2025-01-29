JIM SPENCE: My sympathy for Dundee University staff who are pawns in cash crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: My sympathy for Dundee University staff who are pawns in cash crisis

Ordinary staff members are powerless as management try to renegotiate the terms of a multi-million-pound drawdown facility.

University of Dundee.
University of Dundee.
By Jim Spence

Robbing Peter to pay Paul seems to be Dundee University’s preferred proposal to solve their £30 million deficit which threatens to cut swathes of jobs at the institution.

As a former rector, I’m watching in deep dismay as university management, who’ve dug a financial hole deeper than the Mariana Trench, seek a bail out by bank loan to fund redundancies.

Ordinary staff members are left looking on powerlessly as their bungling bosses – incapable of running a great institution competently – try to renegotiate the terms of a multi-million-pound drawdown facility.

Due to cash-flow issues, these bosses will now find themselves over a barrel in any negotiations with their eventual lender.

Those running the banks will be far sharper in financial negotiations than university bosses who desperately need to secure funds to lay-off staff and make the savings they need to deal with this self-inflicted deficit disaster.

One senior source told the Courier: “If they don’t secure the loan they need then a recovery just won’t be possible without the government stepping in.”

University of Dundee redundancies

I suggested here last week that hoping the government would step in might well be the main hope of a university management so inept that they wouldn’t be trusted to run a raffle, let alone organise a complex financial rescue plan for a cack-handed cash cock-up of their own making.

Meanwhile, those staff worried sick for their own futures are forced to watch from the sidelines as a plan – which will put the university into even deeper debt – is hatched to punt them out of the door by way of redundancies.

Short of some hugely wealthy alumni (that’s me counted out) riding to the rescue with a miraculous massive bequest – and this is the real world not a Disney movie – then big job cuts appear to be the only way the Scottish Government are likely to help with any plans to solve this crisis.

Courier News - Dundee - Louise Gowans story; CR0013969 Jim Spence installed as Rector of Dundee Uni. The traditional 'drag' will start from 5pm at DUSA - a pub crawl along the Perth Road - the 'Drag' could not take place as the sled has gone missing so was replaced with Joshua Connor pulling Jim's first pint of the evening. Picture Shows; Jim Spence with his first pint of the evening, Liar Bar, DUSA, Dundee University, Hawkhill, Dundee, 09th September 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Jim Spence on day he was installed as rector at Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Higher education minister Graeme Dey has said: “The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) would want to satisfy itself that the plan is robust and that it gets the university to a sustainable position.

“Part of sustainability is ensuring that it is a vibrant, viable concern going forward, there may be short-term pain but it is still a thriving university.”

Relying on those who’ve created this financial Armageddon to produce a viable plan is like relying on an honest burglar to have a conversion on the road to Damascus and then return your stolen goods.

Where is explanation from bosses?

Staff have been left high and dry as their management go with the begging bowl, like Oliver asking for more.

It seems real pain lies ahead, but any hurt will be felt by lecturers, researchers, and administrative staff who are pawns in these ongoing high-finance machinations.

Those workers still await the courtesy of an explanation as to how senior management got them into this cash crisis which threatens lasting damage to the morale and reputation of the university.

With sources at the university describing the success of these discussions as “critical” to any financial recovery, it’s little wonder staff fear for their futures.

They now find themselves at the mercy of a myopic management which failed to see a financial black hole staring them in their smug self-satisfied faces.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB picking Dundee team column Picture shows; George Dorward at Dundee derby/Rebecca Baird quote card. Dens Park. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 20/01/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: I asked fans at Dundee derby which team I should support –…
16
John Swinney
COURIER OPINION: John Swinney's immigration plan could help Dundee University – but it cannot…
6
gordon Brown
GORDON BROWN: How a Kirkcaldy 'warm welcome' is bringing communities together
John Swinney is riding high in the opinion polls. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney risks being defined by NHS crisis
Pensioners are avoiding buses in fear of thugs.
STEVE FINAN: Free youth bus travel has created thugs on tour culture in Dundee
43
University of Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: What is the survival plan at Dundee University?
6
Former Asda boss Lord Rose.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Remote working’s loudest critics are same people who yearn for world that…
11
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Dundee University column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird during her time at Dundee University, 2015-2020.. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University helped me build my life – but I wouldn’t look…
13
The 39A Stagecoach service had come in for criticism.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach campaign victory in Perthshire shows people power can prevail
2
Dundee University
CARLO MORELLI: How China folly and 'reckless' decision-making worsened Dundee University's financial crisis
13

Conversation