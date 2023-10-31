MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Halloween is one of my favourite parts of parenthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Halloween is one of my favourite parts of parenthood

"It’s an odd concept is it not - to knock on doors and get stuff."

Martel with sons Guthrie, Monty and Chester. Image: Martel Maxwell
Martel with sons Guthrie, Monty and Chester. Image: Martel Maxwell
By Martel Maxwell

Why did the chicken cross the road?

That was my youngest’s opening gambit to the stranger whose door we’d knocked on in the name of guising last Halloween.

The man did have a lantern in his garden (code for kids welcome) but he also looked like he had just woken up, was confused and… there was no sign of treats.

“I don’t know,” he said, “Why did the chicken cross the road?”

“To get to the idiot’s house,” Guthrie said. “Knock knock.”

“Who’s there?” The man said. “And is this the same joke?”

“The chicken,” Guthrie said.

The man, who lived on a Halloween-friendly cul-de-sac near Invergowrie scratched his head.

“I don’t get it,” he said.

Zombie Guthrie, rugby player zombie Monty and Pennywise Chester. Image: Martel Maxwell

It was clear he wasn’t going to pretend to get it either – and still there was no sign of sweets.

Guthrie repeated his schtick two more times before the man realised that in the joke, he was the idiot.

I didn’t think he was going to stop laughing.

His own children were out trick or treating with their mum and he’d fallen asleep watching telly after an early shift at work.

He only had some digestives by way of treats – but after a rummage in his drawer came back with a pound coin for each of the boys – and they’ve never forgotten the thrill.

It’s an odd concept is it not – to knock on doors and get stuff.

‘I wish Halloween was every second Friday’

Candy, as the Americans call it, with their over the top Halloween celebrations making their way here – year by year, getting bigger and bigger.

Quite unexpectedly, it’s one of my favourite bits of parenthood and a highlight of the year.

Granted we all fall out before breakfast, but I love the face painting and costume finessing for school dress up. I love them being in their own wee worlds and wish it could happen every second Friday.

Zombie-style Ben Healy. Image: Martel Maxwell

As we’ve discussed before, it’s Scotland where the Celtic tradition of Halloween started – to mark the dark nights coming in and spirits floating around.

And there’s a fundamental principle that’s very Scottish lying behind every door a child knocks on October 31.

That you’ve got to give them something in return.

For the swetchies, make them laugh – like that man did.

Chester as Pennywise. Image: Martel Maxwell

Want to stay up with the adults? Then the party piece better be good.

To get into college or university, put in the work and study hard. To get the job, try harder than every applicant. To get a promotion, arrive early, leave late. To lose the belly, work out.

A simple equation of giving and getting.

Who says vampires can’t go out in daylight? Image: Martel Maxwell

It’s said the younger generations don’t know how to graft – that they want it all for little effort.

I don’t wholly believe that and see fierce ambition with many young people. But, like that man behind the door, it’s up to us to show them that some things are worth trying for.

And it may be a particularly Dundee thing that, if you also manage to offend them while being funny, you’ll get a belly laugh and hard cash as reward.

Happy Halloween.

More from Comment

Andrew Batchelor went on a training exercise with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Andrew Batchelor
ANDREW BATCHELOR: What I learned on a day out with Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew
Nicola Sturgeon during a coronavirus briefing. Image: DC Thomson
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Bereaved families of Covid victims matter more than red-faced politicians
3
First Minister Humza Yousaf with his parents. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf has replaced bombast and bullishness with compassion and humility
Brechin residents being evacuated last week. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and Angus councils must put protecting lives before vanity projects
10
First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a council tax freeze at the SNP conference. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Humza Yousaf’s government is shackling communities with council tax freeze
6
HM Unicorn was given official museum accreditation last week.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Museum accolade is credit HMS Unicorn deserves
Flooding in Perth last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Flood-hit homeowners don't care about political finger-pointing, they just need help
Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: Dundonians have right to know EVERYTHING about £6m Olympia failures
12
Work on the new museum is in progress. Image: Dundee Transport Museum
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee Museum of Transport will showcase city beyond the waterfront
Israel Palestine
ALAN GRANT: Why is victim-blaming Israel acceptable in Scotland?
6

Conversation