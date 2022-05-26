Love Italian food? Here’s 7 places to get some of the best in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From pasta and pizza, to aragostine and arancini, Dundee’s Italian offering is like no other and for many of the restaurant owners, the food they serve up is a homage to their home.

With so many options available you will be spoilt for choice and if you are anything like me, you can never have too much of Italian cuisine in your life.

Some of the businesses I’ve picked date back generations while others are new to the Silver City’s food scene.

Below is a list of the top seven places I’d recommend visiting if you live in Dundee or plan on visiting the city with options including breakfast, lunch dinner, desserts and even snacks.

Don Michele

Located on Perth Road, Don Michele is an authentic Italian restaurant serving pizzas, pastas and a mixture of classic Italian starters including arancini, bruschetta and antipasto.

With a cosy atmosphere the team easily makes you feel at home and the food is available for sit-in and takeaway for those who’d rather enjoy their meal at home.

I would recommend the linguine al pesto pasta dish containing linguine with cherry tomato, garlic, home made rocket and basil pesto. You won’t go wrong with it.

Address: 177-179 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AS

Piccolo

If you are looking for a more fine dining Italian experience then Piccolo, also on Perth Road, is the perfect location.

Piccolo pride themselves on serving up authentic Italian since 2007, showcasing their take on Italian food with a twist.

With only 30 covers the restaurant offers a dark and intimate dining experience and is an ideal location for a romantic dinner or dining with friends.

Address: 210 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JY

Mezzaluna

If you are from Dundee, you will definitely know about Mezzaluna and their range of Italian delights on offer at their shop on Whitehall Crescent.

As well as offering loaded Italian sandwiches the takeaway also serves arancini, aragostine, fresh coffee and cannoli.

Mezzaluna is a conveniently central place to stop for lunch or a quick sweet treat if you are in city centre and a place that I highly recommend trying.

Address: 19 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4BB

Bellini

Family-run eatery Bellini offers a varied menu of freshly prepared dishes including steaks, pasta, fish and pizza that will satisfy all tastes.

Whether you are looking for an intimate meal for two or a family gathering, you can enjoy the authentic Italian cuisine served up fresh.

Bellini also has a pre-theatre menu and boasts an a la carte menu and takeaway options, too.

Address: 36 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 3EJ

Visocchis

The ultimate Italian experience over at the other side of town has to be Visocchis on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry.

Run by owner Marco Caira along with his brother Roberto with their mother Antonia, the cafe has an ice cream and dessert section for takeaway on one side and a restaurant for dining in on the other.

With the flavours of their ice cream changing daily, Visocchis is a local favourite to visit, and they also serve some of the best bombilinis (mini Italian doughnuts) in town.

Address: 40 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2BJ

Luigi’s Pizzeria

If it is authentic Italian pizza you are in the mood for, look no further.

Luigi’s Pizzeria on Strathmartine Road is a takeaway only venue with a range of vegetarian, meat, spicy and vegan pizzas to try.

These can be purchased as 10-inch or 12-inch pizzas but due to their popularity you will need to book a slot in advance for a chance to try their food.

Address: 21 Strathmartine Road, Dundee DD3 7RL

Cafe Sicilia

Last but certainly not least is Cafe Sicilia on Perth Road who cook up a variety of dishes inspired by authentic Sicilian cuisine.

Run by Teresa Russo and Bernadeta Finnigan, the café offers dishes including pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, arancini and risotto.

The café has a good mixture of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free alternatives for customers to enjoy, too.

Cafe Sicilia owners recently announced their plans to sell their café, so be sure to try it before they close.

Address: 123 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4J