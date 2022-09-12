Glenrothes carer who mocked wheelchair user and ‘made sexually-motivated comments’ struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenrothes carer who mocked wheelchair user and ‘made sexually-motivated comments’ struck off

By Matteo Bell
September 12 2022, 2.08pm Updated: September 12 2022, 5.16pm
The Glenrothes carer mocked a wheelchair user.

A Glenrothes carer has been struck off after mocking a wheelchair user and being accused of making racially and sexually-motivated comments to a colleague.

Paul Raymond Anderson was working for Sense Scotland at a supported living facility in the Fife town when the allegations emerged in September last year.

A probe was launched by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) and the regulator has now sanctioned Anderson for his behaviour.

Anderson has told The Courier his actions were jokes that were taken out of context.

Carer pretended to drool while sitting in wheelchair

A panel found Anderson mocked a service user – referred to as AA  – by getting into their wheelchair and pretending to drool while they were present.

The carer also imitated AA’s vocal sounds and sounded the wheelchair’s horn while banging it into different objects.

The SSSC also found that on the same day, he told a colleague identified as ZZ: “I bet that is not the only way you get soaking,” or words to that effect, while washing AA – which was taken to be a sexual reference.

Comments about worker’s Asian heritage

He further commented about another colleague – referred to in the report as YY – and their Asian heritage.

While washing the service user’s hair he said to ZZ: “What would this be called if YY was doing it? An Indian head massage.”

The watchdog found Anderson’s actions fell “far below the standards expected”.

The misconduct as a whole raises serious values concerns and calls into question your suitability to work in the profession

SSSC

The SSSC report said: “Social service workers must not behave, while in or outside work, in a way which would bring their suitability to work in social services into
question.

“The misconduct as a whole raises serious values concerns and calls into question your suitability to work in the profession.

“In the course of one day at work and in the presence of AA, you acted in
both a sexually-motivated manner and a racially-motivated manner towards colleagues.

Carer made no apology for actions

“The behaviour falls far below the standards expected of registered social care workers.

“It is behaviour that is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.”

The watchdog said Anderson failed to co-operate with its investigation and did not offer “insight, regret or apology” for his actions.

And despite having a good history before the incidents, the SSSC decided a warning or temporary suspension would not be appropriate.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.

The ban means the former Glenrothes carer can no longer work in the care sector.

Asked for comment by The Courier, Anderson claimed it was “complete nonsense” to say his “soaking” comment was sexually-motivated, and that “the English language is far too crude to not have sexual innuendos or for people to accuse you of a sexual comment when the words used are not sexually used at all”.

He also denied that the Indian head massage comment was motivated by race.

He continued: “I met (ZZ), I bumped into her at a local supermarket and the two of us went for a coffee together.

Wheelchair user ‘found actions funny’

“I told her everything and she thought it was funny because she knows me, you see? She knows I never would’ve meant any racial nonsense.”

Meanwhile he claimed that imitating the service user was something they found funny.

He said: “This is not the first time that these actions have been carried out by a carer.

“In order to do this sort of thing you have to build up a relationship with the person that you’re looking after.

These people who have said this have no idea of the closeness of the relationship between myself, another few staff and (the service user)

Paul Anderson

“I had looked after (AA) for years.

“These people who have said this have no idea of the closeness of the relationship between myself, another few staff and (AA).”

Anderson says he has no further plans to work in care and has found a new career in construction.

He added: “I don’t know the manager’s protocols, but this should have never been escalated. I didn’t respond to any of the SSSC’s emails.

No plans to work in care again

“I didn’t really fight my case or do anything because I have no interest in working in care again.

“Five years I worked for Sense Scotland, and I went to every single shift.

“In my previous employment it was the same.”

Worker was sacked by Sense Scotland

A spokesperson for Sense Scotland said: “I can confirm that Sense Scotland suspended this employee in September 2021.

“We reported the allegations to the SSSC and the Care Inspectorate and we began an internal investigation.

“This employee did not work for Sense Scotland again and their employment with us ended in September 2021.

“We investigate all allegations and have robust policies, procedures and training in place to protect and safeguard the people we support.”

