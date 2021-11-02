Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dens Park in pictures: Never-before-seen photos of Dundee’s famous home to be published in new books

By Sean Hamilton
November 2 2021, 5.30pm
Fans gather at the Provost Road end of at Dens Park in 1960.

A treasure trove of unseen photographs of Dundee’s Dens Park has been unearthed – and is set to be published in two new books on Scottish football stadiums in the black and white era.

Author Steve Finan has spent the past four years immersed in photo archives searching for never-before-published material.

His haul is set to be released in two volumes, entitled: “Lifted Over the Turnstiles: Vol 2 and 3” – and there is plenty for Dundee fans to enjoy.

Steve Finan’s latest books will be a treat for fans of Dundee and Scottish football.

Shots of young fans racing onto the terraces in the 1950s, images of new concrete terracing under construction in the 1960s and action shots from Dens Park of the 1970s and ’80s mingle in a pair of books that will delight any Scottish football fan.

Courier Sport has pulled together a selection of Dens Park shots from the books, which are available to order now.

Dundee’s players are put through their paces on the stairs between Dens Park’s Provost Road End and South Enclosure in 1950.
Chimney stacks dominate the skyline behind Dens Park amid a snow-covered scene in 1951.
Fans stand at the corner of the Provost Road End at Dens Park in 1960.
New concrete terracing was installed at Dens Park in the corner between the Provost Road End and the South Enclosure in 1962.
A view of Dens Park’s South Enclosure from the TC Keay end in the Scottish League winning season of 1962.
Action from Dundee’s European Cup clash with AC Milan at Dens Park in 1963.
The penalty areas were cleared of snow ahead of this shot being taken in 1976. Dundee United’s Tannadice Park is clearly visible in the background.
A Dens Park groundsman sweeps the South Enclosure terraces at Dens Park in 1980.
Dens Park was recalibrated to support greyhound racing in the early 1990s. This shot captures a meeting underway in 1994.
Racing staff walk greyhounds round the track at Dens Park before a race in 1994.

