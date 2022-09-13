Charles III in Dundee: When Dennis the Menace had the future king in stitches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Charles III in Dundee: When Dennis the Menace had the future king in stitches

The future king fell into a fit of giggles when he was pranked by the world's naughtiest boy during a visit to Dundee in 2013.
By Graeme Strachan
September 13 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 13 2022, 10.44am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
Here's what happened when Celtic's greatest ever player Jimmy Johnstone signed for Dundee
1
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
Devastating Hilltown market blaze that saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three…
0
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
In pictures: Memories of the warm welcomes given to the Queen by the people…
0
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
Fife archaeology: Hopes that latest dig will 'sharpen dates' for East Lomond hill fort
0
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our…
0
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved…
0
The fire at Braeview Academy
In pictures: The night Braeview Academy went up in flames
0
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
Ian Campbell: Hall of fame honour for late Dunfermline wrestler who stole show on…

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
The future king sees the funny side after being pranked by Dennis during a special visit to Dundee in 2013.
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0