R W Thomson: Celebrating Stonehaven’s visionary inventor of the pneumatic tyre By Susy Macaulay June 29 2022, 11.45am Updated: June 29 2022, 1.39pm R W Thomson of Stonehaven invented the forerunner of the pneumatic tyre. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags civil engineering Past Times Stonehaven More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times 17 iconic images of Tiger Woods at The Open in St Andrews through the years June 29 20220 Past Times From Queen on the phone to the Big Yin’s lobby chat – ‘front desk girl’ Gilda remembers Dundee’s iconic Angus Hotel and its star-studded guests June 29 20222 Premium Content Past Times When Jacob Rees-Mogg went fishing in Arbroath – in a Savile Row suit June 28 20220 More from The Courier Wimbledon 2022: Jamie Murray relishing box office pairing with Venus Williams Wednesday court round-up — Angus arsenal and Deliveroo disaster Premium Content KEZIA DUGDALE: IndyRef2 has started the debate about Scotland’s future – regardless of what the court decides SEAN O’NEIL: Scottish Labour should be sitting on the IndyRef2 fence Wasteland transformed into community garden in tribute to Dundee charity stalwart Falcons wing it at Wimbledon: Wednesday’s news in pictures