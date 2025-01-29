Mafia-inspired steakhouse with a big heart hits Dundee

Dundee’s dining scene just got a little more exciting with the opening of Don Padrino, a steakhouse-meets-seafood haven located in the former Tayberry on Tay Square.

The building, which has changed hands a few times over the years, has a new lease of life now thanks to the team behind Don Michele on Perth Road – a longstanding favourite in the city’s foodie scene.

Naturally, expectations were high, and I wasn’t disappointed.

I visited Don Padrino on the second night after it opened and brought along my mum, Sheila, and her husband Graham, both avid steak enthusiasts.

To make things even more interesting, we also had my young daughter in tow – a true test of any restaurant’s patience and service!

Our early 5.30pm reservation was ideal for a family outing, but even at that early time, the place was soon buzzing. It’s clear that word travels fast in Dundee, and Don Padrino is already cultivating a loyal following.

Mafia cool meets cosy charm

As you climb the stairs to the restaurant, you’re greeted by mugshots of old-school gangsters and framed replica guns by the bar set the tone.

My daughter was particularly taken by the vintage rotary phone on display. The seating area fans out to the left and right, with plenty of cosy nooks to settle into.

A standout feature is the glass floor that gives diners a peek into the wine cellar below. My daughter and I carefully tiptoed over it, though it’s perfectly sturdy.

The ambiance strikes a balance between trendy and welcoming – ideal for everything from family meals to date nights.

Can you handle the steaks?

Don Padrino isn’t strictly Italian, but leans into Mediterranean flavours while proudly embracing its identity as a steakhouse.

The menu focuses on quality, with a strong line-up of steaks, seafood, and sides designed to complement every cut.

For mains, diners can choose from picanha, flat iron, ribeye, fillet, or a mighty 10-ounce Porterhouse, all accompanied by your choice of sauce (options include red wine, blue cheese, and chimichurri) and sides.

There are also showstopping sharing cuts like the 26-ounce T-bone or prime rib – perfect for special occasions.

To start with…

We began with some delicious starters. My smoked halloumi with homemade scotch bonnet jam and roasted peppers was fantastic.

Thick slices of halloumi were grilled to perfection – creamy and warm, with the smoky sweetness of the jam providing just the right kick. At £7, it was an excellent start to the meal.

Sheila opted for the Arbroath smoky fishcake with buttered greens and a poached egg (£9). The fishcake was generous in size, and the egg was poached to perfection – a detail she immediately checked!

Graham’s pick, a hand-dived Orkney scallop cooked in the shell with nduja butter (£12), was fresh and flavourful, though slightly undercooked for his taste and still had the foot attached (the muscle which attaches the scallop to the shell).

Impressively, after we shared our feedback, the team – including Patric, the owner – took it on board and assured us they’d tweak the preparation for future customers.

Main course feast

For my main, I couldn’t resist the Scottish lobster (market price varies), served grilled with parsley and garlic butter. Though it could’ve been a touch warmer, the lobster was juicy, tender, and full of flavour.

I paired it with tenderstem broccoli topped with spiced almonds, new potatoes with parsley and garlic butter, and shared some roasted hispi cabbage with red pepper hummus with Sheila.

The cabbage was a revelation – sweet, perfectly roasted, and absolutely delicious. You rarely see this on a menu and we were delighted to find it.

Meanwhile, Sheila and Graham indulged in fillet steaks (£38 each). One with whisky pepper sauce, the other with béarnaise.

My daughter’s dinner was brought nice and early so she happily munched away on her favourite foods – macaroni cheese and a big bowl of olives.

Best steaks we’ve had

Both steaks were cooked to near perfection, Graham would have liked his a bit rarer. The whisky sauce was a tad mild for their liking, but the béarnaise was rich and velvety.

Most impressively, they declared the steaks to be among the best they’d ever tasted, and they are keen to find out where Don Padrino source their meat.

The chipotle corn ribs deserve a special mention. Cut to mimic pork ribs, these smoky, tangy morsels were so good I could’ve made a meal of them alone. The truffle cauliflower cheese, while a bit strong for my taste, was a hit with Sheila.

Drinks and desserts

Don Padrino’s wine list offers a great range of options, and Sheila and Graham shared a lovely bottle of Montepulciano to accompany their meal.

My daughter, meanwhile, was thrilled with her chocolate ice cream drizzled in sauce – a thoughtful effort from the kitchen that wasn’t on the menu but was what she fancied.

Let’s talk pricing. Don Padrino isn’t cheap – steaks, sides, and sauces can quickly add up, with mains hovering around £50 per person for a full steak dinner.

That said, the quality of the food justifies the price, and there are more affordable options, too. They are planning to add chicken and pasta dishes to the menu for around £16.

Lunch service, offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12.30pm, features a menu priced at just £23.50 for two courses and they’re planning to introduce 2-for-1 cocktail nights on Sundays after 8pm.

For a more casual evening, you can look forward to their upcoming wine-and-cheese platters (£12), served after 9pm alongside a cocktail and wine bar on Friday and Saturday nights.

The verdict

Don Padrino is a welcome addition to Dundee’s dining scene, offering a sophisticated yet unpretentious experience.

The team’s attention to detail, from the thoughtful menu to the warm service, is evident throughout.

Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but it’s the kind of place where you leave feeling that every penny was well spent.

Whether you’re a steak aficionado, seafood lover, or simply looking for a special spot to celebrate, Don Padrino delivers.

With exciting plans for extended menus and late-night offerings, I’ll definitely be going back.

Information

Address: 11 Tay Square, Dundee DD1 1BP

Tel: 01382 472221

W: Book Owww.facebook.com/DonPadrinoDundee

Price: £180 for three starters, three mains, a bottle of wine and a coca cola.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5