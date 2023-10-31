Dundee v Rangers: Philippe Clement reveals Gers injury woes ahead of Dens clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Rangers: Philippe Clement reveals Gers injury woes ahead of Dens clash

The Ibrox side face the Dark Blues on Wednesday night in the Premiership.

By Ronnie Esplin
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: Shutterstock
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: Shutterstock

Philippe Clement has described fitness issues at Rangers as his “biggest puzzle” as he added another two players to the injury list ahead of their trip to Dundee.

Midfielder Nico Raskin will miss the clash on Wednesday night after being carried off the field on a stretcher during the 2-1 home win over Hearts on Sunday with an ankle injury.

Defender John Souttar has joined him on the sidelines with a muscle complaint.

Striker Kemar Roofe has been taken out of action as Rangers try to get to the root of his long-standing fitness issues while defender Dujon Sterling and winger Rabbi Matondo remain out with left-back Borna Barisic also missing recently.

Nico Raskin of Rangers
Raskin picked up an injury against Hearts. Image: SNS

Striker Danilo came off the bench to score the late winner against Hearts wearing a mask to protect a recent facial injury and, while attacker Tom Lawrence has returned to training, the trip to Tayside comes too soon for him.

‘Biggest puzzle’

Asked if he was surprised by the conditioning of some of the players at Ibrox since arriving to take over from Michael Beale, Gers boss Clement said: “Next question please.”

However, during the pre-match media conference at the club’s training ground he expressed his bewilderment.

The Belgian said: “(Raskin) is not good enough to be in the squad for tomorrow and that is a downfall because he was doing good things and taking steps.

“It is a pity but we need to find other solutions. I hope it is short term but we will see the next couple of days how these things evolve.

“Tom is closer because he is training but he is not fit enough to be in the squad.

Dundee are unbeaten at Dens Park this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Danilo is ready to play. We will see what is important in this game, if it necessary that he starts or is ready to come on. It depends on the opponent and what profile you need.

“He is not ready for 90 minutes, that is logical.

“It is quite a puzzle. It is the biggest puzzle that I ever saw to be honest, with all the injuries and players falling out.

“John Souttar will also not be available for the game with a muscle problem. Not a big one but not available for the game.

“We started with a lot of players unavailable, some players falling out in the last couple of weeks.”

Dundee, meanwhile, will be without Scotland U/21 international Josh Mulligan as he undergoes surgery to sort a hernia problem.

Malachi Boateng is also a minor doubt but is expected to recover from the injury picked up at Livingston on Saturday.

More from Dundee FC

Former Dundee stars Juan Sara, Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero will be part of Cammy Kerr's testimonial.
3 Dundee heroes announced for Cammy Kerr testimonial as Argentina flag set to fly
Willie Collum consults his VAR monitor before ruling out Amadou Bakayoko's 'offside' goal against Livingston. Image: SNS
Ex-referee fears VAR will stop fans going to matches after Dundee denied 'perfectly good…
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty details ambitions for Rangers test as he reveals fitness worry…
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants intimidating Dens 'to show its strength' in Rangers clash
Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee victory is a major boost but Rangers visit couldn't come at…
Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS
'Happy days' for Dundee's unlikely two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy as he admits jumping fences…
Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from late show at Livingston - turning the tables, VAR…
Dundee celebrate in front of the travelling support. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty praises Dundee travelling fans at Livingston but admits starting line-up mistake
Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty addresses Burnley feeder club link as jubilant Dundee boss hails Joe Shaughnessy's…
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates his second goal at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 0-2 Dundee: Joe Shaughnessy nets dramatic double as Dee grab crucial win at…

Conversation