Do you remember attending any of these Tayside and Fife Pride parades?

By Kate Brown
June 24 2022, 6.00am
Dundee’s Pride parades have been a sight to behold ever since the first was held in the city in 2018.

It started the celebrations in style with an event so impressive that it quickly outgrew its initial venue.

The city’s Pride parade was the catalyst for a series of other Pride celebrations across Courier Country – including a Perth march that had Sir Ian McKellen at the helm.

Four years on from that first event, see if you recognise any of these proud local faces.

Pride in Dundee.

Dundee’s first Pride march was held in September 2018.

LGBTQ+ youth groups were supported by Dundee City Council to organise the event, which was reportedly inspired by Fife’s first Pride parade held in Kirkcaldy a year earlier.

The procession made its way from City Square towards the Wellgate Shopping Centre, where it stopped in front of the Caird Hall for the rest of the celebrations.

Were you there waving a flag?

Thousands wore their brightest clothing to celebrate Pride month in the city. September 2018.

The parade in 2018 was loud and proud.

Live music from local acts provided the soundtrack to a celebration of the city’s diversity.

It’s not a parade without music!

SheBoom, Europe’s largest women’s drumming ensemble, also attended the event. September 2018.

The fun didn’t stop at the music.

It’s also not a parade without some face-paint, and these three happy faces show it’s not just for kids.

Even the adults were getting involved!

Dundee Pride in September 2018.

With an expected attendance of 5,000 people, the organisers’ expectations were well exceeded.

Around 8,000 people showed up for the march and turned the city into a sea of colours.

Such significant numbers saw a change of venue for the following year, with the city’s next parade ending in Slessor’s Gardens instead.

Were you there singing your heart out?

Crowds enjoy live music on the stage at Slessors Gardens. September 2019.

Pride is an event for all ages!

One year old Arowe Hurst experienced his first Pride in the city in 2019.

By that happy face we can only assume it will be the first of many!

Poppy Moon Hurst with son Arowe Hurst. September 2019.

Sir Ian McKellen

Perth led the charge in 2019 when acting legend Sir Ian McKellen agreed to take part in their parade.

The Lord Of The Rings star was appearing in theatre productions in Dundee and Pitlochry and agreed to join the festivities after a campaign by local supporters.

He commented that the parade’s route along the River Tay was one of the most scenic he’d ever encountered.

Were you lucky enough to march alongside him?

Sir Ian McKellan joined the Perthshire Pride march in 2019.

It wasn’t just the humans that had a great time at another Fife pride event in 2019.

Stella the French Bulldog donned a colourful garland in a show of support for the Kirkcaldy LGBTQ+ community.

Looking good, Stella!

Michael Harkin with Stella the French bulldog. July 2019.

The event was a credit to the hundred of volunteers that helped make it a reality.

30 different stallholders which included LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall ensured attendees had access to support and care as well as a good time.

Volunteer Arron Kennedy showed his support for the community with a stylish headpiece!

13 year old Arron Kennedy from Kirkcaldy at Pride. July 2019.

Not even the dour Fife weather could stop two year old Bess Hamilton from attending the event, who showed up in an appropriately bright cardigan.

The extra layer was sure to keep out the bracing Kirkcaldy wind.

Fashionable and practical!

Bess Hamilton walks through Pride with her umbrella. July 2019.

After a series of so many happy Pride events, we’re looking forward to the next one!

