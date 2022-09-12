VIDEO: Bells toll as people gather in Fife churches to watch service of thanksgiving for the Queen together

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The bells of Dunfermline Abbey tolled as Monday’s service of thanksgiving for the Queen got under way in Edinburgh.

The Abbey Church, which holds the remains of King Robert the Bruce – a direct ancestor of the Queen – was one of four Fife kirks livestreaming the BBC broadcast of the St Giles’ Cathedral service.

It opened its doors to the public for anyone who didn’t want to watch the ceremony alone.

And the bells tolled as a mark of respect to the late Monarch.

Several people gathered in the church to watch as the Queen’s coffin was conveyed from the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh by hearse.

And thousands lined the Royal Mile as a solemn procession, including King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, made its way to the cathedral.

The Queen’s coffin will lie at rest there for 24 hours before being flown to London.

Churches to open again for moment of reflection

Three other churches also opened their doors to the public as the service was broadcast.

St Ninian’s Church in Dunfermline welcomed people in.

And others came together at Holy Trinity Church in St Andrews and St Margaret’s in Glenrothes.

The Fife churches said many wanted to be beside others as they reflected on the Queen’s life.

Some will also be open later in the week to allow for quiet moments of reflection.

Wellesley Church in Methil will open on Tuesday and Thursday from 1pm to 3pm.

And St Margaret’s Church in Glenrothes will welcome people on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm.

Books of condolence open across Fife

Meanwhile, people have been laying flowers at war memorials across Fife in honour of the Queen.

And books of condolences have opened at venues throughout the region.

They can be found at:

Anstruther – Waid Academy

Cowdenbeath – Brunton House

Cupar – County Buildings

Dunfermline – City Chambers

Glenrothes – Fife House

Inverkeithing Civic Centre

Inverkeithing Civic Centre Kirkcaldy – Town House

Leven – Local Office

Methil – Local Office

St Andrews – Victory Memorial Hall

Leslie – Trinity Parish Church

Most venues are open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Leslie Trinity Parish Church will be open daily from 10am until noon and again from 2pm to 4pm until September 18 for people to sign the book of condolence.

At St Andrews University, St Salvator’s Chapel will be open 9am to 5pm daily for reflection with all students, staff and members of the public are welcome.

The Book of Condolence at College Gate reception is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.