Dens Park in pictures: Never-before-seen photos of Dundee’s famous home to be published in new books

A treasure trove of unseen photographs of Dundee’s Dens Park has been unearthed – and is set to be published in two new books on Scottish football stadiums in the black and white era.

Author Steve Finan has spent the past four years immersed in photo archives searching for never-before-published material.

His haul is set to be released in two volumes, entitled: “Lifted Over the Turnstiles: Vol 2 and 3” – and there is plenty for Dundee fans to enjoy.

Shots of young fans racing onto the terraces in the 1950s, images of new concrete terracing under construction in the 1960s and action shots from Dens Park of the 1970s and ’80s mingle in a pair of books that will delight any Scottish football fan.

Courier Sport has pulled together a selection of Dens Park shots from the books, which are available to order now.