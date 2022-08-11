Super-fan unveils stunning collection of iconic Dundee United programmes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This remarkable collection of treasures from Dundee United’s past is a portal back to a time when they walked tall on the biggest of stages.

They were once the essential pre-match read and became reference points for future generations of supporters and something tangible to remember a game by.

Programmes for several Scottish clubs exist from before the Second World War but routine issuing by most began when paper rationing ended in the post-war era.

Former United historian Tom Cairns has spent decades compiling one of the most impressive programme collections while following the Tangerines.

We asked Tom to select 14 classic programmes going all the way back to 1940 which all enjoy a special place in the club’s 113-year history.

Emergency War Cup final 1940

Jimmy Smith scored the only goal of the game in May 1940 when Rangers defeated Dundee United, who were competing in their first major final at Hampden.

The programme is worth more than £1,000.

Tom said: “United getting to the War Cup final in 1940 was a remarkable achievement which even at the time was considered a fairytale.”

Tour of South Africa in 1963

This official souvenir programme marked Jerry Kerr taking his charges to South Africa for a two-month tour in the summer to play a series of friendly games.

It was one of many.

Tom said: “This was one of several different programmes issued by the hosts on this trip which marked the first time a Dundee United side had left the UK.”

Famous win against Barcelona in 1966

The Evening Telegraph published a programme to mark United’s Inter-Cities Fairs Cup second round match against Barcelona in November 1966.

United won the first leg in the Nou Camp and finished the job with a 2-0 win in front of 28,000 fans at Tannadice with goals from Ian Mitchell and Billy Hainey.

Tom said: “Having received a bye in the draw for the first round our European debut remarkably came against the Fairs Cities Cup holders!”

The Italian Job against Juventus 1967

United got the better of Juventus in March 1967 with a 1-0 win at Tannadice but went out of the competition on aggregate following a first-leg defeat in Turin.

There was certainly no disgrace in winning three out of four games against Barcelona and Juventus in their maiden European foray.

Tom said: “Finn Dossing scored the goal in this tie, which was his only game for United in European competition.”

Playing as the Dallas Tornado in 1967

In the rush to get ready for the 1967 season, the 12 franchises of the United Soccer Association decided to import overseas teams.

Dundee United were invited to play as Dallas Tornado and finished bottom of the Western Division with three wins from 12.

Tom said: “This was a hugely exciting time for United fans as their club toured the US.”

Making history against West Ham in 1969

The idea of importing teams to represent franchises was revived during the 1969 NASL season and Dundee United returned for the International Cup.

The game against the superstars of West Ham in May 1969 at the Portland Civic Stadium was the first football game to be played outdoors on an artificial surface.

Tom said: “United went down 8-2 in Portland against a West Ham side which included several of England’s 1966 World Cup winners.”

Swiss precision in Zurich in 1970

Only 4,000 watched the return leg of this Inter-City Fairs Cup match in September 1970 where a 0-0 draw saw United through 3-2 on aggregate.

Heavy rain restricted the crowd that night and this programme is incredibly rare; it remains a sought-after favourite in Tom’s incredible collection.

Tom said: “A remarkable comeback from a two-goal home deficit to win at Tannadice with a last-minute goal was defended well in Zurich that night with a great performance to draw 0-0 and progress to the next round.”

Playing in the Japan Cup in 1979

United competed in the Japan Cup in the summer of 1979 and got to the final where they went down to Tottenham whose side included Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa.

Goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine was sent home after falling out with manager Jim McLean but the tournament proved the perfect preparation for season 1979/80.

Tom said: “United were without Paul Hegarty and David Narey who were with the Scotland squad but the Tangerines played remarkably well in this eventful Japanese tournament against top-class opposition.”

Memories of the Arrow in Anderlecht

A strike on 82 minutes by Frank Kopel sent United through on away goals in the Uefa Cup and would become known as the Arrow in Anderlecht.

Jock Stein named it his goal of the season and the signature on the programme from the hero of the hour makes this another favourite in Tom’s collection.

Tom said: “I listened to the game from home after stumbling upon a radio commentary of the game, although I must stress it wasn’t in English!”

Silverware at the second time of asking

United finally won silverware with victory after a replay in the League Cup against Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen following a 0-0 draw in the first game at Hampden.

A single sheet of paper was issued for the replay at Dens Park, which was to become a happy hunting ground for United, who would pick up a further two trophies there.

Tom said: “The replay that wet Wednesday evening remains one of my happiest United-supporting memories.

“United won a national trophy! It was a dream come true!”

European Cup semi-final against Roma

United were 90 minutes away from a European Cup final date with Liverpool but would come unstuck against a Roma side and a dodgy referee in April 1984.

The second leg ended in a 3-0 defeat and this programme in the Roma colours was one of the few good things to come out of a bitter night for United.

Tom said: “The game was shown live on the BBC early afternoon in very hot conditions and is remembered for despicable behaviour both on and off the park by the Italians.”

Getting the better of Lineker and Barcelona

Barcelona rolled up for the quarter-final first leg on March 4 1987 with a team of stars including Gary Lineker, Mark Hughes and Andoni Zubizarreta.

Jim McLean described the tie as “a corner shop against a supermarket” but his side won the game 1-0 following a long-range effort from Kevin Gallacher.

Tom said: “Fantastic memories for all concerned and I was part of the Shed Sway that greeted the only goal.”

A first European final in Gothenburg

Having beaten the mighty Barcelona, Gary Lineker and all, and the German cracks Borussia Mönchengladbach on the way to the final, the Tangerine army expected their side to become the first Scottish team to lift the cup.

Sadly, United failed to stop Stefan Pettersson, whose first-half strike separated the sides after the first leg in front of 50,000 noisy Swedes.

Tom said: “United in a European final. Not even in the wildest dreams of Arabs had this ever been considered likely during the many difficult seasons the club had faced since their formation as Dundee Hibernian in 1909.”

Winning the Scottish Cup against Rangers

A big programme that was issued for the 1994 Scottish Cup final where Craig Brewster’s goal was enough to bring the famous trophy back to Tannadice.

Ivan Golac had just taken the reins from Jim McLean and Tom was among the fans who celebrated at Hampden before the trophy was paraded at City Square.

Tom said: “After returning empty handed and saddened from the previous six cup final appearances all Arabs were certainly entitled to their raucous celebrations.”

These were halcyon days for the United faithful and these programmes were a class act as well and hopefully bring back a treasure trove of different memories.

They certainly do for Tom!

