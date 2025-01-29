New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy Links Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy Links Market

Showpeople: Licensed to Thrill takes a closer look at funfair operators across the country.

By Ben MacDonald
The funfair at the Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: BBC iPlayer
The funfair at the Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: BBC iPlayer

A new TV series is giving people a behind-the-scenes look at funfairs in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Showpeople: Licensed to Thrill is a six-part documentary series on BBC Scotland.

The programme – narrated by Gary: Tank Commander star Leah MacRae – follows those who operate fairs across the country.

The Courier previously told how Dundee fair-goers could feature in the series.

The fourth episode focuses on Horne’s Pleasure Fairs attending the annual Kirkcaldy Links Market.

£100 million of funfair equipment at Kirkcaldy Links Market

The programme reveals that about £100 million worth of equipment is lined up along the town’s promenade over the six-day event in April.

Operators from across the country descend on the Fife town for the event, including Horne’s Pleasure Fairs.

The company is run by Charles Horne and his son Christian.

The episode shows how the operators compete with each other for custom.

The show follows Charles and Christian Horne. Image: BBC iPlayer
Kirkcaldy Links Market appears on BBC documentary
Kirkcaldy Links Market features in the documentary. Image: BBC iPlayer

Christian says: “Our job in Kirkcaldy is not to break down, that’s the one main thing.”

However, just before the market begins, the Hornes find that one of their rides is not working.

Despite the healthy rivalry between the operators, the family are saved by fellow showman Mitchell Taylor.

After stepping in to help, Mitchell says: “When we’re there we’re always helping each other. There’s always something you need.”

BBC series visits funfair at Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone

Meanwhile, the fifth episode sees Christian take five of his rides to Dundee’s Euro 2024 fan zone at Riverside Park.

Among the rides featured is a German funhouse, which Christian admits he has taken along because it is easy to set up.

Despite the damp weather and Scotland being hammered 5-1 by the Germans, business is booming for the rides.

Horne’s Pleasure Fairs rides in Dundee. Image: BBC iPlayer

Christian tells the documentary: “I think it was fine after all. It was an extra day we didn’t have (previously).

“We could have done better, there’s no question that if it was a nice day, people would have been here sooner.

“We want as many days open and (to be) as busy as possible.”

Both episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

