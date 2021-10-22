Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golden Bay: Dundee Caledon legacy lives on in skippers’ sweetheart ship in New Zealand

By Susy Macaulay
October 22 2021, 10.00am Updated: October 22 2021, 11.00am
Former Caledon Yard manager Jack Reilly is proud to hear that Bulk Cement Carrier Golden Bay is still going strong more than 40 years after construction at the yard

The great Caledon shipyard in Dundee built more than 550 ships in its 107 year lifetime to 1981, and a few are still plying the high seas.

The yard’s entire output has been documented by Caledon’s chief engineering designer Jack Reilly in his book, The Caledon Shipyard, Its Foundation, The People, The Ships and Its Demise, and for Jack it’s always good to get feedback about what happened to any of the ships, where they might have ended up.

It’s particularly good to hear that one of the last vessels to be built in the year, ship no 572, Golden Bay, is still doing the yard proud forty years after its closure, and 42 years after her delivery to the Golden Bay Cement Co of New Zealand.

Bulk Cement Carrier Golden Bay. Tauranga, New Zealand in 2010. Picture by David Pratt

She was constructed for Blue Circle Industries Ltd for operation from a cement terminal at Tarakohe, at the north point of South Island, to deliver bulk cement to various cement retail units based around New Zealand.

It doesn’t sound like a glamourous life.

But Golden Bay has some impressive attributes and enjoys the absolute devotion of her skippers.

It’s not obvious from the outside why.

She’s 300ft long, weighs more than 3,000 tons and looks quite conventional, but it’s what she has on the inside that has turned her into the skippers’ sweetheart.

Bulk Cement Carrier Golden Bay was built by Caledon shipyard and delivered to Blue Circle Cement in 1979. She is still fully operational. Supplied by John B Reilly.

Jack was always proud of Golden Bay, and a letter he received from a former chief engineer on the ship last year made his chest swell even more.

From New Zealander Tony Skilton who was chief engineer on Golden Bay for 14 years, wrote: “I thought you might get more than a little satisfaction to know the old girl is still fully operational and earning her keep.

“The current Kiwi skipper (Ian Stuart) loves the ship – the bow thruster and Pleuger active rudder (fitted with a controllable pitch propeller unit) enable him to get into ports nobody would ever think of attempting without tugs.

“He gets a lot of satisfaction from demonstrating her manoeuvring characteristics to harbour pilots.”

Impressive manoevrability

This manoeuvrability means Golden Bay can literally move sideways and get into tight spaces.

Mr Skilton went on: “The ship has carried a total of 11.1 million tons of cement around Australasia, a pretty good record for a little ship.”

Main engines of Bulk Cement Carrier Golden Bay. Supplied by John B Reilly.

And if you imagined the ship would be a misery to work on, covered in cement dust, you’d be wrong.

Jack said: “The whole cargo plant system in the ship is sealed to ensure that dust in the open air and in the ship’s spaces is kept to an absolute minimum.”

Golden Bay also made life easy for her crew.

“The ship’s outward appearance does not give any inclination of the ship’s extensive and elaborate equipment installation,” Jack said.

Jack Reilly working on his book on the Caledon Shipyard. Picture by Alan Richardson.

“The Golden Bay has a fully automated cargo handling system and an engine room with sophisticated automation equipment that allows the ship’s engine room to be left unattended for up to sixteen hours per day when the ship is in the ‘full away’ condition at sea, or at nights in port.

“An engineer call out system is installed for calling out an on-call duty engineer should any abnormal condition occur.”

Praise

Mr Skilton praised the work of the Robb Caledon yard, saying in his experience of Chinese built offshore vessels, none will last “even half the life of Golden Bay.”

He said: “She turned out to be an excellent example of Scottish shipbuilding.

“We did 47 trips from Nelson to Brisbane between 1981 – August 1984 carrying 182.000 tons to the Queensland market.

“By April 2014 she had carried 10 million tons of cement and when she had departed New Zealand in May 2019 she had carried a total of 11.1 million tons around Australasia.

“A pretty good record for a little ship- so Jack Reilly, ex-yard manager at Robb Caledon, Dundee- well done mate!”

Track Golden Bay here.

History and registration

The Golden Bay’s history and registration known up to October 2021:

October 25 1979  -  APCM  Blue Circle Cement UK

1993 -  Golden Bay Cement Co. Ltd.  Auckland  New Zealand registered in Auckland with New Zealand flag.

2000 – Golden Bay Cement (Fletcher Concrete & Infrastructure Ltd.) Auckland.

2004 – Fletcher Concrete & Infrastructure Ltd.  Managed by Golden Bay Cement, Auckland.

From 1979 to 2017 Golden Bay was always crewed by Golden Bay Cement employed seafarers.

The ship has just been sold October 2021 to a company in  Mexico for US $3 million.

That's is approximately half what she cost to build 42 years ago.

