Do you remember attending any of these Tayside and Fife Pride parades?

Dundee’s Pride parades have been a sight to behold ever since the first was held in the city in 2018.

It started the celebrations in style with an event so impressive that it quickly outgrew its initial venue.

The city’s Pride parade was the catalyst for a series of other Pride celebrations across Courier Country – including a Perth march that had Sir Ian McKellen at the helm.

Four years on from that first event, see if you recognise any of these proud local faces.

Dundee’s first Pride march was held in September 2018.

LGBTQ+ youth groups were supported by Dundee City Council to organise the event, which was reportedly inspired by Fife’s first Pride parade held in Kirkcaldy a year earlier.

The procession made its way from City Square towards the Wellgate Shopping Centre, where it stopped in front of the Caird Hall for the rest of the celebrations.

Were you there waving a flag?

The parade in 2018 was loud and proud.

Live music from local acts provided the soundtrack to a celebration of the city’s diversity.

It’s not a parade without music!

The fun didn’t stop at the music.

It’s also not a parade without some face-paint, and these three happy faces show it’s not just for kids.

Even the adults were getting involved!

With an expected attendance of 5,000 people, the organisers’ expectations were well exceeded.

Around 8,000 people showed up for the march and turned the city into a sea of colours.

Such significant numbers saw a change of venue for the following year, with the city’s next parade ending in Slessor’s Gardens instead.

Were you there singing your heart out?

Pride is an event for all ages!

One year old Arowe Hurst experienced his first Pride in the city in 2019.

By that happy face we can only assume it will be the first of many!

Sir Ian McKellen

Perth led the charge in 2019 when acting legend Sir Ian McKellen agreed to take part in their parade.

The Lord Of The Rings star was appearing in theatre productions in Dundee and Pitlochry and agreed to join the festivities after a campaign by local supporters.

He commented that the parade’s route along the River Tay was one of the most scenic he’d ever encountered.

Were you lucky enough to march alongside him?

It wasn’t just the humans that had a great time at another Fife pride event in 2019.

Stella the French Bulldog donned a colourful garland in a show of support for the Kirkcaldy LGBTQ+ community.

Looking good, Stella!

The event was a credit to the hundred of volunteers that helped make it a reality.

30 different stallholders which included LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall ensured attendees had access to support and care as well as a good time.

Volunteer Arron Kennedy showed his support for the community with a stylish headpiece!

Not even the dour Fife weather could stop two year old Bess Hamilton from attending the event, who showed up in an appropriately bright cardigan.

The extra layer was sure to keep out the bracing Kirkcaldy wind.

Fashionable and practical!

After a series of so many happy Pride events, we’re looking forward to the next one!

