Back with a bang: Fireworks displays in Dundee over the years

Public firework displays have been lighting up the skies across Dundee Dundee’s Baxter and Lochee parks for decades.

Sadly they will be no more.

That’s because the displays that usually attract thousands aren’t going ahead this year following a safety study which declared the venues unsuitable.

So we have dug into our archives to bring the sparkle back and share images of Dundonians enjoying the lights and sounds of displays in the city in years gone by.

So let’s light the bonfire and take a trip down memory lane!

In the days before things like health and safety legislation, these children had front-row seats for the bonfire at Lochee Park on Guy Fawkes Night in 1976.

It was one of the few events that year in Dundee that had a bonfire – council cuts saw the number of bonfires reduced across the city.

However, there were still plenty of fireworks displays to keep the crowds, young and old, entertained.

The huge bonfire spared the axe at Lochee Park proved to be the real crowd-pleaser although it was clearly a chilly night with duffle coats to the fore!

Our next image shows a blaze of light during a fireworks display at Baxter Park in November 1985 which went ahead despite the wind whipping up!

Thousands of families ignored the blustery conditions that year to enjoy the bangs, flashes and whizzes at organised events across the city!

Gemma Stewart has fun with a sparkler at Lochee Park in 1991.

She was one of more than 30,000 Dundonians that turned out at the city’s various displays that year despite the bitterly cold temperatures.

Up next we find Dundee brothers Jake Macaskill and Rory Macaskill who were among the revellers that enjoyed the festivities at Baxter Park in 2009.

Onlookers were dazzled by the 25-minute pyrotechnic demonstrations at the city park as they celebrated in style.

The ‘Night at the Movies’ themed fireworks display in 2010 ended up being delayed by a technical fault which plunged the stage into darkness!

Once the generator was fixed, five-year-old Jordan Donnan from Craigiebarns Primary had the honour of pushing the button to start the displays.

A total of 12 movie themes including Braveheart, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and the A-Team were chosen to accompany the spectacular fireworks.

Were you there the night that darkness turned to light back in 2010?

Yvonne Simpson is all smiles beside Roy Edgar who gave their three-year-old daughter Myla the perfect view of the fireworks at Baxter Park in 2013.

Down on the ground, there were also roaring bonfires and a radio roadshow to add to the entertainment and luckily the weather remained dry for revellers.

The colourful displays captivated not just those who attended the city parks, but also those who watched from the Tay Bridge and City Quay.

Seeing your council tax going up in smoke had never been so fun!

In 2015 the fog failed to prevent thousands of spectators including these youngsters from enjoying the celebrations at Baxter and Lochee parks.

Crowds braved the chilly conditions and gave the fog the cold shoulder!

This looks like a scene from Star Wars back in 2016 at Baxter Park.

Ruby Wilcox, Jamie Jones and Connor Barr used their initiative after the council slapped a ban on fireworks, sparklers and Chinese lanterns!

Dylan Sutherland was another youngster enjoying the celebrations.

Thousands of people turned out for the 2016 festivities at Baxter and Lochee parks with parking restrictions put in place and extra buses put on to stop snarl-ups.

Our final images are from 2017 where we find the Lamb family having fun.

The annual celebrations attracted large crowds who had to wrap up warm as an autumn chill saw night-time temperatures plummet to just 1 or 2C.

Little wonder then that these youngsters decided to strike up the sparklers!

The theme of the evening was celebration, and attractions included pyrotechnics set to the Dundee Capital of Culture 2023 anthem Over Bridges.

Visitors enjoyed tracks from Little Mix and Olly Murs which was fitting because both acts had played major concerts at Slessor Gardens during the summer.

The fat lady has now cleared her throat to sing an altogether different song following the council’s decision to scrap its public displays for safety reasons.

They were much-loved and – as these images show – they will be much-missed.

