Back with a bang: Fireworks displays in Dundee over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Back with a bang: Fireworks displays in Dundee over the years

Public firework displays have been lighting up the skies across Dundee Dundee’s Baxter and Lochee parks for decades.
By Graeme Strachan
July 4 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 4 2022, 7.49am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Will you spot yourself in our gallery looking back at Bonfire Nights of yesteryear in Dundee?
Will you spot yourself in our gallery looking back at Bonfire Nights of yesteryear in Dundee?

Public firework displays have been lighting up the skies across Dundee Dundee’s Baxter and Lochee parks for decades.

Sadly they will be no more.

That’s because the displays that usually attract thousands aren’t going ahead this year following a safety study which declared the venues unsuitable.

So we have dug into our archives to bring the sparkle back and share images of Dundonians enjoying the lights and sounds of displays in the city in years gone by.

So let’s light the bonfire and take a trip down memory lane!

In the days before things like health and safety legislation, these children had front-row seats for the bonfire at Lochee Park on Guy Fawkes Night in 1976.

It was one of the few events that year in Dundee that had a bonfire – council cuts saw the number of bonfires reduced across the city.

However, there were still plenty of fireworks displays to keep the crowds, young and old, entertained.

The huge bonfire spared the axe at Lochee Park proved to be the real crowd-pleaser although it was clearly a chilly night with duffle coats to the fore!

Our next image shows a blaze of light during a fireworks display at Baxter Park in November 1985 which went ahead despite the wind whipping up!

Thousands of families ignored the blustery conditions that year to enjoy the bangs, flashes and whizzes at organised events across the city!

Gemma Stewart has fun with a sparkler at Lochee Park in 1991.

She was one of more than 30,000 Dundonians that turned out at the city’s various displays that year despite the bitterly cold temperatures.

Up next we find Dundee brothers Jake Macaskill and Rory Macaskill who were among the revellers that enjoyed the festivities at Baxter Park in 2009.

Onlookers were dazzled by the 25-minute pyrotechnic demonstrations at the city park as they celebrated in style.

The ‘Night at the Movies’ themed fireworks display in 2010 ended up being delayed by a technical fault which plunged the stage into darkness!

Once the generator was fixed, five-year-old Jordan Donnan from Craigiebarns Primary had the honour of pushing the button to start the displays.

A total of 12 movie themes including Braveheart, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and the A-Team were chosen to accompany the spectacular fireworks.

Were you there the night that darkness turned to light back in 2010?

Yvonne Simpson is all smiles beside Roy Edgar who gave their three-year-old daughter Myla the perfect view of the fireworks at Baxter Park in 2013.

Down on the ground, there were also roaring bonfires and a radio roadshow to add to the entertainment and luckily the weather remained dry for revellers.

The colourful displays captivated not just those who attended the city parks, but also those who watched from the Tay Bridge and City Quay.

Seeing your council tax going up in smoke had never been so fun!

In 2015 the fog failed to prevent thousands of spectators including these youngsters from enjoying the celebrations at Baxter and Lochee parks.

Crowds braved the chilly conditions and gave the fog the cold shoulder!

This looks like a scene from Star Wars back in 2016 at Baxter Park.

Ruby Wilcox, Jamie Jones and Connor Barr used their initiative after the council slapped a ban on fireworks, sparklers and Chinese lanterns!

Dylan Sutherland was another youngster enjoying the celebrations.

Thousands of people turned out for the 2016 festivities at Baxter and Lochee parks with parking restrictions put in place and extra buses put on to stop snarl-ups.

Our final images are from 2017 where we find the Lamb family having fun.

The annual celebrations attracted large crowds who had to wrap up warm as an autumn chill saw night-time temperatures plummet to just 1 or 2C.

Little wonder then that these youngsters decided to strike up the sparklers!

The theme of the evening was celebration, and attractions included pyrotechnics set to the Dundee Capital of Culture 2023 anthem Over Bridges.

Visitors enjoyed tracks from Little Mix and Olly Murs which was fitting because both acts had played major concerts at Slessor Gardens during the summer.

The fat lady has now cleared her throat to sing an altogether different song following the council’s decision to scrap its public displays for safety reasons.

They were much-loved and – as these images show – they will be much-missed.

More like this:

Did you attend any of these Tayside and Fife Pride parades?

Were you there when the 2012 Olympic torch came to Tayside and Fife?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Past Times team

More from The Courier