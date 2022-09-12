VIDEO: Bells toll as people gather in Fife churches to watch service of thanksgiving for the Queen together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Bells toll as people gather in Fife churches to watch service of thanksgiving for the Queen together

By Claire Warrender
September 12 2022, 1.32pm Updated: September 12 2022, 5.47pm

The bells of Dunfermline Abbey tolled as Monday’s service of thanksgiving for the Queen got under way in Edinburgh.

The Abbey Church, which holds the remains of King Robert the Bruce – a direct ancestor of the Queen – was one of four Fife kirks livestreaming the BBC broadcast of the St Giles’ Cathedral service.

It opened its doors to the public for anyone who didn’t want to watch the ceremony alone.

Members of the public watch the service of thanksgiving and remembrance at Dunfermline Abbey. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

And the bells tolled as a mark of respect to the late Monarch.

Several people gathered in the church to watch as the Queen’s coffin was conveyed from the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh by hearse.

Queen Elizabeth II.

And thousands lined the Royal Mile as a solemn procession, including King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, made its way to the cathedral.

The Queen’s coffin will lie at rest there for 24 hours before being flown to London.

Churches to open again for moment of reflection

Three other churches also opened their doors to the public as the service was broadcast.

St Ninian’s Church in Dunfermline welcomed people in.

Dunfermline Abbey Church. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

And others came together at Holy Trinity Church in St Andrews and St Margaret’s in Glenrothes.

The Fife churches said many wanted to be beside others as they reflected on the Queen’s life.

Some will also be open later in the week to allow for quiet moments of reflection.

Wellesley Church in Methil will open on Tuesday and Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.

And St Margaret’s Church in Glenrothes will welcome people on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm.

Books of condolence open across Fife

Meanwhile, people have been laying flowers at war memorials across Fife in honour of the Queen.

Flowers laid at Methil war memorial.

And books of condolences have opened at venues throughout the region.

They can be found at:

  • Anstruther – Waid Academy
  • Cowdenbeath – Brunton House
  • Cupar – County Buildings
  • Dunfermline – City Chambers
  • Glenrothes – Fife House
    Inverkeithing Civic Centre
  • Kirkcaldy – Town House
  • Leven – Local Office
  • Methil – Local Office
  • St Andrews – Victory Memorial Hall
  • Leslie – Trinity Parish Church

Most venues are open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Leslie Trinity Parish Church will be open daily from 10am until noon and again from 2pm to 4pm until September 18 for people to sign the book of condolence.

At St Andrews University, St Salvator’s Chapel will be open 9am to 5pm daily for reflection with all students, staff and members of the public are welcome.

The Book of Condolence at College Gate reception is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

VIDEO: Watch as the national anthem sounds across St Andrews and bells ring in honour of the Queen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 13092022. Courier Daily Main Art 13092022. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 12/09/2022
LISTEN: Multi-million hotel investments in Perthshire
stoves
Fife firewood business warns supplies could run out 'by Christmas' as families turn to…
0
At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Ricky Smith admitted the attacks and abuse.
Two life-threatening throttling attacks on woman sees Fife thug behind bars
Catherine Rowe, 81, has lived at Marine Place since 2008.
Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes
0
Bell Baxter High School in Cupar
Fife schools closure confirmed for the day of the Queen's funeral
0
Shelagh McLean.
St Andrews' new secondary school is almost full - why wasn't a bigger school…
0
Rory Mahady presents his first Scotland strip to Burntisland Primary. Picture shows; Danny Hubbard and Rory Mahady. Burntisland Primary. Supplied by Danny Hubbard Date; 12/09/2022
Rising star keeper Rory Mahady donates strip to thank Burntisland Primary teachers as he…
0
Anstruther RNLI was called to assist.
Anstruther lifeboat called to stricken yacht near major wind farm site
0
The Glenrothes carer mocked a wheelchair user.
Glenrothes carer who mocked wheelchair user and 'made sexually-motivated comments' struck off
McAleese outside Dunfermline Sheriff Court following an appearance for another matter in 2016.
Vile Fife child sex abuser tells victims' families sentence is 'better than I thought'…

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0