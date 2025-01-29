Former Dundee teacher and Tayport luminary John Martin remembered for lifelong dedication to education and science

Tribute has been paid to John Martin, a beloved former chemistry teacher at Dundee’s Harris Academy and a celebrated figure in Tayport and North East Fife, who has passed away aged 76.

Renowned for his passion for teaching, innovative methods, and unwavering commitment to his pupils, John taught at the Harris for 39 years.

His wider commitment to the community earned him the title of “Citizen of the Year” in 2016 from the Rotary Club of North Fife.

John’s wife Jean said her husband’s life story was one of resilience, self-discovery, and devotion to knowledge.

“He was an intelligent, funny, compassionate and good man with a heart of gold and usually with a collie by his side,” she said.

“He had strong ideas and lived his life in his own way, possibly due to his unusual childhood education.”

Who was John Martin?

Born in London in 1948, John’s early life was shaped by challenges that would ultimately fuel his drive for education.

His parents, May and Fred Martin, raised him alongside his siblings Ken, Dave, and Jean in post-war Greenwich, a community grappling with poverty and the scars of conflict.

As a child, John suffered from severe asthma, a condition that significantly influenced his upbringing and education.

When John was just four years old, the Great Smog of London in 1952 exacerbated his health issues, prompting his relocation to a children’s home in Reading.

A year later, he returned home but was deemed too frail for traditional schooling.

Instead, he attended one of Britain’s pioneering ‘Open Air Schools’ in Charlton.

Styled after Swiss chalet schools, these institutions emphasised outdoor learning and stress-free environments for children with delicate health.

Here, John began exploring his natural curiosity, often dismantling and reassembling radios and other devices.

John Martin’s passion for science flourished while suffering ill-health

At age 10, his health declined again, leading to another year away from home at a stricter children’s home near Margate.

This experience left an indelible mark on young John, who found solace upon returning to Charlton.

Despite these interruptions, his fascination with science and mechanics deepened.

He commandeered the family’s coal cellar to create a makeshift laboratory, conducting chemistry experiments that sometimes led to unintended, albeit harmless, explosions.

John’s educational journey took a pivotal turn at age 14 when he requested to attend a traditional school.

Despite initial struggles – and a headmaster who dismissed his aspiration to become a scientist – John’s determination was unshakable.

A supportive chemistry teacher recognised his potential, offering extra lessons and mentoring him.

John also sought knowledge independently, frequenting a local bookshop to teach himself geometry, algebra, and calculus.

These formative experiences laid the foundation for his lifelong passion for teaching and learning.

John Martin also loved classical music

John’s perseverance paid off when he secured a place at Roan Grammar School in Blackheath.

Here, he discovered his love for classical music, sparked by a school assembly performance of Bach’s “Air on the G String.”

This newfound appreciation became a lifelong devotion, with John attending concerts at Dundee’s Caird Hall and London’s Wigmore Hall whenever he could.

Defying the odds, John achieved A-levels in maths, physics, and chemistry, even overcoming obstacles such as being initially barred from physics classes due to a lack of prior qualifications.

He went on to earn a BSc in Analytical Chemistry from Woolwich Polytechnic (now Greenwich University).

During a year-long placement at the Atomic Energy Authority in Dounreay in 1969, he met Jean Campbell, who was completing her teaching practice in Thurso.

They met at John’s 21st birthday party. The pair married 18 months later.

John and Jean’s early years together were spent in Chatham, Kent, where John worked in industry.

However, the return of his asthma prompted a move to Scotland, where the coastal air of Tayport brought him relief.

Move to Tayport and training as a teacher

He trained as a teacher and began his 39-year career at Harris Academy in Dundee, retiring in 2012.

At Harris Academy, John’s classroom became a hub of curiosity and creativity.

His teaching style emphasised hands-on learning, with students conducting practical experiments and engaging with models he constructed to illustrate complex chemical structures.

His lab was adorned with these models, many of which became treasured keepsakes for students after his retirement.

The day Sooty was ‘kidnapped’ – and John Martin had to pay a ransom!

John’s lessons often incorporated humour and theatrics, such as donning a German soldier’s helmet to discuss historical chemists or enlisting the help of Sooty, a puppet who occasionally “taught” the class.

On one memorable occasion, Sooty was “kidnapped” by his sixth year pupils and appeared in the Oxfam shop in the Perth Road, with a demand for a £10 ransom, which John duly paid.

John’s influence extended beyond the classroom.

He hosted daily lunchtime drop-in sessions for students seeking extra help, a safe space, or simply a friendly ear.

He collaborated with Harris Academy’s autistic unit to introduce students to chemistry and organised birdwatching excursions to Tentsmuir, Arbroath, and the glens, combining education with his love of nature.

A dedicated beekeeper, John even brought an observation hive into the school to spark curiosity about the natural world.

What did John Martin do after retiring?

After retiring, John continued to share his passion for science with the community.

He established a science club at Tayport Primary School for P6 and P7 pupils, volunteering in classrooms and engaging students from P1 to P7.

To prepare for these sessions, he converted a garden shed into a laboratory, spending countless hours crafting models and experiments.

His efforts earned him the title of “Citizen of the Year” in 2016 from the Rotary Club of North Fife, a testament to his enduring impact.

John’s love for learning was boundless, spanning subjects such as history, philosophy, art, and poetry.

A self-taught enthusiast, he often joked with Jean about his early misconceptions, including his belief that Impressionist art was characterized by printing errors – a story that became a cherished family anecdote.

John Martin believed in God

A committed Christian, John also worked with youth at his local church, embracing the joy and fun of community activities.

His faith informed his teaching philosophy, emphasising kindness, curiosity, and the importance of nurturing young minds.

John Martin is survived by his wife Jean, their children Jennifer and David, and grandchildren Michael and Rebecca.

At his funeral, in a moving and poignant tribute at Dundee Crematorium, John departed in a white coffin printed with the periodic table.