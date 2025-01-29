Mafia-inspired steakhouse with a big heart hits Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mafia-inspired steakhouse with a big heart hits Dundee

I took my steak-loving family to try out the newly opened Don Padrino restaurant, owned by well-established city restaurateur behind Don Michele.

Fillet steak and whisky sauce at Don Padrino in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fillet steak and whisky sauce at Don Padrino in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Dundee’s dining scene just got a little more exciting with the opening of Don Padrino, a steakhouse-meets-seafood haven located in the former Tayberry on Tay Square.

The building, which has changed hands a few times over the years, has a new lease of life now thanks to the team behind Don Michele on Perth Road – a longstanding favourite in the city’s foodie scene.

Naturally, expectations were high, and I wasn’t disappointed.

I visited Don Padrino on the second night after it opened and brought along my mum, Sheila, and her husband Graham, both avid steak enthusiasts.

The interior feels sophisticated but fun and relaxed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

To make things even more interesting, we also had my young daughter in tow – a true test of any restaurant’s patience and service!

Our early 5.30pm reservation was ideal for a family outing, but even at that early time, the place was soon buzzing. It’s clear that word travels fast in Dundee, and Don Padrino is already cultivating a loyal following.

Mafia cool meets cosy charm

As you climb the stairs to the restaurant, you’re greeted by mugshots of old-school gangsters and framed replica guns by the bar set the tone.

Framed photos of notorious mafia gangsters welcome you to the restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

My daughter was particularly taken by the vintage rotary phone on display. The seating area fans out to the left and right, with plenty of cosy nooks to settle into.

A standout feature is the glass floor that gives diners a peek into the wine cellar below. My daughter and I carefully tiptoed over it, though it’s perfectly sturdy.

There are some interesting touches, such as the vintage telephone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The ambiance strikes a balance between trendy and welcoming – ideal for everything from family meals to date nights.

Can you handle the steaks?

Don Padrino isn’t strictly Italian, but leans into Mediterranean flavours while proudly embracing its identity as a steakhouse.

The menu focuses on quality, with a strong line-up of steaks, seafood, and sides designed to complement every cut.

For mains, diners can choose from  picanha, flat iron, ribeye, fillet, or a mighty 10-ounce Porterhouse, all accompanied by your choice of sauce (options include red wine, blue cheese, and chimichurri) and sides.

The fillet steak with sides.

There are also showstopping sharing cuts like the 26-ounce T-bone or prime rib – perfect for special occasions.

To start with…

We began with some delicious starters. My smoked halloumi with homemade scotch bonnet jam and roasted peppers was fantastic.

Thick slices of halloumi were grilled to perfection – creamy and warm, with the smoky sweetness of the jam providing just the right kick. At £7, it was an excellent start to the meal.

The halloumi and scotch bonnet jam. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Sheila opted for the Arbroath smoky fishcake with buttered greens and a poached egg (£9). The fishcake was generous in size, and the egg was poached to perfection – a detail she immediately checked!

Arbroath smokie fishcake with poached egg and buttered greens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Graham’s pick, a hand-dived Orkney scallop cooked in the shell with nduja butter (£12), was fresh and flavourful, though slightly undercooked for his taste and still had the foot attached (the muscle which attaches the scallop to the shell).

Don Padrino’s scallop starter. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Impressively, after we shared our feedback, the team – including Patric, the owner – took it on board and assured us they’d tweak the preparation for future customers.

Main course feast

For my main, I couldn’t resist the Scottish lobster (market price varies), served grilled with parsley and garlic butter. Though it could’ve been a touch warmer, the lobster was juicy, tender, and full of flavour.

Half grilled lobster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

I paired it with tenderstem broccoli topped with spiced almonds, new potatoes with parsley and garlic butter, and shared some roasted hispi cabbage with red pepper hummus with Sheila.

The roasted cabbage with red pepper hummus.

The cabbage was a revelation – sweet, perfectly roasted, and absolutely delicious. You rarely see this on a menu and we were delighted to find it.

Meanwhile, Sheila and Graham indulged in fillet steaks (£38 each). One with whisky pepper sauce, the other with béarnaise.

My daughter’s dinner was brought nice and early so she happily munched away on her favourite foods – macaroni cheese and a big bowl of olives.

Best steaks we’ve had

Both steaks were cooked to near perfection, Graham would have liked his a bit rarer. The whisky sauce was a tad mild for their liking, but the béarnaise was rich and velvety.

Most impressively, they declared the steaks to be among the best they’d ever tasted, and they are keen to find out where Don Padrino source their meat.

A side of chipotle corn ribs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The chipotle corn ribs deserve a special mention. Cut to mimic pork ribs, these smoky, tangy morsels were so good I could’ve made a meal of them alone. The truffle cauliflower cheese, while a bit strong for my taste, was a hit with Sheila.

Drinks and desserts

Don Padrino’s wine list offers a great range of options, and Sheila and Graham shared a lovely bottle of Montepulciano to accompany their meal.

My daughter, meanwhile, was thrilled with her chocolate ice cream drizzled in sauce – a thoughtful effort from the kitchen that wasn’t on the menu but was what she fancied.

Don Padrino will be offering deals on cocktails and also wine and cheeseboards after 9pm at weekends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Let’s talk pricing. Don Padrino isn’t cheap – steaks, sides, and sauces can quickly add up, with mains hovering around £50 per person for a full steak dinner.

That said, the quality of the food justifies the price, and there are more affordable options, too. They are planning to add chicken and pasta dishes to the menu for around £16.

The restaurant is full of curious artefacts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Lunch service, offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12.30pm, features a menu priced at just £23.50 for two courses and they’re planning to introduce 2-for-1 cocktail nights on Sundays after 8pm.

For a more casual evening, you can look forward to their upcoming wine-and-cheese platters (£12), served after 9pm alongside a cocktail and wine bar on Friday and Saturday nights.

The verdict

Don Padrino is a welcome addition to Dundee’s dining scene, offering a sophisticated yet unpretentious experience.

The team’s attention to detail, from the thoughtful menu to the warm service, is evident throughout.

Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but it’s the kind of place where you leave feeling that every penny was well spent.

Whether you’re a steak aficionado, seafood lover, or simply looking for a special spot to celebrate, Don Padrino delivers.

With exciting plans for extended menus and late-night offerings, I’ll definitely be going back.

Information

Address: 11 Tay Square, Dundee DD1 1BP

Tel: 01382 472221

W: Book Owww.facebook.com/DonPadrinoDundee

Price: £180 for three starters, three mains, a bottle of wine and a coca cola.

Scores:
Food: 4/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 4/5

