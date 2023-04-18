Margaret Steel: The Fife plumber who conquered gender stereotypes in Victorian times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Margaret Steel: The Fife plumber who conquered gender stereotypes in Victorian times

Victorians believed a woman's proper place was in the home, but plumber Margaret Steel from Cupar successfully held her own in a man's world.

By Kirstie Waterston
Margaret Steel was a trailblazing woman in Victorian Fife - but one you've probably never heard of. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh.

Margaret Steel was a trailblazing woman in Victorian Fife – but one you’ve probably never heard of.

Quietly conquering gender stereotypes, Margaret was a plumber from Cupar in Fife.

While female plumbers remain uncommon, what makes Margaret’s profession even more unusual is that she lived during the Victorian era.

Margaret was born in Cupar in 1826 to John Glenday, a linen manufacturer, and his wife Isabella.

Although she grew up in the 1800s when there was a queen on the throne, the patriarchy very much reigned in the Victorian era.

An illustration of plumbers working in the 19th Century. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock

Victorian domestic ideology

The ideology of ‘separate spheres’ based on gender biology was perpetuated during this time.

Men existed in the public sphere because they were seen as naturally strong; they pursued paid work and politics, and apparently distracted by sex.

On the other hand, women were viewed as weak and dependent, but morally superior with reproduction at the heart of their existence.

‘The Prayer’ by Edward Frere gives an insight into the domestic sphere in Victorian times. Image: Photo by Granger/Shutterstock

Therefore women existed in the private sphere, overseeing domestic duties and children, at home.

But poverty was rife, and this supposed ideal fell down in many working class families where women weren’t afforded the luxury of staying at home.

Lower working class women toiled in mills and factories, or worked in service, while middle-class women found ‘respectable’ skilled employment as drapers, milliners or seamstresses.

Drastic change in Margaret’s life

And in April 1861, the census shows 34-year-old Margaret was a skilled middle-class worker.

She was a dressmaker living in Bonnygate, Cupar, with her parents and her four sisters: Anne, Euphemia, Isabella and Jessie, who were all dressmakers.

Dressmaking was considered a decent way to make a living. It was clean, ladylike and showed that families had the money to pay their daughters to be apprenticed in the trade.

A photograph of a woman sewing in the 19th Century. Image: Granger/Shutterstock

In 1961, Margaret married 29-year-old plumber Charles Steel at Bonnygate, Cupar, on October 31.

Like his late father before him, Charles was a plumber.

According to trade directories in 1861 and 1862, he was based at 16 Crossgate in Cupar where he owned a plumber’s workshop and house.

But 10 years later, the 1871 census shows a change in Margaret’s fortunes.

She is now a widow at the age of just 44, residing at the close at 16 Crossgate.

Margaret is listed as the head of the household, living with her younger sister-in-law Jane Ramsay Steel.

So far, so unremarkable.

A view of Crossgate, Cupar, showing number 14 with the opening to the close to number 16. Image: DC Thomson

How did Margaret go from pattern-cutting to plumbing?

But, while most other Victorian women on that census are listed as housekeepers or servants, perhaps milliners or drapers, Margaret is different.

Under the column ‘Rank, Profession or Occupation’, Margaret’s is given as ‘plumber’.

Not only is she a plumber, but she employs three men and two boys, with Jane as her assistant.

Sadly, Charles died less than three years into the couple’s marriage, on January 16 1864, aged just 31.

Their union bore no children and with Charles’ younger brother already deceased, it seemed there was nobody to carry on the family business.

A historic newspaper advert placed by Margaret Steel. Image: DC Thomson

However, 11 days after Charles’ death, Margaret posted a curious advert in the local papers.

It read: “Mrs Steel, in acknowledging the kind and generous support afforded by the public to her late husband, Mr Charles Steel, plumber here, begs to intimate that the business will be carried on by her in all its branches as heretofore, and she respectfully solicits a similar share of the public support and patronage.”

By 1866, Margaret was listed in the trade directory as a plumber – an entry she would have organised and paid for herself.

The many skills of Margaret

Margaret made the bold decision to take on her husband’s plumbing business herself.

After marrying Charles, it’s unlikely Margaret continued dressmaking – she would have been expected to take on domestic duties in her own household.

However, it seems Margaret – who was a skilled and educated woman – had been helping her husband behind the scenes.

Although not apprenticed as a plumber, Margaret needed a good, working technical knowledge of the trade to successfully continue the business.

Margaret Steel was a contractor for St John’s Church in Cupar. Image: DC Thomson

She may have become a plumber through marriage, but living at the business premises would have meant Margaret spent a lot of time in the workshop.

Whether familiarising herself with tools and their uses, or helping manage employees and balancing the books, Margaret would have gained a lot of hands-on experience.

Helped build Cupar landmark

As well as plumbing, her firm were bell-hangers, tinsmiths and gasfitters.

In the decade that followed, Margaret’s married name appeared in countless newspaper adverts citing building and plumbing contracts completed in the Cupar area.

Perhaps one of the most significant was the opening of the new St John’s and Dairsie United Parish Church in December 1866.

Under the list of contractors for the striking and commodious new church was ‘Mrs Steel, plumber, Cupar’.

St John’s and Dairsie United Parish Church. Image: Submitted

Mrs Steel’s plumbing firm also carried out repairs to the manse and offices of Cupar Old Parish Church to the tune of £21 19s 14d.

Margaret successfully ran Steel & Co for 14 years until her death aged 48.

She passed away at 16 Crossgate on October 25 1874 from liver disease.

Although the name Steel & Co has gone, the family name lives on in Cupar’s heritage, as 16 Crossgate is known as Steele’s Close, a variation on the family name.

