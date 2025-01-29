New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy Links Market

A new TV series is giving people a behind-the-scenes look at funfairs in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Showpeople: Licensed to Thrill is a six-part documentary series on BBC Scotland.

The programme – narrated by Gary: Tank Commander star Leah MacRae – follows those who operate fairs across the country.

The Courier previously told how Dundee fair-goers could feature in the series.

The fourth episode focuses on Horne’s Pleasure Fairs attending the annual Kirkcaldy Links Market.

£100 million of funfair equipment at Kirkcaldy Links Market

The programme reveals that about £100 million worth of equipment is lined up along the town’s promenade over the six-day event in April.

Operators from across the country descend on the Fife town for the event, including Horne’s Pleasure Fairs.

The company is run by Charles Horne and his son Christian.

The episode shows how the operators compete with each other for custom.

Christian says: “Our job in Kirkcaldy is not to break down, that’s the one main thing.”

However, just before the market begins, the Hornes find that one of their rides is not working.

Despite the healthy rivalry between the operators, the family are saved by fellow showman Mitchell Taylor.

After stepping in to help, Mitchell says: “When we’re there we’re always helping each other. There’s always something you need.”

BBC series visits funfair at Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone

Meanwhile, the fifth episode sees Christian take five of his rides to Dundee’s Euro 2024 fan zone at Riverside Park.

Among the rides featured is a German funhouse, which Christian admits he has taken along because it is easy to set up.

Despite the damp weather and Scotland being hammered 5-1 by the Germans, business is booming for the rides.

Christian tells the documentary: “I think it was fine after all. It was an extra day we didn’t have (previously).

“We could have done better, there’s no question that if it was a nice day, people would have been here sooner.

“We want as many days open and (to be) as busy as possible.”

Both episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.