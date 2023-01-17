ANDREW LIDDLE: Why the SNP government has to be in the business of listening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Why the SNP government has to be in the business of listening

By Andrew Liddle
January 17 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 19 2023, 12.14pm
Nicola Sturgeon before the launch of her governments Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon before the launch of her government's Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan. Image: PA

Rollercoasters exist to provide people with the thrill of terror without having to deal with the consequences.

A similar observation could be made about the SNP’s consultations with Scottish business on major economic decisions – they provide the perception of listening without having to deal with the consequences.

Nicola Sturgeon’s new Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan is a case in point.

The central thesis of the document – that Scotland needs to move away from the extraction of fossil fuels, which in any case are running out, over time – is essentially a correct one.

There could be an argument around timescales and energy mix, but with a finite resource like oil and gas, there is clearly a time limit on extraction.

Draft plan is a fait accompli

It is therefore right and proper that the Scottish Government plan today to protect jobs and the economy in the north-east for a post-fossil fuel future.

This plan is further sweetened by the, admittedly somewhat vague, prospect of 77,000 new renewable jobs, as well as the obvious benefits of low-carbon energy.

The problem with the plan is that it is disingenuously dubbed a draft, when in reality it is a finished product and one done without proper consultation with the industry.

Scotland will now have a presumption against new oil and gas exploration, and will transition to low carbon energy over the next two decades, but those directly impacted have had little say.

The Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan is done and dusted, a fait accompli.

Nicola Sturgeon views a renewable energy display ahead of the publication of Scottish Government's Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon views a renewable energy display ahead of the publication of Scottish Government’s Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan. Image: PA

The consequences of this tin-ear approach are clear to see, with the understandably furious response from oil and gas industry stalwarts and local business groups who felt ambushed by the diktats from Edinburgh.

Not even the SNP’s own just transition tsar was informed.

The situation is particularly absurd because there is – or perhaps has been – a broad consensus between the North Sea industry and government on the need to reach net zero in a sustainable way.

Perhaps this will be reflected in the open consultation that is just beginning, after the fact, but having announced the so-called draft in such categoric terms, it is surely unlikely the SNP government will now make significant concessions.

Sturgeon’s administration has form for this, regularly paying lip – or, rather, ear – service to businesses in consultations, when in reality a plan has already been drafted and will soon be enacted.

They are always happy to hear from business, but rather less happy to listen to it.

SNP government thinks it knows best

A good example is the SNP’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation, published in March last year, where businesses such as financial services were given scant input, despite having to play a key role in the implementation and outcomes.

Such an uncollaborative approach is not only disrespectful but foolish, leading to a less effective strategy and poorer outcomes.

Part of this reticence comes from Sturgeon herself, who has never been as comfortable dealing with business, particularly big business, as her predecessor, Alex Salmond.

But the attitude also reeks of an SNP government that thinks it knows best, even in the face of opposition or simply alternative approaches from those on the ground.

The transition from oil and gas to a low carbon future is vital for Scotland and the world, but it cannot be conducted in a vacuum.

If it is to succeed – and succeed it must – it will require a cooperative and profitable relationship between government, industry and, perhaps most importantly, local people.

A good way to start would be to make consultations genuinely consultative, and to reflect the findings of those consultations in draft plans.

Or, to put it another way, it would be good for the SNP to start ensuring not just that it hears the concerns of business, but actually listens to them.

