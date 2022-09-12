ANDREW BATCHELOR: I was very lucky to have my own moment with the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I was very lucky to have my own moment with the Queen

By Andrew Batchelor
September 12 2022, 2.20pm
The Queen at the opening of Scottish Parliament in October 2021. Agency/Shutterstock
The Queen at the opening of Scottish Parliament in October 2021. Agency/Shutterstock

With over 70 years of service on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II had been a monarch that mostly everyone has grown up and lived with for a long time.

The service she had over her reign was remarkable and will always be remembered.

There have been many who have had a glimpse and a handshake with the Queen – but not many can say they’ve personally met and talked with the Queen as I did.

I loved my moment with her it was just one moment, but I was very lucky to have it.

Last year, I was invited to the Scottish Parliament as every MSP nominated local heroes to represent their constituency at the official opening of the parliament in the October.

These local heroes were individuals who went that extra mile for others during the height of the Covid pandemic.

My MSP, Joe FitzPatrick, nominated me due to my work with Dundee Culture and my Stay Safe Dundee campaign which helped people know what was going on in Dundee in regards to the Covid pandemic.

I got the phone call from his office, and I was speechless when I found out I was nominated, and it was a great birthday present too because the event was to be held the day before my 21st birthday.

I actually travelled down to Edinburgh for a weekend getaway for my birthday, and I managed to integrate the opening as part of it because I booked it before I found out, it was great timing.

The Queen was there, opening the parliamentary session with then Prince Charles and Princess Camilla, and after she addressed the parliament, all three left the chamber.

We were watching the proceedings in the committee rooms and all the local heroes were invited down to the reception of the parliament. We weren’t told what was happening, but we soon later found out that the Royal party were about to meet each local hero.

Andrew Batchelor at the Scottish parliament before meeting the Queen.
Andrew Batchelor at the Scottish parliament before meeting the Queen.

All local heroes were split into three groups, one was for Queen Elizabeth, the second, Charles and thirdly Camilla. I was lucky enough to find out I was going to be meeting and it was the Queen.

At that point, I waited for a few minutes as she was talking to each individual from the top of the line. I held my hands together at the front and took a deep breath. I was nervous.

I should say that this wasn’t the first time I met a royal, at this point, I’d already met three, Prince William, Princess Catherine and Prince Edward.

So, I already had experience in meeting royals, but this one felt different as you’d expect. It was quiet and there was a feeling of anticipation. Deep breathes.

Queen Elizabeth was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla on the opening of Scottish Parliament in October 2021.
Queen Elizabeth was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla on the opening of Scottish Parliament in 2021. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

She came up to me and gave me a kind hello. I said ‘Hello, your majesty’ and the first thing she asked me was ‘so please do tell me what you have done’.

I talked about my work with Dundee Culture and what I do to promote Dundee and the Stay Safe Dundee campaign during the pandemic.

She complimented Dundee Culture and my work promoting the city and we both smiled at each other as she started talking about Dundee in general, she said to me it had taken far too long for it to be recognised.

The Queen definitely showed affection for the change the city was going through as she saw for herself when visiting Dundee back in 2016 when she opened Slessor Gardens.

I think she meant a lot to Dundee, definitely following in the footsteps of her own mother who was a big advocate for the city.

Andrew Batchelor met the Queen on his visit to Holyrood.
Andrew Batchelor met the Queen on his visit to Holyrood.

From opening several places in the city to overseeing some of our institutions past and present, she definitely leaves a mark on Dundee’s history.

Hearing about her passing was very sad and it to happen not even a year since I talked with her came as a shock in a way.

Waking up to hearing the news that she had taken ill and then passing on the same day came unexpectedly, and I feel her passing has triggered a sense of appreciation for her service as Sunday showed when her coffin made its way past Dundee.

My time with her was very special indeed and I was very fortunate to have the opportunity in letting her get to know me, my work and also have a great chat about Dundee in general in what was one of her final public engagements in Scotland.

It is a meeting that I will always treasure and one that is deeply personal to me.

I, like many Dundonians, lined the final route Her Majesty made through Dundee on Sunday. A historic, reflective moment.

I know I was fortunate to meet the longest serving monarch and at this historic moment to say thank you.

